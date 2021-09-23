RollbarSourceMapPlugin

This is a Webpack plugin that simplifies uploading the sourcemaps, generated from a webpack build, to Rollbar.

Production JavaScript bundles are typically minified before deploying, making Rollbar stacktraces pretty useless unless you take steps to upload the sourcemaps. You may be doing this now in a shell script, triggered during your deploy process, that makes curl posts to the Rollbar API. This can be finicky and error prone to setup. RollbarSourceMapPlugin aims to remove that burden and automatically upload the sourcemaps when they are emitted by webpack.

Prerequisites

As of version 3.0.0, Webpack 4 is required. This plugin is no longer compatible with Webpack 3 and older.

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install rollbar-sourcemap-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Basic Usage

An example webpack.config.js:

const RollbarSourceMapPlugin = require ( 'rollbar-sourcemap-webpack-plugin' ) const PUBLIC_PATH = 'https://my.cdn.net/assets' const webpackConfig = { mode : 'production' , devtool : 'hidden-source-map' entry : 'index' , publicPath : PUBLIC_PATH, output : { path : 'dist' , filename : 'index-[hash].js' }, plugins : [ new RollbarSourceMapPlugin({ accessToken : 'aaaabbbbccccddddeeeeffff00001111' , version : 'version_string_here' , publicPath : PUBLIC_PATH })] }

Plugin Configuration

You can pass a hash of configuration options to RollbarSourceMapPlugin . Allowed values are as follows:

accessToken: string (required)

Your rollbar post_server_item access token.

version: string (required)

A string identifying the version of your code this source map package is for. Typically this will be the full git sha.

publicPath: string | function(string): string (required)

The base url for the cdn where your production bundles are hosted or a function that receives the source file local address and returns the url for that file in the cdn where your production bundles are hosted. You should use the function form when your project has some kind of divergence between url routes and actual folder structure. For example: NextJs projects can serve bundled files in the following url http://my.app/_next/123abc123abc123/page/home.js but have a folder structure like this APP_ROOT/build/bundles/pages/home.js . The function form allows you to transform the final public url in order to conform with your routing needs.

includeChunks: string | [string] (optional)

An array of chunks for which sourcemaps should be uploaded. This should correspond to the names in the webpack config entry field. If there's only one chunk, it can be a string rather than an array. If not supplied, all sourcemaps emitted by webpack will be uploaded, including those for unnamed chunks.

silent: boolean (default: false )

If false , success and warning messages will be logged to the console for each upload. Note: if you also do not want to see errors, set the ignoreErrors option to true .

ignoreErrors: boolean (default: false )

Set to true to bypass adding upload errors to the webpack compilation. Do this if you do not want to fail the build when sourcemap uploads fail. If you do not want to fail the build but you do want to see the failures as warnings, make sure silent option is set to false .

rollbarEndpoint: string (default: https://api.rollbar.com/api/1/sourcemap )

A string defining the Rollbar API endpoint to upload the sourcemaps to. It can be used for self-hosted Rollbar instances.

encodeFilename: boolean (default: false )

Set to true to encode the filename. NextJS will reference the encode the URL when referencing the minified script which must match exactly with the minified file URL uploaded to Rollbar.

Webpack Sourcemap Configuration

The output.devtool field in webpack configuration controls how sourcemaps are generated. The recommended setup for sourcemaps in a production app is to use hidden sourcemaps. This will include original sources in your sourcemaps, which will be uploaded to Rollbar and NOT to a public location alongside the minified javascript. The hidden prefix will prevent //# sourceMappingURL=URL_TO_SOURCE_MAP from being inserted in the minified javascript. This is important because if the sourceMappingURL comment is present, Rollbar will attempt to download the sourcemap from this url, which negates the whole purpose of this plugin. And since you are not uploading sourcemaps to a public location, Rollbar would not be able to download the sourcemaps.

output: { devtool: 'hidden-source-map' }

App Configuration

The web app should have Rollbar.js installed and configured for webpack as described here.

See the Rollbar source map documentation for how to configure the client side for sourcemap support. The code_version parameter must match the version parameter used for the plugin.

parameter must match the parameter used for the plugin. More general info on the using Rollbar for browser JS.

Examples

Contributing

See the Contributors Guide

License

MIT