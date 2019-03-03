Rollup plugin to automatically exclude package.json dependencies and peerDependencies from your bundle.

Install

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-auto-external

Usage

Example rollup.config.js

import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external' ; export default { input : 'index.js' , plugins : [autoExternal()], };

Example rollup.config.js with options

import path from 'path' ; import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external' ; export default { input : 'index.js' , plugins : [ autoExternal({ builtins : false , dependencies : true , packagePath : path.resolve( './packages/module/package.json' ), peerDependencies : false , }), ], };

Example rollup.config.js with external

rollup-plugin-auto-external does not overwrite the external option. The two can happily coexist.

import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external' ; export default { input : 'index.js' , external : id => id.includes( 'babel-runtime' ), plugins : [autoExternal()], };

Example rollup.config.js with per format options

import autoExternal from 'rollup-plugin-auto-external' ; export default [ 'es' , 'umd' ].map( format => ({ input : 'index.js' , plugins : [ autoExternal({ dependencies : format === 'es' , }), ], }));

Options

builtins

boolean | string : defaults to true . Add all Node.js builtin modules (in the running version) as externals. Specify a string value (e.g., '6.0.0' ) to add all builtin modules for a specific version of Node.js.

Rollup will complain if builtins is present, and the build target is a browser. You may want rollup-plugin-node-builtins.

dependencies

boolean : defaults to true .

packagePath

string : defaults to process.cwd() . Path to a package.json file or its directory.

peerDependencies