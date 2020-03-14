Allows using babel-minify with Rollup.

☠️ Project is deprecated! ☠️

Version 10.0.0, released on 2020-03-14, will be the last version of the project, as babel-minify is basically dead. Please consider using rollup-plugin-terser instead.

Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-babel-minify [--save-dev]

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import minify from 'rollup-plugin-babel-minify' ; rollup( { input : './src/index.js' , plugins : [ minify( { } ) ] } );

For the list of options, check babel-minify preset's docs.

There are additional options:

comments (default: true ): indicates if comments should be preserved in source;

(default: ): indicates if comments should be preserved in source; banner (default: undefined ): the comment which should be prepended to the transformed bundle;

(default: ): the comment which should be prepended to the transformed bundle; bannerNewLine (since 4.0.0, default: false ): indicates if the banner comment should be followed by a new line;

(since 4.0.0, default: ): indicates if the banner comment should be followed by a new line; sourceMap (default: true ): indicates if sourcemap should be generated;

(default: ): indicates if sourcemap should be generated; plugins (since 6.2.0): indicates which Babel plugins should be loaded alongside minify preset; two plugins are loaded by default: @comandeer/babel-plugin-banner , @babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import (since 7.0.0).

(since 6.2.0): indicates which Babel plugins should be loaded alongside minify preset; two plugins are loaded by default:

Check API docs for more detailed description.

License

See LICENSE file for details.