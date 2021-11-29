openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rollbar-react-native

by rollbar
0.9.2 (see all)

Crash and error reporting for React Native using Rollbar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rollbar-react-native

Rollbar is a real-time exception reporting service for React-Native and other languages. The Rollbar service will alert you of problems with your code and help you understand them in a ways never possible before. We love it and we hope you will too.

Rollbar-react-native is the SDK for React Native apps and includes support for Android, iOS, and Javascript.

Setup Instructions

  1. Sign up for a Rollbar account
  2. Follow the Getting Started instructions in our React Native docs to install rollbar-react-native and configure it for your platform.

Usage and Reference

For complete Usage instructions and configuration reference, see our React Native docs.

Release History & Changelog

See our Releases page for a list of all releases, including changes.

Help / Support

If you run into any issues, please email us at support@rollbar.com

For bug reports, please open an issue on Github.

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature).
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Added some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial