roll

Roll is a node.js package for rolling dice and adding modifiers (such as "2d6+1").

How To Use (From Shell)

$ npm install -g roll

Usage

$ roll 2d6+3 9 $ roll d20 15 $ roll d% 99 $ roll -d 2d20 Dice: 13, 8 Total: 21 $ roll --detail 5d% Dice: 45, 86, 86, 4, 72 Total: 293

How To Use (As Library)

$ npm install roll

Usage

Get an instance of the library:

var Roll = require ( 'roll' ), roll = new Roll();

Rolling a single die:

var oneDie = roll.roll( 'd6' ); console .log(oneDie.result);

Rolling multiple dice:

var twoTwenties = roll.roll( '2d20' ); console .log(twoTwenties.result);

Rolling multiple sets of dice:

var bunchOfDice = roll.roll( '2d20+1d12' ); console .log(bunchOfDice.result);

Rolling a percentage:

var chance = roll.roll( 'd%' ); console .log(chance.result);

Simple calculation (+, -, *, /):

var attack = roll.roll( '2d6+2' ); console .log(attack.result);

Seeing what was rolled, rather than the sum:

var yahtzee = roll.roll( '5d6' ); console .log(yahtzee.rolled); var blessedSneaker = roll.roll( '2d20b1+1d4+5' ); console .log(blessedSneaker.rolled);

Getting the highest two dice of the set:

var pickBestTwo = roll.roll( '6d20b2' ); console .log(pickBestTwo.calculations[ 1 ]);

Processing rolls without parsing a string:

var attack = roll.roll({ quantity : 2 , sides : 6 , transformations : [ 'sum' , [ 'add' , 2 ] ] }); console .log(attack.result);

Using custom transformations:

var dropOnes = function ( results ) { return results.filter( function ( result ) { return result !== 1 ; }); }; var noOnes = roll.roll({ quantity : 5 , sides : 4 , transformations : [ dropOnes, 'sum' ] });

Using a custom seed:

var srand = require ( 'srand' ); srand.seed( 1000 ); roll = new Roll( function ( ) { return srand.random(); }); console .log(roll.roll( '2d6+5' ).result);

Validating user input:

var userInput = 'this isn\'t a valid roll' , valid = roll.validate(userInput); if (!valid) { console .error( '"%s" is not a valid input string for node-roll!' , userInput); }

Credits

Inspired by Phillip Newton's Games::Dice.

License

MIT License

Author

Troy Goode (troygoode@gmail.com)