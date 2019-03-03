Rollup plugin to automatically exclude package.json dependencies and peerDependencies from your bundle.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-auto-external
rollup.config.js
import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';
export default {
input: 'index.js',
plugins: [autoExternal()],
};
rollup.config.js with options
import path from 'path';
import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';
export default {
input: 'index.js',
plugins: [
autoExternal({
builtins: false,
dependencies: true,
packagePath: path.resolve('./packages/module/package.json'),
peerDependencies: false,
}),
],
};
rollup.config.js with external
rollup-plugin-auto-external does not overwrite the external option. The two can happily coexist.
import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';
export default {
input: 'index.js',
external: id => id.includes('babel-runtime'),
plugins: [autoExternal()],
};
rollup.config.js with per format options
import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';
export default ['es', 'umd'].map(format => ({
input: 'index.js',
plugins: [
autoExternal({
dependencies: format === 'es',
}),
],
}));
builtins
boolean|
string: defaults to
true. Add all Node.js builtin modules (in the running version) as externals. Specify a
string value (e.g.,
'6.0.0') to add all builtin modules for a specific version of Node.js.
Rollup will complain if
builtins is present, and the build target is a browser. You may want rollup-plugin-node-builtins.
dependencies
boolean: defaults to
true.
packagePath
string: defaults to
process.cwd(). Path to a package.json file or its directory.
peerDependencies
boolean: defaults to
true.