Copy files and folders, with glob support.

Installation

yarn add rollup-plugin-copy -D npm install rollup-plugin-copy -D

Usage

import copy from 'rollup-plugin-copy' export default { input : 'src/index.js' , output : { file : 'dist/app.js' , format : 'cjs' }, plugins : [ copy({ targets : [ { src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/public' }, { src : [ 'assets/fonts/arial.woff' , 'assets/fonts/arial.woff2' ], dest : 'dist/public/fonts' }, { src : 'assets/images/**/*' , dest : 'dist/public/images' } ] }) ] }

Configuration

There are some useful options:

targets

Type: Array | Default: []

Array of targets to copy. A target is an object with properties:

src ( string Array ): Path or glob of what to copy

( ): Path or glob of what to copy dest ( string Array ): One or more destinations where to copy

( ): One or more destinations where to copy rename ( string Function ): Change destination file or folder name

( ): Change destination file or folder name transform ( Function ): Modify file contents

Each object should have src and dest properties, rename and transform are optional. globby is used inside, check it for glob pattern examples.

File

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/public' }] })

Folder

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'assets/images' , dest : 'dist/public' }] })

Glob

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'assets/*' , dest : 'dist/public' }] })

Glob: multiple items

copy({ targets : [{ src : [ 'src/index.html' , 'src/styles.css' , 'assets/images' ], dest : 'dist/public' }] })

Glob: negated patterns

copy({ targets : [{ src : [ 'assets/images/**/*' , '!**/*.gif' ], dest : 'dist/public/images' }] })

Multiple targets

copy({ targets : [ { src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/public' }, { src : 'assets/images/**/*' , dest : 'dist/public/images' } ] })

Multiple destinations

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'src/index.html' , dest : [ 'dist/public' , 'build/public' ] }] })

Rename with a string

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'src/app.html' , dest : 'dist/public' , rename : 'index.html' }] })

Rename with a function

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'assets/docs/*' , dest : 'dist/public/docs' , rename : ( name, extension, fullPath ) => ` ${name} -v1. ${extension} ` }] })

Transform file contents

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'src/index.html' , dest : 'dist/public' , transform : ( contents, filename ) => contents.toString().replace( '__SCRIPT__' , 'app.js' ) }] })

verbose

Type: boolean | Default: false

Output copied items to console.

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'assets/*' , dest : 'dist/public' }], verbose : true })

hook

Type: string | Default: buildEnd

Rollup hook the plugin should use. By default, plugin runs when rollup has finished bundling, before bundle is written to disk.

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'assets/*' , dest : 'dist/public' }], hook : 'writeBundle' })

copyOnce

Type: boolean | Default: false

Copy items once. Useful in watch mode.

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'assets/*' , dest : 'dist/public' }], copyOnce : true })

flatten

Type: boolean | Default: true

Remove the directory structure of copied files.

copy({ targets : [{ src : 'assets/**/*' , dest : 'dist/public' }], flatten : false })

All other options are passed to packages, used inside:

Original Author

Cédric Meuter

License

MIT