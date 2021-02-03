Rollup plugin that bundles imported css

If using Node.js lower than 10.12

## Installation ``` npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-css-only

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-css-only@1

## Usage ```js // rollup .config.js import css from 'rollup-plugin-css-only' export default { entry: 'entry.js' , dest: 'bundle.js' , plugins: [ css({ output: 'bundle.css' }) ] }

import './reset.css' import './layout.css' import Vue from 'vue'

Options

The idea is to keep the options similar to rollup-plugin-sass.

There is 1 option: output . By default the plugin will base the filename for the css on the bundle destination.

css({ output : 'bundle.css' , output : function ( styles, styleNodes ) { writeFileSync( 'bundle.css' , styles) }, output : false , output : null })

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

To get it running:

Clone the project. npm install npm run build

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.