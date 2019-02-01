Convert AMD files to ES2016 modules, so they can be included in a Rollup bundle.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-amd
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import amd from 'rollup-plugin-amd';
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [
amd()
]
});
The configuration above converts
define(['utils/array', 'react'], function (array, React) {
React.render();
});
into
import array from './javascripts/utils/array';
import React from './node_modules/react/react.js';
React.render();
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import amd from 'rollup-plugin-amd';
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [
amd({
include: 'src/**', // Optional, Default: undefined (everything)
exclude: [ 'node_modules/**' ], // Optional, Default: undefined (nothing)
converter: {}, // Optional, Default: undefined
rewire: function (moduleId, parentPath) { // Optional, Default: false
return './basePath/' + moduleId;
}
})
]
});
converter options to pass down to the AMD to ES6 converter.
rewire allows to modify the imported path of
define dependencies.
moduleId is the dependency ID
parentPath is the path of the file including the dependency
define(['lodash'], function (_) {});
becomes
import _ from './basePath/lodash';
If you're converting AMD modules from requirejs, you can use node-module-lookup-amd to rewire your dependencies
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import amd from 'rollup-plugin-amd';
import lookup from 'module-lookup-amd';
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [
amd({
rewire: function (moduleId, parentPath) { // Optional, Default: false
return lookup({
partial: moduleId,
filename: parentPath,
config: 'path-to-requirejs.config' // Or an object
});
}
})
]
});
Apache-2.0