A rollup plugin to show the size of the generated bundle(s).
$ rollup -c
src/project.js → dist/project.bundle.js...
Created bundle project.bundle.js: 52.53 kB → 18.29 kB (gzip)
created dist/project.bundle.js in 3.5s
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-bundle-size
const rollup = require('rollup');
const bundleSize = require('rollup-plugin-bundle-size');
rollup.rollup({
entry: 'src/index.js',
plugins: [
bundleSize()
]
}).then((bundle) => {
...
});
import bundleSize from 'rollup-plugin-bundle-size';
export default {
entry: 'src/index.js',
plugins: [
bundleSize()
]
}