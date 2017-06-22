Roll up multiple ES6 bundles at once
Rollup 0.42+ supports multiple configs per file exactly like
rollem.
Rollup is great, but does not handle multiple bundles right out of the box. Rollem just handles a simple case
// rollem.config.js
module.exports = [{
entry: 'src/foo.js',
dest: 'dist/foo.js'
}, {
entry: 'src/bar.js',
dest: 'dist/bar.js'
}]
Which builds two bundles
dist/foo.js and
dist/bar.js when you run
rollem.
npm install -D rollem
// create rollem.config.js shown above
// then set script command
"build": "rollem"
You can pass
--watch option in the command to enable simple bundle rebuild
on changes.
You can pass
-c <filename> to specify a different config file.
Almost the same syntax as rollup.config.js but exports an Array. You can use JavaScript module to create the list of configs dynamically.
// rollem.config.js with ES5
const configs = glob.sync('src/**/*-spec.js').map(toConfig)
module.exports = configs
// rollem.config.js with ES6
export default [{
entry: 'src/foo.js',
dest: 'dist/foo.js'
}, {
entry: 'src/child-folder/bar.js',
dest: 'dist/bar.js',
format: 'umd',
moduleName: 'bar',
sourceMap: 'inline'
}]
In addition to the simple command line, you can use rollem via its module API. It exports a single function
const rollem = require('rollem')
rollem(configs, options)
configs - simple Array of Rollup config objects
options - object with options, right now only
watch property is
supported.
The
rollem(configs, options) returns a Promise, resolved after the
bundles have been built. The promise is resolved with the list of built files.
If you run
rollem(configs, {watch: true}) then the resolved Promise will
give you an event emitter. Every time there is a file change, you first
will get "changed" event, and after the bundles have been built you will
get an event "rolled".
rollem(configs, {watch: true})
.then((ee) => {
ee.on('changed', () => console.log('bundles will be rebuilt'))
ee.on('rolled', () => console.log('new bundles have been built'))
})
The rollem in watch mode tries to determine the folder to watch from the source files.
Because it only knows about the top level entry file, it just grabs and watches
the top parent folders. For example, if entries specify
src/entry.js, src/foo/bar.js then
the top parent folder watched will be
src.
If something is wrong, run the tool with debug output enabled
DEBUG=rollem rollem
