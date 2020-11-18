Copy additional assets into the output directory of your rollup bundle.

Installation

add with yarn yarn add --dev rollup-plugin-copy-assets or npm npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-copy-assets

Usage

import copy from "rollup-plugin-copy-assets" ; export default { input : "src/index.js" , output : { file : "dist/bundle.js" , format : "cjs" , }, plugins : [ copy({ assets : [ "src/assets" , "src/external/buffer.bin" , ], }), ], };

On final bundle generation the provided files will be copied over into the output folder of your rollup bundle, maintaining the original hierarchy and relativity to the input file:

src/ - index.js - assets/ - some-library-needing-special-treatment.js - external/ - buffer.bin dist/ - bundle.js - assets/ - some-library-needing-special-treatment.js - external/ - buffer.bin

Options

assets : (required) An array of paths to copy. Accepts files as well as directories.

License

MIT