openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpa

rollup-plugin-auto-external

by Steven Benisek
2.0.0 (see all)

Rollup plugin to automatically exclude package.json dependencies and peerDependencies from your bundle

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.4K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rollup-plugin-auto-external

Build Status

Rollup plugin to automatically exclude package.json dependencies and peerDependencies from your bundle.

Install

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-auto-external

Usage

Example rollup.config.js
import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';

export default {
  input: 'index.js',
  plugins: [autoExternal()],
};
Example rollup.config.js with options
import path from 'path';
import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';

export default {
  input: 'index.js',
  plugins: [
    autoExternal({
      builtins: false,
      dependencies: true,
      packagePath: path.resolve('./packages/module/package.json'),
      peerDependencies: false,
    }),
  ],
};
Example rollup.config.js with external

rollup-plugin-auto-external does not overwrite the external option. The two can happily coexist.

import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';

export default {
  input: 'index.js',
  external: id => id.includes('babel-runtime'),
  plugins: [autoExternal()],
};
Example rollup.config.js with per format options
import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external';

export default ['es', 'umd'].map(format => ({
  input: 'index.js',
  plugins: [
    autoExternal({
      dependencies: format === 'es',
    }),
  ],
}));

Options

builtins

boolean|string: defaults to true. Add all Node.js builtin modules (in the running version) as externals. Specify a string value (e.g., '6.0.0') to add all builtin modules for a specific version of Node.js.

Rollup will complain if builtins is present, and the build target is a browser. You may want rollup-plugin-node-builtins.

dependencies

boolean: defaults to true.

packagePath

string: defaults to process.cwd(). Path to a package.json file or its directory.

peerDependencies

boolean: defaults to true.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial