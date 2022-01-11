openbase logo
rollbar-browser

by rollbar
1.9.5 (see all)

Error tracking and logging from JS to Rollbar

5.4K

GitHub Stars

507

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

107

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Rollbar.js

Build Status Code Quality: Javascript Total Alerts

Rollbar.js is the Javascript SDK for Rollbar. It supports both Node.js and client-side Javascript, including frameworks such as React, Angular, Ember, and more.

Setup Instructions

  1. Sign up for a Rollbar account.
  2. For client-side Javascript, follow the Browser Quick Start instructions. For Node.js, follow the Server Quick Start.

Usage and Reference

For complete usage instructions and configuration reference, see our Javascript SDK docs.

Release History & Changelog

See our Releases page for a list of all releases, including changes.

Help / Support

If you run into any issues, please email us at support@rollbar.com.

For bug reports, please open an issue on GitHub.

Developing

To set up a development environment, you'll need Node.js and npm.

  1. git submodule update --init
  2. npm install -D
  3. make

To run the tests, run make test.

Contributing

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature).
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Added some feature').
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature).
  5. Create a new Pull Request.

