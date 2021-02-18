Copy files and folders, with glob support.
# yarn
yarn add rollup-plugin-copy -D
# npm
npm install rollup-plugin-copy -D
// rollup.config.js
import copy from 'rollup-plugin-copy'
export default {
input: 'src/index.js',
output: {
file: 'dist/app.js',
format: 'cjs'
},
plugins: [
copy({
targets: [
{ src: 'src/index.html', dest: 'dist/public' },
{ src: ['assets/fonts/arial.woff', 'assets/fonts/arial.woff2'], dest: 'dist/public/fonts' },
{ src: 'assets/images/**/*', dest: 'dist/public/images' }
]
})
]
}
There are some useful options:
Type:
Array | Default:
[]
Array of targets to copy. A target is an object with properties:
string
Array): Path or glob of what to copy
string
Array): One or more destinations where to copy
string
Function): Change destination file or folder name
Function): Modify file contents
Each object should have src and dest properties, rename and transform are optional. globby is used inside, check it for glob pattern examples.
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'src/index.html', dest: 'dist/public' }]
})
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'assets/images', dest: 'dist/public' }]
})
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'assets/*', dest: 'dist/public' }]
})
copy({
targets: [{ src: ['src/index.html', 'src/styles.css', 'assets/images'], dest: 'dist/public' }]
})
copy({
targets: [{ src: ['assets/images/**/*', '!**/*.gif'], dest: 'dist/public/images' }]
})
copy({
targets: [
{ src: 'src/index.html', dest: 'dist/public' },
{ src: 'assets/images/**/*', dest: 'dist/public/images' }
]
})
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'src/index.html', dest: ['dist/public', 'build/public'] }]
})
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'src/app.html', dest: 'dist/public', rename: 'index.html' }]
})
copy({
targets: [{
src: 'assets/docs/*',
dest: 'dist/public/docs',
rename: (name, extension, fullPath) => `${name}-v1.${extension}`
}]
})
copy({
targets: [{
src: 'src/index.html',
dest: 'dist/public',
transform: (contents, filename) => contents.toString().replace('__SCRIPT__', 'app.js')
}]
})
Type:
boolean | Default:
false
Output copied items to console.
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'assets/*', dest: 'dist/public' }],
verbose: true
})
Type:
string | Default:
buildEnd
Rollup hook the plugin should use. By default, plugin runs when rollup has finished bundling, before bundle is written to disk.
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'assets/*', dest: 'dist/public' }],
hook: 'writeBundle'
})
Type:
boolean | Default:
false
Copy items once. Useful in watch mode.
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'assets/*', dest: 'dist/public' }],
copyOnce: true
})
Type:
boolean | Default:
true
Remove the directory structure of copied files.
copy({
targets: [{ src: 'assets/**/*', dest: 'dist/public' }],
flatten: false
})
All other options are passed to packages, used inside:
MIT