Rollbar is a real-time exception reporting service for React-Native and other languages. The Rollbar service will alert you of problems with your code and help you understand them in a ways never possible before. We love it and we hope you will too.

Rollbar-react-native is the SDK for React Native apps and includes support for Android, iOS, and Javascript.

Setup Instructions

Usage and Reference

For complete Usage instructions and configuration reference, see our React Native docs.

Release History & Changelog

See our Releases page for a list of all releases, including changes.

Help / Support

If you run into any issues, please email us at support@rollbar.com

For bug reports, please open an issue on Github.

Contributing