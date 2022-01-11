Rollbar.js is the Javascript SDK for Rollbar. It supports both Node.js and client-side Javascript, including frameworks such as React, Angular, Ember, and more.
For complete usage instructions and configuration reference, see our Javascript SDK docs.
See our Releases page for a list of all releases, including changes.
If you run into any issues, please email us at support@rollbar.com.
For bug reports, please open an issue on GitHub.
To set up a development environment, you'll need Node.js and npm.
git submodule update --init
npm install -D
make
To run the tests, run
make test.
git checkout -b my-new-feature).
git commit -am 'Added some feature').
git push origin my-new-feature).