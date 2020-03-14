openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpb

rollup-plugin-babel-minify

by Tomasz Jakut
10.0.0 (see all)

Simple rollup plugin for minifying code using babel-preset-minify.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use rollup-plugin-terser instead.

Readme

rollup-plugin-babel-minify

Build Status codecov Dependency Status devDependencies Status npm

Allows using babel-minify with Rollup.

☠️ Project is deprecated! ☠️

Version 10.0.0, released on 2020-03-14, will be the last version of the project, as babel-minify is basically dead. Please consider using rollup-plugin-terser instead.

Installation

npm install rollup-plugin-babel-minify [--save-dev]

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import minify from 'rollup-plugin-babel-minify';

rollup( {
    input: './src/index.js',
    plugins: [
        minify( {
            // Options for babel-minify.
        } )
    ]
} );

For the list of options, check babel-minify preset's docs.

There are additional options:

  • comments (default: true): indicates if comments should be preserved in source;
  • banner (default: undefined): the comment which should be prepended to the transformed bundle;
  • bannerNewLine (since 4.0.0, default: false): indicates if the banner comment should be followed by a new line;
  • sourceMap (default: true): indicates if sourcemap should be generated;
  • plugins (since 6.2.0): indicates which Babel plugins should be loaded alongside minify preset; two plugins are loaded by default:

Check API docs for more detailed description.

License

See LICENSE file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial