rollem

Roll up multiple ES6 bundles at once

Deprecated

Rollup 0.42+ supports multiple configs per file exactly like rollem .

Rollup is great, but does not handle multiple bundles right out of the box. Rollem just handles a simple case

module .exports = [{ entry : 'src/foo.js' , dest : 'dist/foo.js' }, { entry : 'src/bar.js' , dest : 'dist/bar.js' }]

Which builds two bundles dist/foo.js and dist/bar.js when you run rollem .

Install and use

npm install -D rollem // create rollem.config.js shown above // then set script command "build": "rollem"

You can pass --watch option in the command to enable simple bundle rebuild on changes.

You can pass -c <filename> to specify a different config file.

Almost the same syntax as rollup.config.js but exports an Array. You can use JavaScript module to create the list of configs dynamically.

const configs = glob.sync( 'src/**/*-spec.js' ).map(toConfig) module .exports = configs

export default [{ entry : 'src/foo.js' , dest : 'dist/foo.js' }, { entry : 'src/child-folder/bar.js' , dest : 'dist/bar.js' , format : 'umd' , moduleName : 'bar' , sourceMap : 'inline' }]

API

In addition to the simple command line, you can use rollem via its module API. It exports a single function

const rollem = require ( 'rollem' ) rollem(configs, options)

configs - simple Array of Rollup config objects

- simple Array of Rollup config objects options - object with options, right now only watch property is supported.

The rollem(configs, options) returns a Promise, resolved after the bundles have been built. The promise is resolved with the list of built files.

If you run rollem(configs, {watch: true}) then the resolved Promise will give you an event emitter. Every time there is a file change, you first will get "changed" event, and after the bundles have been built you will get an event "rolled".

rollem(configs, { watch : true }) .then( ( ee ) => { ee.on( 'changed' , () => console .log( 'bundles will be rebuilt' )) ee.on( 'rolled' , () => console .log( 'new bundles have been built' )) })

The rollem in watch mode tries to determine the folder to watch from the source files. Because it only knows about the top level entry file, it just grabs and watches the top parent folders. For example, if entries specify src/entry.js, src/foo/bar.js then the top parent folder watched will be src .

Debug

If something is wrong, run the tool with debug output enabled

DEBUG=rollem rollem

