Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-node-resolve. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

This plugin used to be called rollup-plugin-npm

Locate modules using the Node resolution algorithm, for using third party modules in node_modules

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-node-resolve

Usage

import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; export default { input : 'main.js' , output : { file : 'bundle.js' , format : 'iife' , name : 'MyModule' }, plugins : [ resolve({ mainFields : [ 'module' , 'main' ], module : true , jsnext : true , main : true , browser : true , extensions : [ '.mjs' , '.js' , '.jsx' , '.json' ], preferBuiltins : false , jail : '/my/jail/path' , only : [ 'some_module' , /^@some_scope\/.*$/ ], modulesOnly : true , dedupe : [ 'react' , 'react-dom' ], customResolveOptions : { moduleDirectory : 'js_modules' } }) ] };

Using with rollup-plugin-commonjs

Since most packages in your node_modules folder are probably legacy CommonJS rather than JavaScript modules, you may need to use rollup-plugin-commonjs:

import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; import commonjs from 'rollup-plugin-commonjs' ; export default { input : 'main.js' , output : { file : 'bundle.js' , format : 'iife' , name : 'MyModule' }, plugins : [ resolve(), commonjs() ] };

Resolving Built-Ins (like fs )

This plugin won't resolve any builtins (e.g. fs ). If you need to resolve builtins you can install local modules and set preferBuiltins to false , or install a plugin like rollup-plugin-node-builtins which provides stubbed versions of these methods.

If you want to silence warnings about builtins, you can add the list of builtins to the externals option; like so:

import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; import builtins from 'builtin-modules' export default ({ input : ..., plugins : [resolve()], external : builtins, output : ... })

Additional Plugin APIs

In addition to the standard hooks used by Rollup, this plugin exposes additional functionality useful for other plugins.

getPackageInfoForId (moduleId: string) => PackageInfo

Returns an object with metadata about the package containing the specified module. PackageInfo has the following fields:

packageJson : The package.json file for the package

: The package.json file for the package packageJsonPath : The path to the package.json file

: The path to the package.json file root : The root directory of the package

: The root directory of the package resolvedMainField : Which main field was used during resolution (see the mainFields option)

: Which main field was used during resolution (see the mainFields option) browserMappedMain : Whether the browser map was used to resolve the module's entry point

: Whether the browser map was used to resolve the module's entry point resolvedEntrypoint: The resolved entry point to the module with respect to the mainFields configuration and browser mappings.

This object is populated during the resolve hook, so plugins should only depend on this information being present in hooks that run after resolve .

Usage from Other Plugins

getPackageInfoForId is exposed as a method on the plugin object along side the other hooks expected of a Rollup plugin.

import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; const resolve = resolve(); export default ({ input : ..., plugins : [ resolve(), { transform(code, id) { const info = resolve.getPackageInfoForId(id); if (info.packageJson.name === 'buffer' ) { return '' ; } return code; } } ], output : ... })

If you're writing a standalone plugin, you can get access to the plugin object by pulling it out of the config provided to the buildStart hook:

export default function { let nodeResolvePlugin; function getPackageInfoForId ( id ) { if (!nodeResolvePlugin) return ; if (!nodeResolvePlugin.getPackageInfoForId) return ; return nodeResolvePlugin.getPackageInfoForId(id); } return { buildStart (options) { nodeResolvePlugin = options.plugins && options.plugins.filter( p => p.name === 'node-resolve' )[ 0 ]; }, transform (code, id) { const info = getPackageInfoForId(id); } } }

License

MIT