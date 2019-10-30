Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-buble. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

Convert ES2015 with buble.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-buble

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import buble from 'rollup-plugin-buble' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ buble() ] }).then(...)

Options

include : a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to include

: a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to include exclude : a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to exclude

: a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to exclude transforms : an object of transform options, per the Buble docs

License

MIT