Allows using babel-minify with Rollup.
Version 10.0.0, released on 2020-03-14, will be the last version of the project, as
babel-minify is basically dead. Please consider using
rollup-plugin-terser instead.
npm install rollup-plugin-babel-minify [--save-dev]
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import minify from 'rollup-plugin-babel-minify';
rollup( {
input: './src/index.js',
plugins: [
minify( {
// Options for babel-minify.
} )
]
} );
For the list of options, check babel-minify preset's docs.
There are additional options:
comments (default:
true): indicates if comments should be preserved in source;
banner (default:
undefined): the comment which should be prepended to the transformed bundle;
bannerNewLine (since 4.0.0, default:
false): indicates if the banner comment should be followed by a new line;
sourceMap (default:
true): indicates if sourcemap should be generated;
plugins (since 6.2.0): indicates which Babel plugins should be loaded alongside minify preset; two plugins are loaded by default:
@comandeer/babel-plugin-banner,
@babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import (since 7.0.0).
Check API docs for more detailed description.
See LICENSE file for details.