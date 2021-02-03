openbase logo
rpc

rollup-plugin-css-only

by Thomas Ghysels
3.1.0 (see all)

Rollup plugin that bundles imported css

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.1K

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

Rollup plugin that bundles imported css

Software License Issues JavaScript Style Guide NPM Latest Version ## Installation ``` npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-css-only

If using Node.js lower than 10.12

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-css-only@1


## Usage
```js
// rollup.config.js
import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only'

export default {
  entry: 'entry.js',
  dest: 'bundle.js',
  plugins: [
    css({ output: 'bundle.css' })
  ]
}

// entry.js
import './reset.css'
import './layout.css'

import Vue from 'vue'

Options

The idea is to keep the options similar to rollup-plugin-sass.

There is 1 option: output. By default the plugin will base the filename for the css on the bundle destination.

css({
  // Filename to write all styles to
  output: 'bundle.css',

  // Callback that will be called ongenerate with two arguments:
  // - styles: the contents of all style tags combined: 'body { color: green }'
  // - styleNodes: an array of style objects: [{lang: 'css', content: 'body { color: green }'}]
  output: function (styles, styleNodes) {
    writeFileSync('bundle.css', styles)
  },

  // Disable any style output or callbacks
  output: false,

  // Default behaviour is to write all styles to the bundle destination where .js is replaced by .css
  output: null
})

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

To get it running:

  1. Clone the project.
  2. npm install
  3. npm run build

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

100
jl0nd0n03 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Buggy
Unwelcoming Community

