Angular2 template and styles inliner for rollup
I have no time to maintain this plugin anymore. So im looking for a new Maintainer. Feel free to create an issue, when you want to maintain this plugin.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-angular
// rollup.config.js
import angular from 'rollup-plugin-angular';
import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript';
import alias from 'rollup-plugin-alias';
import nodeResolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
export default {
entry: 'src/main.ts',
format: 'iife',
dest: 'dist/bundle.js',
plugins: [
angular(),
typescript(),
alias({ rxjs: __dirname + '/node_modules/rxjs-es' }), // rxjs fix (npm install rxjs-es)
nodeResolve({ jsnext: true, main: true })
]
}
You may need to do some preprocessing on your templates & styles such as minification and/or transpilation.
To do this you can pass a preprocessors object as an option, containing a style and/or template preprocessor.
If you are using rollup on a source that has already been transpiled to JavaScript you will also need to set the sourcetype.
sourcetype: 'js' //defaults to 'ts'
preprocessors: {
template: (source: string, path: string) => string,
style: (source: string, path: string) => string,
}
source - The contents of the style or template's file.
path - The path to the loaded file. Can be useful for checking file extensions for example.
returns the manipulated source as a string.
The following example shows how you can use sass, clean-css (for css minification), and htmlmin.
// rollup.config.js
import angular from 'rollup-plugin-angular';
import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript';
import nodeResolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve';
import sass from 'node-sass';
import CleanCSS from 'clean-css';
import { minify as minifyHtml } from 'html-minifier';
const cssmin = new CleanCSS();
const htmlminOpts = {
caseSensitive: true,
collapseWhitespace: true,
removeComments: true,
};
export default {
input: 'src/main.ts',
output: {
format: 'umd',
file: 'dist/bundle.js'
},
plugins: [
angular({
// additional replace `templateUrl` and `stylesUrls` in every `.js` file
// default: true
replace: false,
preprocessors: {
template: template => minifyHtml(template, htmlminOpts),
style: scss => {
const css = sass.renderSync({ data: scss }).css;
return cssmin.minify(css).styles;
},
}
})
typescript(),
nodeResolve({ jsnext: true, main: true })
]
}