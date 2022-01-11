Rollbar.js is the Javascript SDK for Rollbar. It supports both Node.js and client-side Javascript, including frameworks such as React, Angular, Ember, and more.

Setup Instructions

Usage and Reference

For complete usage instructions and configuration reference, see our Javascript SDK docs.

Release History & Changelog

See our Releases page for a list of all releases, including changes.

Developing

To set up a development environment, you'll need Node.js and npm.

git submodule update --init npm install -D make

To run the tests, run make test .

