Angular2 template and styles inliner for rollup

Looking for new maintainer

I have no time to maintain this plugin anymore. So im looking for a new Maintainer. Feel free to create an issue, when you want to maintain this plugin.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-angular

Example

import angular from 'rollup-plugin-angular' ; import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript' ; import alias from 'rollup-plugin-alias' ; import nodeResolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; export default { entry : 'src/main.ts' , format : 'iife' , dest : 'dist/bundle.js' , plugins : [ angular(), typescript(), alias({ rxjs : __dirname + '/node_modules/rxjs-es' }), nodeResolve({ jsnext : true , main : true }) ] }

Template & Style preprocessing

You may need to do some preprocessing on your templates & styles such as minification and/or transpilation.

To do this you can pass a preprocessors object as an option, containing a style and/or template preprocessor.

If you are using rollup on a source that has already been transpiled to JavaScript you will also need to set the sourcetype.

Signature

sourcetype: 'js' preprocessors: { template: ( source: string , path: string ) => string , style: ( source: string , path: string ) => string , }

source - The contents of the style or template's file.

path - The path to the loaded file. Can be useful for checking file extensions for example.

returns the manipulated source as a string.

Example

The following example shows how you can use sass, clean-css (for css minification), and htmlmin.