rollbar

by rollbar
2.24.0

Error tracking and logging from JS to Rollbar

Overview

Average Rating

4.7/5
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Rollbar.js

Build Status Code Quality: Javascript Total Alerts

Rollbar.js is the Javascript SDK for Rollbar. It supports both Node.js and client-side Javascript, including frameworks such as React, Angular, Ember, and more.

Setup Instructions

  1. Sign up for a Rollbar account.
  2. For client-side Javascript, follow the Browser Quick Start instructions. For Node.js, follow the Server Quick Start.

Usage and Reference

For complete usage instructions and configuration reference, see our Javascript SDK docs.

Release History & Changelog

See our Releases page for a list of all releases, including changes.

Help / Support

If you run into any issues, please email us at support@rollbar.com.

For bug reports, please open an issue on GitHub.

Developing

To set up a development environment, you'll need Node.js and npm.

  1. git submodule update --init
  2. npm install -D
  3. make

To run the tests, run make test.

Contributing

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature).
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Added some feature').
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature).
  5. Create a new Pull Request.

itsbuttercup
7 months ago
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

It is a very useful package for detection and logging of errors at run time in Nodejs. I have been using it for a couple of months now, and I wish I had known sooner about it. Whenever an error occurs, it sends an email along the error and its stack trace. It is free of cost and we can integrate it with trello, or jira, or slack to get notified there. This can also be used at client-side (i.e. mobile apps and web-apps) for tracking errors and crashes. It is neatly documented, but there is scope of additions of a couple more examples showing usage as per different use cases. It returns uuid when we log something to it, so we can use that uuid to generate the url of the issue, which can be used in custom business logic for attaching/grouping issues.

Vishal Kumar
January 4, 2021
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 4, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

This package is extremely useful and I use it in my every NodeJs application to catch and get alert of any unknown/unhandled exception which I forgot to handle in the application or is generated because of some mischievous activity of any user. It is free of cost. We can attach it with Slack to get notified there. We can attach it with Trello to create Trello cards for every new issue. We can also customize when we want to create the Trello card, e.g. we want to create a Trello Card if the exception is caused 10 times in a given time interval.

Brian Rue
Co-founder @rollbar
October 7, 2020
Co-founder @rollbar
October 7, 2020

