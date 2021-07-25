Mad metrics for your rollup bundles, know all the things

Install

$ npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-analyzer

Usage

Importing or Requiring

Import as ES Module

import analyze from 'rollup-plugin-analyzer'

Requiring as CJS

const analyze = require ( 'rollup-plugin-analyzer' )

Usage from rollup config

export default { entry : 'module.js' , dest : 'index.js' , format : 'cjs' , plugins : [analyze()] }

Usage from build script

rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [analyze()] }).then(...)

CI usage example

const limitBytes = 1e6 const onAnalysis = ( { bundleSize } ) => { if (bundleSize < limitBytes) return console .log( `Bundle size exceeds ${limitBytes} bytes: ${bundleSize} bytes` ) return process.exit( 1 ) } rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [analyze({ onAnalysis, skipFormatted : true })] }).then(...)

results

logged to console on rollup completion

----------------------------- Rollup File Analysis ----------------------------- bundle size: 2.809 KB original size: 11.436 KB code reduction: 75.44 % module count: 5 █████████████████████████████████████████████░░░░░ file: /virtual-insanity.js bundle space: 90.64 % rendered size: 2.546 KB original size: 2.57 KB code reduction: 0.93 % dependents: 1 - /jamiroquai.js ██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░ file: /bundle-a.js bundle space: 4.27 % rendered size: 120 Bytes original size: 309 Bytes code reduction: 61.17 % dependents: 0 █░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░ file: /jamiroquai.js bundle space: 2.95 % rendered size: 83 Bytes original size: 169 Bytes code reduction: 50.89 % dependents: 1 - /the-alphabet-but-incomplete.js ...

results (with summaryOnly enabled)

----------------------------- Rollup File Analysis ----------------------------- bundle size: 2.809 KB original size: 11.436 KB code reduction: 75.44 % module count: 5 /virtual-insanity.js █████████████████████████████████████████████░░░░░ 90.64 % (2.546 KB) /bundle-a.js ██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░ 4.27 % (120 Bytes) /jamiroquai.js █░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░ 2.95 % (83 Bytes) /the-alphabet-but-incomplete.js ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░ 1.17 % (33 Bytes) /the-declaration-of-independence.js ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░ 0.96 % (27 Bytes)

Options

stdout - optional type: Boolean default: false description: Print to stdout (console.log) instead of stderr (console.error)

- optional limit - optional type: Number default: null description: Limit number of files to output analysis of, sorted by DESC size

- optional filter - optional type: Array | String | Function default: null description: Filter module to output in analysis results. If a string is passed, checks if module name contains the string If array it checks the same for each string in the array If function, return a boolean to indicate if a module should be in analysis results This only suppresses the modules details, it does not affect the summary output If you would like it to filter from summary info as well set filterSummary to true notes: Function receives module object specified below, should return boolean

- optional filterSummary - optional type: Boolean default: false description: If true the filter and limit options will also remove any filtered out module data from the summary

- optional root - optional type: String default: process.cwd() description: Application directory, used to display file paths relatively

- optional hideDeps - optional type: Boolean default: false description: Don't itemize dependents in the formatted output

- optional showExports - optional type: Boolean default: false description: Show used and unused exports

- optional summaryOnly - optional type: Boolean default: false description: Only output bundle summary and module usage bar graphs

- optional skipFormatted - optional type: Boolean default: false description: Don't output formatted string

- optional writeTo - optional type: Function default: null description: Callback to be invoked with formatted string function will be invoked with: analysisString (String)

- optional transformModuleId - optional type: Function default: null description: Modify module ids function will be invoked with: id (String) - path of module / rollup module id function should return: id (String) - desired final module id to display in analysis results example: (id) => id.replace(/^\0(?:commonjs-proxy:)?/, '')

- optional onAnalysis - optional type: Function default: null description: Callback to be invoked with analysis object function will be invoked with: analysisObject (Object) bundleSize (Number) - rendered bundle size in bytes bundleOrigSize (Number) - original bundle size in bytes bundleReduction (Number) - percentage of rendered bundle size reduction moduleCount (Number) - Count of all included modules modules (Array) - array of module analysis objects module (Object) id (String) - path of module / rollup module id size (Number) - size of rendered module code in bytes origSize (Number) - size of module's original code in bytes dependents (Array) - list of dependent module ids / paths percent (Number) - percentage of module size relative to entire bundle reduction (Number) - percentage of rendered size reduction renderedExports (Array) - list of used named exports removedExports (Array) - list of unused named exports

- optional

FAQ

Why is the reported size not the same as the file on disk?

This module is geared towards the details of the individual modules that make up the bundle and their relative impact to bundle size. That's a detailed way of saying, it doesn't really care about size on disk. There are other options which focus on size on disk as well as delivery size which can be used alongside this module (or in place of if your concern is not per module impact). In particular rollup-plugin-size-snapshot seems like a great option for that.

Getting a bit further into the details, rather than just intent, of why the reported size differs from that on disk. We get the module data from Rollup which reports it after chunk (module) resolution and tree-shaking, but before post-processing (such as minification and compression). We then add the sizes of each of those modules together, this is the bundle size that we report.

That means it won't account for post-processing from other plugins and also won't account for post-processing by Rollup itself, which includes boilerplate / shims depending on what the output format is (CJS, ESM, iife, etc...).

Why am I seeing multiple analysis outputs emitted?

Rollup allows you to output to multiple files. If you are outputting to multiple files you will get a distinct analysis for each output file. Each analysis will contain data on the files imported by the respective target.

One way to manipulate the number of reports in this scenario is through the onAnalysis callback option:

let analyzePluginIterations = 0 ; export default { input : 'myIsomorphicModule.js' , output : [ { name : 'myIsomorphicModule' , format : 'cjs' , entryFileNames : '[name].cjs' }, { name : 'myIsomorphicModule' , format : 'es' , entryFileNames : '[name].mjs' } ], plugins : [ analyze({ onAnalysis : () => { if (analyzePluginIterations > 0 ) { throw '' ; } analyzePluginIterations++; } }) ] }

License

MIT © Andrew Carpenter