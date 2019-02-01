Convert AMD files to ES2016 modules, so they can be included in a Rollup bundle.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-amd

Usage

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import amd from 'rollup-plugin-amd' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ amd() ] });

The configuration above converts

define([ 'utils/array' , 'react' ], function ( array, React ) { React.render(); });

into

import array from './javascripts/utils/array' ; import React from './node_modules/react/react.js' ; React.render();

Options

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import amd from 'rollup-plugin-amd' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ amd({ include : 'src/**' , exclude : [ 'node_modules/**' ], converter : {}, rewire : function ( moduleId, parentPath ) { return './basePath/' + moduleId; } }) ] });

converter options to pass down to the AMD to ES6 converter.

rewire allows to modify the imported path of define dependencies. moduleId is the dependency ID parentPath is the path of the file including the dependency



define([ 'lodash' ], function ( _ ) {});

becomes

import _ from './basePath/lodash' ;

If you're converting AMD modules from requirejs, you can use node-module-lookup-amd to rewire your dependencies

import { rollup } from 'rollup' ; import amd from 'rollup-plugin-amd' ; import lookup from 'module-lookup-amd' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ amd({ rewire : function ( moduleId, parentPath ) { return lookup({ partial : moduleId, filename : parentPath, config : 'path-to-requirejs.config' }); } }) ] });

License

Apache-2.0