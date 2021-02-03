npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-css-only@1
## Usage
```js
// rollup.config.js
import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only'
export default {
entry: 'entry.js',
dest: 'bundle.js',
plugins: [
css({ output: 'bundle.css' })
]
}
// entry.js
import './reset.css'
import './layout.css'
import Vue from 'vue'
The idea is to keep the options similar to rollup-plugin-sass.
There is 1 option:
output.
By default the plugin will base the filename for the css on the bundle destination.
css({
// Filename to write all styles to
output: 'bundle.css',
// Callback that will be called ongenerate with two arguments:
// - styles: the contents of all style tags combined: 'body { color: green }'
// - styleNodes: an array of style objects: [{lang: 'css', content: 'body { color: green }'}]
output: function (styles, styleNodes) {
writeFileSync('bundle.css', styles)
},
// Disable any style output or callbacks
output: false,
// Default behaviour is to write all styles to the bundle destination where .js is replaced by .css
output: null
})
Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.
Contributions and feedback are very welcome.
To get it running:
npm install
npm run build
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.