This module has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-buble. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Convert ES2015 with buble.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-buble
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import buble from 'rollup-plugin-buble';
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [ buble() ]
}).then(...)
include: a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to include
exclude: a micromatch pattern, or array of patterns, specifying files to exclude
transforms: an object of transform options, per the Buble docs
MIT