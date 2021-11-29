This is an implementation of a rate limiter in node.js that allows for rate limiting with a rolling window. It can use either in-memory storage or Redis as a backend. If Redis is used, multiple rate limiters can share one instance with different namespaces, and multiple processes can share rate limiter state safely.
This means that if a user is allowed 5 actions per 60 seconds, any action will be blocked if 5 actions have already occured in the preceeding 60 seconds, without any set points at which this interval resets. This contrasts with some other rate limiter implementations, in which a user could make 5 requests at 0:59 and another 5 requests at 1:01.
Important Note: As a consequence of the way the Redis algorithm works, if an action is blocked, it is still "counted". This means that if a user is continually attempting actions more quickly than the allowed rate, all of their actions will be blocked until they pause or slow their requests.
This behavior is somewhat counterintuitive, but it's the only way that I have found that uses an atomic
MULTI set of commands for Redis. Without this, race conditions would be possible. See more below..
Version 0.2 was released August 31 2020. The method of operation remains the same, but the API has changed. A short summary of the changes:
RateLimiter class.
wouldLimit method is now available to see if an action would be blocked, without actually "counting" it as an action.
limitWithInfo and
wouldLimitWithInfo methods are available to return more information about how and why an action was blocked or not blocked.
redis and
ioredis clients.
Basic use in an Express application.
const { RedisRateLimiter } = require("rolling-rate-limiter");
const limiter = new RedisRateLimiter({
client: redisClient, // client instance from `redis` or `ioredis`
namespace: "rate-limiter", // prefix for redis keys
interval: 60000, // milliseconds
maxInInterval: 5,
});
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
limiter.limit(req.ipAddress).then((wasBlocked) => {
if (wasBlocked) {
return res.status(429).send("Too many requests");
} else {
return next();
}
});
});
RedisRateLimiter - Stores state in Redis. Can use
redis or
ioredis clients.
InMemoryRateLimiter - Stores state in memory. Useful in testing or outside of web servers.
interval: number - The length of the rate limiter's interval, in milliseconds. For example, if you want a user to be able to perform 5 actions per minute, this should be
60000.
maxInInterval: number - The number of actions allowed in each interval. For example, in the scenario above, this would be
5
minDifference?: number - Optional. The minimum time allowed between consecutive actions, in milliseconds.
client: Client (Redis only) - The Redis client to use.
namespace: string (Redis only) - A string to prepend to all keys to prevent conflicts with other code using Redis.
All methods take an
Id, which should be of type
number | string. Commonly, this will be a user's id.
limit(id: Id): Promise<boolean> - Attempt to perform an action. Returns
false if the action should be allowed, and
true if the action should be blocked.
wouldLimit(id: Id): Promise<boolean> - Return what would happen if an action were attempted. Returns
false if an action would not have been blocked, and
true if an action would have been blocked. Does not "count" as an action.
limitWithInfo(id: Id): Promise<RateLimitInfo> - Attempt to perform an action. Returns whether the action should be blocked, as well as additional information about why it was blocked and how long the user must wait.
wouldLimitWithInfo(id: Id): Promise<RateLimitInfo> - Returns info about what would happened if an action were attempted and why. Does not "count" as an action.
RateLimitInfo contains the following properties:
blocked: boolean - Whether the action was blocked (or would have been blocked).
blockedDueToCount: boolean - Whether the action was blocked (or would have been blocked) because of the
interval and
maxInInterval properties.
blockedDueToMinDifference: boolean - Whether the action was blocked (or would have been blocked) because of the
minDistance property.
millisecondsUntilAllowed: number - The number of milliseconds the user must wait until they can make another action. If another action would immediately be permitted, this is
0.
actionsRemaining: number - The number of actions a user has left within the interval. Does not account for
minDifference.
Install dependencies with
yarn.
To run tests, you will need to have a Redis server running. You can do this by installing Redis, and running
redis-server. Alternatively, you can run the CI build, which includes tests, by installing act. This requires Docker to be running - on MacOS that means running
Docker.app from your
Applications folder.
yarn ci: Runs the CI build, including linting, type checking, and tests. Requires act to run GitHub actions locally.
yarn lint: Runs ESLint.
yarn test: Runs Jest.
yarn typecheck: Runs TypeScript, without emitting output.
yarn build: Runs TypeScript and outputs to
./lib.