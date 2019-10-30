openbase logo
rollup-plugin-buble

by rollup
0.19.8 (see all)

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-buble / https://github.com/rollup/plugins/blob/master/packages/buble

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.6K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Deprecated!
This module has been deprecated and is no longer maintained. Please use @rollup/plugin-buble.

Readme

Moved

This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-buble. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

rollup-plugin-buble

Convert ES2015 with buble.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-buble

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import buble from 'rollup-plugin-buble';

rollup({
  entry: 'main.js',
  plugins: [ buble() ]
}).then(...)

Options

  • include: a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to include
  • exclude: a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to exclude
  • transforms: an object of transform options, per the Buble docs

License

MIT

