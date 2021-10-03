A set of functions commonly used after tree shaking.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-bundleutils
// rollup.config.js
import { timestamp, regex, babel, terser } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils';
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
regex([
[/^import\s.*[\r\n]+/gm, '']
]),
babel({
compact: false,
plugins: ['@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties']
}),
terser({
output: {
preamble: `// ${timestamp()}`
}
})
]
};
import { timestamp } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils';
console.log(timestamp()); // 2017-09-19 4:55pm
JavaScript String replace after tree shaking. Expects an Array of
regexp|substr, newSubstr|function pairs.
// rollup.config.js
import { regex } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils';
export default {
input: 'src/main.js',
output: {
file: 'public/bundle.js',
format: 'es'
},
plugins: [
regex([
[/^[\r\n]+export\s.*/gm, '']
])
]
};
Transpile bundle after tree shaking.
// rollup.config.js
import { babel } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils';
export default {
input: 'src/main.js',
output: {
file: 'public/bundle.js',
format: 'iife'
},
plugins: [
babel({
// Default
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env', { modules: false }]
]
})
]
};
Minify bundle after tree shaking.
// rollup.config.js
import { terser } from 'rollup-plugin-bundleutils';
export default {
input: 'src/main.js',
output: {
file: 'public/bundle.js',
format: 'iife'
},
plugins: [
terser()
]
};
Released under the MIT license.