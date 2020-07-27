Convert CommonJS module into ES module. Powered by cjs-es.
npm install -D rollup-plugin-cjs-es
requires.
Promise.resolve(require("...")).
import cjs from "rollup-plugin-cjs-es";
export default {
input: ["entry.js"],
output: {
dir: "dist",
format: "cjs"
},
plugins: [
cjs({
nested: true
})
]
};
require is reassigned
If
require,
exports, or
module are dynamically assigned, the transformer can't find them and it will emit a warning e.g.
(function(r) {
r("foo");
})(require);
const r = require;
r("foo");
These patterns are common in module loaders like UMD. I suggest using other plugins to unwrap the module back to the normal CJS pattern.
To lazy load an ES module, we can use the
import() function:
foo.js
export const foo = () => {
return import("./bar");
};
bar.js
export const bar = "bar";
After rolluped into CommonJS format, the dist folder would contain two entries:
foo.js
'use strict';
const foo = () => {
return Promise.resolve(require("./bar.js"));
};
exports.foo = foo;
bar.js
'use strict';
const bar = "bar";
exports.bar = bar;
So that
bar.js is not loaded until
require("foo").foo() is called.
With this plugin, you can use the same feature using CommonJS syntax, by writing the require statement inside a promise:
module.exports = {
foo: () => {
return Promise.resolve(require("./bar.js"));
}
};
The plugin would transform it into a dynamic
import().
In the following example, you would get a warning:
entry.js
const foo = require("./foo");
foo.foo();
foo.js
const myObject = {
foo: () => console.log("foo");
};
// assign the entire object so that cjs-es won't convert the object pattern into named exports.
module.exports = myObject;
(!) Missing exports
https://github.com/rollup/rollup/wiki/Troubleshooting#name-is-not-exported-by-mo
dule
entry.js
foo is not exported by foo.js
1: import * as foo from "./foo";
2: foo.foo();
^
That is because cjs-es tends to import named exports by default.
To solve this problem, the plugin generates a
.cjsescache file when a build is finished (whether it succeeded or not), which record the export type of each imported module. In the next build, it will read the cache file and determine the export type according to the cache.
You can also use
exportType option to tell the plugin that foo.js exports default member manually:
{
plugins: [
cjsEs({
exportType: {
// the path would be resolved with the current directory.
"foo.js": "default"
}
})
]
}
In the following example, you would get an error under ES enviroment:
entry.js
Promise.resolve(require("./foo"))
.then(foo => foo());
foo.js
module.exports = function() {
console.log("foo");
};
After rolluped into ES format and renamed them into
.mjs:
entry.mjs
import("./foo.mjs")
.then(foo => foo());
foo.mjs
function foo() {
console.log("foo");
}
export default foo;
(node:9996) ExperimentalWarning: The ESM module loader is experimental.
(node:9996) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: TypeError: foo is not a function
at then.foo (file:///D:/Dev/node-test/dist/entry.mjs:2:16)
at <anonymous>
To correctly call the default member,
entry.js has to be modified:
Promise.resolve(require("./foo"))
.then(foo => foo.default());
However, this would break other enviroments like CommonJS:
(node:9432) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: TypeError: foo.default is not a fu
nction
at Promise.resolve.then.foo (D:\Dev\node-test\dist\entry.js:4:27)
at <anonymous>
at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:118:7)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:705:11)
at startup (bootstrap_node.js:193:16)
at bootstrap_node.js:660:3
Avoid default export if you want to use dynamic
import() + CommonJS in the same time.
rollup-plugin-commonjs uses a smart method to determine whether to use named or default import. It creates a proxy loader when a module is imported:
source
const foo = require("foo");
foo.bar();
transformed
import "foo";
import foo from "commonjs-proxy:foo";
foo.bar();
With this technic, it can first look into the
"foo" module to check its export type, then generate the proxy module which maps named exports into a default export. However, if the required module
"foo" uses named exports, it has to be converted into a single object:
commonjs-proxy:foo
import * as _ from "foo";
export default _;
As a result, all named exports are included in the bundle even that only
bar is used.
The same problem applies to cjs-es as well if you force a module to use default export:
entry.js
const foo = require("./foo");
foo.foo();
foo.js
module.exports = {
foo: () => console.log("foo"),
bar: () => console.log("bar")
};
bundled
const _export_foo_ = () => console.log("foo");
_export_foo_();
bundled with
exportType: "default"
var foo = {
foo: () => console.log("foo"),
bar: () => console.log("bar")
};
foo.foo();
Note that this won't be true after rollup supports tree-shaking for object literal. See https://github.com/rollup/rollup/issues/2201
This module exports a single function.
cjsEsFactory(options?:Object) => rollupPlugin
options has following optional properties:
include:
Array<string>. A list of minimatch pattern. Only matched files would be transformed. Match all files by default.
exclude:
Array<string>. A list of minimatch pattern. Override
options.include. Default:
[].
cache:
String. Path to the cache file.
false to disable the cache. Default:
".cjsescache".
sourceMap:
boolean. If true then generate the source map. Default:
true.
nested:
boolean. If true then analyze the AST recursively, otherwise only top-level nodes are analyzed. Default:
false.
exportType:
null|string|object|function. Tell the plugin how to determine the export type. Valid export types are
"named",
"default".
If
exportType is a function, it has following signature:
(moduleId) => exportType:String|null|Promise<String|null>
The return value should be the export type of
moduleId.
If
exportType is an object, it is a
"path/to/file.js": type map.
Default:
null.
1.0.1 (Jul 27, 2020)
this.isExternal.
1.0.0 (Mar 13, 2020)
0.9.0 (Jun 14, 2019)
0.8.0 (Jun 5, 2019)
0.7.0 (Sep 19, 2018)
module.exports and
exports are bound to a single reference.
0.6.0 (Jul 19, 2018)
0.5.1 (Jun 30, 2018)
0.5.0 (Jun 29, 2018)
options.cache is a file path now.
require() had been split out as a new plugin.
0.4.0 (Jun 16, 2018)
options.cache. Now the plugin would generate a cache file by default.
0.3.2 (May 4, 2018)
TypeError: cannot access property 'name' on undefined in unwrapImport.
0.3.1 (May 1, 2018)
0.3.0 (May 1, 2018)
options.nested.
options.hoist and
options.dynamicImport.
0.2.1 (Apr 28, 2018)
0.2.0 (Apr 28, 2018)
exportType option.
importStyle,
exportStyle option.
0.1.0 (Apr 27, 2018)