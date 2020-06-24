openbase logo
rollup-plugin-bundle-size

by vimeo
1.0.3 (see all)

A rollup plugin to show the size of the generated bundle(s).

Downloads/wk

68.3K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

rollup-plugin-bundle-size npm

A rollup plugin to show the size of the generated bundle(s).

Sample Output

$ rollup -c
src/project.js → dist/project.bundle.js...
Created bundle project.bundle.js: 52.53 kB → 18.29 kB (gzip)
created dist/project.bundle.js in 3.5s

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-bundle-size

Usage

JS API

const rollup = require('rollup');
const bundleSize = require('rollup-plugin-bundle-size');

rollup.rollup({
    entry: 'src/index.js',
    plugins: [
        bundleSize()
    ]
}).then((bundle) => {
    ...
});

Config File

import bundleSize from 'rollup-plugin-bundle-size';

export default {
    entry: 'src/index.js',
    plugins: [
        bundleSize()
    ]
}

