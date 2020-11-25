Roll is a node.js package for rolling dice and adding modifiers (such as "2d6+1").
$ npm install -g roll
$ roll 2d6+3
9
$ roll d20
15
$ roll d%
99
$ roll -d 2d20
Dice: 13, 8
Total: 21
$ roll --detail 5d%
Dice: 45, 86, 86, 4, 72
Total: 293
$ npm install roll
Get an instance of the library:
var Roll = require('roll'),
roll = new Roll();
Rolling a single die:
var oneDie = roll.roll('d6');
console.log(oneDie.result); //random number between 1 and 6 (inclusive)
Rolling multiple dice:
var twoTwenties = roll.roll('2d20');
console.log(twoTwenties.result); //random number between 2 and 40 (inclusive)
Rolling multiple sets of dice:
var bunchOfDice = roll.roll('2d20+1d12');
console.log(bunchOfDice.result); //random number between 3 and 52 (inclusive)
Rolling a percentage:
var chance = roll.roll('d%'); //same as '1d100', 'd100', or '1d%'
console.log(chance.result); //random number between 1 and 100 (inclusive)
Simple calculation (+, -, *, /):
var attack = roll.roll('2d6+2');
console.log(attack.result); //random number between 3 and 8 (inclusive)
Seeing what was rolled, rather than the sum:
var yahtzee = roll.roll('5d6');
console.log(yahtzee.rolled); //yahtzee.rolled will return something like [5, 2, 4, 6, 1] rather than the sum
var blessedSneaker = roll.roll('2d20b1+1d4+5');
console.log(blessedSneaker.rolled); // blessedSneaker.rolled will return an array containing an array for each component that is a roll of the dice, in the order in which they occurred, e.g. [[19,3],[1]]
Getting the highest two dice of the set:
var pickBestTwo = roll.roll('6d20b2'); //roll 6 dice and give me the 2 highest
console.log(pickBestTwo.calculations[1]); //pickBestTwo.calculations[0] is the same as .result, .calculations[1] is prior to the sum operation
Processing rolls without parsing a string:
var attack = roll.roll({
quantity: 2,
sides: 6,
transformations: [ //can list n-number of pipeline operations to perform on the result
'sum', //take the array of rolled dice and sum them together
['add', 2] //add 2 to the sum
]
});
console.log(attack.result); //random number between 3 and 8 (inclusive)
Using custom transformations:
var dropOnes = function(results){
return results.filter(function (result) {
return result !== 1;
});
};
var noOnes = roll.roll({
quantity: 5,
sides: 4,
transformations: [
dropOnes, // remove any 1s because we have teh lucky bootz
'sum'
]
});
Using a custom seed:
var srand = require('srand'); //https://github.com/isaacs/node-srand (npm install srand)
srand.seed(1000);
roll = new Roll(function () {
return srand.random();
});
console.log(roll.roll('2d6+5').result);
Validating user input:
var userInput = 'this isn\'t a valid roll',
valid = roll.validate(userInput);
if (!valid) {
console.error('"%s" is not a valid input string for node-roll!', userInput);
}
Inspired by Phillip Newton's Games::Dice.