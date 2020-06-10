Delete files and folders using Rollup.
This plugin is useful when you want to clean
dist or other folders and files before bundling. It's using del package inside, check it for pattern examples.
# yarn
yarn add rollup-plugin-delete -D
# npm
npm install rollup-plugin-delete -D
// rollup.config.js
import del from 'rollup-plugin-delete'
export default {
input: 'src/index.js',
output: {
file: 'dist/app.js',
format: 'cjs'
},
plugins: [
del({ targets: 'dist/*' })
]
}
There are some useful options:
A string or an array of patterns of files and folders to be deleted. Default is
[].
del({
targets: 'dist/*'
})
del({
targets: ['dist/*', 'build/*']
})
Output removed files and folders to console. Default is
false.
del({
targets: 'dist/*',
verbose: true
})
Note: use * (wildcard character) in pattern to show removed files
Rollup hook the plugin should use. Default is
buildStart.
del({
targets: 'dist/*',
hook: 'buildEnd'
})
Type:
boolean | Default:
false
Delete items once. Useful in watch mode.
del({
targets: 'dist/*',
runOnce: true
})
All other options are passed to del package which is used inside.
MIT