⚠️ This repository is no longer actively maintained, since I no longer have a requirement for web workers and rollup and I am unable to commit time to maintaining it. If you're interested in taking over, please let me know.

Bundles a single JS file alongside your main source code as the source for a Web Worker. Provides a fallback for running the code in the main thread if the browser does not support creating Workers from blobs.

Getting started

npm install rollup-plugin-bundle-worker

Require the plugin and add it to your configuration:

import bundleWorker from 'rollup-plugin-bundle-worker' ; export default { entry : 'src/main.js' , plugins : [ bundleWorker() ], format : 'umd' };

For each worker that you want to create, import the file with a worker! prefix:

import MyWorker from 'worker!./my-worker.js' ; var myWorker = new MyWorker(); myWorker.onmessage = function ( evt ) { if (evt.data === 'hello' ) { myWorker.postMessage( 'hello back!' ); } };

Usage with Babel

The plugin allows your worker scripts to be transformed by the babel plugin. However, if you specify your preset as a string in the configuration, you will receive an error that the preset cannot be found for the worker file. Instead, you should manually require the preset and pass it to the Babel configuration: