Integration between Rollup and CoffeeScript 2.

Allow CoffeeScript code to be included in Rollup bundles without introducing an additional build step.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-coffee-script yarn add -D rollup-plugin-coffee-script

Usage

import coffeescript from 'rollup-plugin-coffee-script' ; export default { input : 'main.coffee' , plugins : [ coffeescript() ] }

CoffeeScript plugin accepts options.include and options.exclude (each a minimatch pattern, or array of minimatch patterns) to determine which files are compiled by CoffeeScript. By default, all files are transpiled.

Integration with CommonJS modules

The CoffeeScript plugin doesn't resolve requires. Instead, use rollup-plugin-commonjs and add .coffee to extensions.