Rollbar.js is the Javascript SDK for Rollbar. It supports both Node.js and client-side Javascript, including frameworks such as React, Angular, Ember, and more.
For complete usage instructions and configuration reference, see our Javascript SDK docs.
See our Releases page for a list of all releases, including changes.
If you run into any issues, please email us at support@rollbar.com.
For bug reports, please open an issue on GitHub.
To set up a development environment, you'll need Node.js and npm.
git submodule update --init
npm install -D
make
To run the tests, run
make test.
It is a very useful package for detection and logging of errors at run time in Nodejs. I have been using it for a couple of months now, and I wish I had known sooner about it. Whenever an error occurs, it sends an email along the error and its stack trace. It is free of cost and we can integrate it with trello, or jira, or slack to get notified there. This can also be used at client-side (i.e. mobile apps and web-apps) for tracking errors and crashes. It is neatly documented, but there is scope of additions of a couple more examples showing usage as per different use cases. It returns uuid when we log something to it, so we can use that uuid to generate the url of the issue, which can be used in custom business logic for attaching/grouping issues.
This package is extremely useful and I use it in my every NodeJs application to catch and get alert of any unknown/unhandled exception which I forgot to handle in the application or is generated because of some mischievous activity of any user. It is free of cost. We can attach it with Slack to get notified there. We can attach it with Trello to create Trello cards for every new issue. We can also customize when we want to create the Trello card, e.g. we want to create a Trello Card if the exception is caused 10 times in a given time interval.