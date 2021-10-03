A set of functions commonly used after tree shaking.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-bundleutils

Usage

import { timestamp, regex, babel, terser } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils' ; export default { plugins : [ regex([ [ /^import\s.*[\r

]+/gm , '' ] ]), babel({ compact : false , plugins : [ '@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties' ] }), terser({ output : { preamble : `// ${timestamp()} ` } }) ] };

import { timestamp } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils' ; console .log(timestamp());

regex

JavaScript String replace after tree shaking. Expects an Array of regexp|substr, newSubstr|function pairs.

import { regex } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils' ; export default { input : 'src/main.js' , output : { file : 'public/bundle.js' , format : 'es' }, plugins : [ regex([ [ /^[\r

]+export\s.*/gm , '' ] ]) ] };

babel

Transpile bundle after tree shaking.

import { babel } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils' ; export default { input : 'src/main.js' , output : { file : 'public/bundle.js' , format : 'iife' }, plugins : [ babel({ presets : [ [ '@babel/preset-env' , { modules : false }] ] }) ] };

terser [uglify|minify]

Minify bundle after tree shaking.

import { terser } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils' ; export default { input : 'src/main.js' , output : { file : 'public/bundle.js' , format : 'iife' }, plugins : [ terser() ] };

Changelog

License

Released under the MIT license.