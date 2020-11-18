openbase logo
rpc

rollup-plugin-copy-assets

by Matt Bengston
2.0.3 (see all)

Copy additional assets into the output directory of your rollup bundle.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

rollup-plugin-copy-assets

build status coverage npm version

Copy additional assets into the output directory of your rollup bundle.

Installation

# add with yarn
yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-copy-assets

# or npm
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-copy-assets

Usage

// rollup.config.js
import copy from "rollup-plugin-copy-assets";

export default {
  input: "src/index.js",
  output: {
    file: "dist/bundle.js",
    format: "cjs",
  },
  plugins: [
    copy({
      assets: [
        // You can include directories
        "src/assets",
        // You can also include files
        "src/external/buffer.bin",
      ],
    }),
  ],
};

On final bundle generation the provided files will be copied over into the output folder of your rollup bundle, maintaining the original hierarchy and relativity to the input file:

# Source directory structure
src/
- index.js
- assets/
  - some-library-needing-special-treatment.js
- external/
  - buffer.bin

# Output directory structure
dist/
- bundle.js
- assets/
  - some-library-needing-special-treatment.js
- external/
  - buffer.bin

Options

  • assets: (required) An array of paths to copy. Accepts files as well as directories.

License

MIT

