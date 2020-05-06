Role, Attribute and conditions based Access Control for Node.js
npm i role-acl --save
Many RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) implementations differ, but the basics is widely adopted since it simulates real life role (job) assignments. But while data is getting more and more complex; you need to define policies on resources, subjects or even environments. This is called ABAC (Attribute-Based Access Control).
With the idea of merging the best features of the two (see this NIST paper); this library implements RBAC basics and also focuses on resource, action attributes and conditions.
This library is an extension of AccessControl. But I removed support for possession and deny statements from orginal implementation.
ac.can(role).execute('create').on(resource)
custom:isArticleOwner.
const AccessControl = require('role-acl');
// or:
// import { AccessControl } from 'role-acl';
Define roles and grants one by one.
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.grant('user') // define new or modify existing role. also takes an array.
.execute('create').on('video') // equivalent to .execute('create').on('video', ['*'])
.execute('delete').on('video')
.execute('read').on('video')
.grant('admin') // switch to another role without breaking the chain
.extend('user') // inherit role capabilities. also takes an array
.execute('update').on('video', ['title']) // explicitly defined attributes
.execute('delete').on('video');
const permission = ac.can('user').execute('create').sync().on('video'); // <-- Sync Example
const permission = await ac.can('user').execute('create').on('video'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['*'] (all attributes)
permission = ac.can('admin').execute('update').sync().on('video'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('admin').execute('update').on('video'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['title']
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.grant('user').condition(
{
Fn: 'EQUALS',
args: {
'category': 'sports'
}
}).execute('create').on('article');
let permission = ac.can('user').context({ category: 'sports' }).execute('create').sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
let permission = await ac.can('user').context({ category: 'sports' }).execute('create').on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['*'] (all attributes)
permission = ac.can('user').context({ category: 'tech' }).execute('create').sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('user').context({ category: 'tech' }).execute('create').on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> false
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> []
// Condition with dynamic context values using JSONPath
// We can use this to allow only owner of the article to edit it
ac.grant('user').condition(
{
Fn: 'EQUALS',
args: {
'requester': '$.owner'
}
}).execute('edit').on('article');
permission = ac.can('user').context({ requester: 'dilip', owner: 'dilip' }).execute('edit').sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('user').context({ requester: 'dilip', owner: 'dilip' }).execute('edit').on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
// We can use this to prevent someone to approve their own article so that it goes to review
// by someone else before publishing
ac.grant('user').condition(
{
Fn: 'NOT_EQUALS',
args: {
'requester': '$.owner'
}
}).execute('approve').on('article');
permission = ac.can('user').context({ requester: 'dilip', owner: 'dilip' }).execute('approve').sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('user').context({ requester: 'dilip', owner: 'dilip' }).execute('approve').on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> false
// Using custom/own condition functions
ac.grant('user').condition(
(context) => {
return context.category !== 'politics'
}
).execute('create').on('article');
permission = ac.can('user').context({ category: 'sports' }).execute('create').sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('user').context({ category: 'sports' }).execute('create').on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
You can declare your own conditions (requires version >= 4.5.2). Those declarations should be registerd with the library BEFORE your grants and permission checks. The custom condition declarations are allowing you to extend the library core conditions with your own business logic without sacrificing the abillity to serialize your grants.
Basic example:
// 1. Define the condition handler
const greaterOrEqual = (context, args) => {
if (!args || typeof args.level !== 'number') {
throw new Error('custom:gte requires "level" argument');
}
return +context.level >= args.level;
}
const ac = new AccessControl();
// 2. Register the condition with appropriate name
ac.registerConditionFunction('gte', greaterOrEqual);
// 3. Use it in grants, same as core conditions but with "custom:" prefix
ac.grant('user')
.condition({
Fn: 'custom:gte',
args: { level: 2 }
})
.execute('comment').on('article');
// 4. Evaluate permissions with appropraite context (sync) - same as core conditions
const permission1 = ac
.can('user')
.context({ level: 2 })
.execute('comment')
.sync()
.on('article');
// prints "LEVEL 2 true"
console.log('LEVEL 2', permission1.granted);
const permission2 = ac
.can('user')
.context({ level: 1 })
.execute('comment')
.sync()
.on('article');
// prints "LEVEL 1 false"
console.log('LEVEL 1', permission2.granted);
Argument is optional:
Custom condition argument is optional - same as core conditions.
const myConditions = {
isArticleOwner: (context) => {
return context.loginUserId && context.loginUserId === context.articleOwnerId
}
}
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.registerConditionFunction('isArticleOwner', myConditions.isArticleOwner);
ac.grant("user").condition('custom:isArticleOwner')
.execute(['delete', 'update']).on('article');
ac.can('user').context({ loginUserId: 1, articleOwnerId: 1 })
.execute('update').sync().on('article');
// { granted: true }
Custom condition can be async:
import { asyncCheckResourceForUser } from './somewhere';
const myConditions = {
isResourceOwner: (context, args) => {
const { resource } = args || {};
const { loginUserId } = context;
// your business logic to check resource owner e.g. vs DB
// send resource name, currently logged in user ID, record.id
return asyncCheckResourceForUser(resource, loginUserId, context[resource]);
}
}
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.registerConditionFunction('isResourceOwner', myConditions.isResourceOwner);
ac.grant("user")
.condition({ Fn: 'custom:isResourceOwner', args: { resource: 'article' } })
.execute(['delete', 'update'])
.on('article');
// Provide currently logged in user and article.id in the context
await ac.can('user').context({ loginUserId: 1, article: { id: 10 } })
.execute('update').on('article');
Custom conditions allow security policy serializing and can be registered while initializing (in batch):
NOTE: function conditions are not serializeable, so custom conditions are the recommended way to implement your permission policy. You can easiely convert your current function conditions to custom conditions.
const myPolicy = {
// Serialized policy, can be stored in file, DB, etc
grants: [
{
role: 'user',
resource: 'profile',
action: ['delete', 'update'],
attributes: ['*'],
condition: {
Fn: 'custom:isResourceOwner',
args: { resource: 'profile' }
}
},
{
role: 'user',
resource: 'article',
action: ['delete', 'update'],
attributes: ['*'],
condition: {
Fn: 'custom:isResourceOwner',
args: { resource: 'article' }
}
},
],
// Map your custom conditions to the serialized policy
myConditions: {
isResourceOwner: async ({ user, record }, { resource } = {}) => {
// Your business logic here, e.g. query database...
if (resource === 'profile' && user.id === 1 && record.id === 1) {
return true;
}
if (resource === 'article' && user.id === 1 && record.id === 2) {
return true;
}
return false;
}
}
};
// Register everything on initialization
const ac = new AccessControl(myPolicy.grants, myPolicy.myConditions);
// Use it
await ac.can('user').context({ user: { id: 1 }, record: { id: 1 } })
.execute('update').on('profile'); // { granted: true }
await ac.can('user').context({ user: { id: 1 }, record: { id: 1 } })
.execute('delete').on('article'); // { granted: false }
await ac.can('user').context({ user: { id: 1 }, record: { id: 2 } })
.execute('delete').on('article'); // { granted: true }
Mix with core conditions, use JSON path helper:
NOTE:
getValueByPathis available in versions >= 4.5.5
const myPolicy = {
grants: [
{
role: 'editor/news',
resource: 'article',
action: 'approve',
attributes: ['*'],
// Mix core with custom conditions
condition: {
Fn: 'AND',
args: [
{
Fn: 'custom:categoryMatcher',
args: { type: 'news' }
},
{
Fn: 'custom:isResourceOwner',
args: { resource: 'article' }
}
]
}
},
],
myConditions: {
categoryMatcher: (context, { type } = {}) => {
// A naive use of the JSON path util
// Keep in mind it comes with performance penalties
return type && getValueByPath(context, '$.category.type') === type;
},
isResourceOwner: (context, { resource } = {}) => {
if (!resource) {
return false;
}
return getValueByPath(context, `$.${resource}.owner`) === getValueByPath(context, '$.user.id');
},
}
};
const ac = new AccessControl(myPolicy.grants, myPolicy.myConditions);
// Evaluate with article.owner equals to user.id, category.type equals to 'news'
await ac.can('editor/news').context({ user: { id: 1 }, article: { owner: 1 }, category: { type: 'news' } })
.execute('approve').on('article'); // { granted: true }
// Evaluate with article.owner DOESN'T equal to user.id, category.type equals to 'news'
await ac.can('editor/news').context({ user: { id: 1 }, article: { owner: 2 }, category: { type: 'news' } })
.execute('approve').on('article'); // { granted: false }
// Evaluate with article.owner equals to user.id, category.type DOESN'T equal to 'news'
await ac.can('editor/news').context({ user: { id: 1 }, article: { owner: 1 }, category: { type: 'tutorials' } })
.execute('approve').on('article'); // { granted: false }
ac.grant({
role: 'politics/editor',
action: '*',
resource: 'article',
condition: {Fn: 'EQUALS', args: {category: 'politics'}},
attributes: ['*']
});
ac.grant({
role: 'politics/writer',
action: ['*', '!publish'],
resource: 'article',
condition: {Fn: 'EQUALS', args: {category: 'politics'}},
attributes: ['*']
});
ac.grant({
role: 'admin',
action: '*',
resource: '*',
condition: {Fn: 'EQUALS', args: {category: 'politics'}},
attributes: ['*']
});
permission = ac.can('politics/editor').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('politics/editor').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console(permission.attributes); // -> ['*']
console(permission.granted); // -> true
permission = ac.can('admin').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('admin').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console(permission.attributes); // -> ['*']
console(permission.granted); // -> true
permission = ac.can('admin').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).sync().on('blog'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('admin').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).on('blog'); // <-- Async Example
console(permission.attributes); // -> ['*']
console(permission.granted); // -> true
permission = ac.can('politics/writer').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).sync().on('arti`cle'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('politics/writer').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'}).on('arti`cle'); // <-- Async Example
console(permission.granted); // -> false
Check role permissions for the requested resource and action, if granted; respond with filtered attributes.
const ac = new AccessControl(grants);
// ...
router.get('/videos/:title', function (req, res, next) {
const permission = ac.can(req.user.role).execute('read').on('video');
if (permission.granted) {
Video.find(req.params.title, function (err, data) {
if (err || !data) return res.status(404).end();
// filter data by permission attributes and send.
res.json(permission.filter(data));
});
} else {
// resource is forbidden for this user/role
res.status(403).end();
}
});
You can create/define roles simply by calling
.grant(<role>) method on an
AccessControl instance.
Roles can extend other roles.
// user role inherits viewer role permissions
ac.grant('user').extend('viewer');
// admin role inherits both user and editor role permissions
ac.grant('admin').extend(['user', 'editor']);
// both admin and superadmin roles inherit moderator permissions
ac.grant(['admin', 'superadmin']).extend('moderator');
ac.grant('editor').execute('publish').on('article');
let permission = ac.can('editor').execute('publish').sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
let permission = await ac.can('editor').execute('publish').on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console(permission.attributes); // —> ['*'] (all attributes)
console(permission.granted); // -> true
ac.grant('sports/editor').execute('publish').when({Fn: 'EQUALS', args: {category: 'sports'}}).on('article');
permission = ac.can('sports/editor').execute('publish').with({category: 'sports'}).sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('sports/editor').execute('publish').with({category: 'sports'}).on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console(permission.attributes); // —> ['*'] (all attributes)
console(permission.granted); // -> true
permission = ac.can('sports/editor').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'})).sync().on('article'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('sports/editor').execute('publish').with({category: 'politics'})).on('article'); // <-- Async Example
console(permission.attributes); // -> []
console(permission.granted); // -> false
Multiple roles can have access to a specific resource. But depending on the context, you may need to limit the contents of the resource for specific roles.
This is possible by resource attributes. You can use Glob notation to define allowed or denied attributes.
For example, we have a
video resource that has the following attributes:
id,
title and
runtime.
All attributes of any
video resource can be read by an
admin role:
ac.grant('admin').execute('read').on('video', ['*']);
// equivalent to:
// ac.grant('admin').execute('read').on('video');
But the
id attribute should not be read by a
user role.
ac.grant('user').execute('read').on('video', ['*', '!id']);
// equivalent to:
// ac.grant('user').execute('read').on('video', ['title', 'runtime']);
You can also use nested objects (attributes).
ac.grant('user').execute('read').on('account', ['*', '!record.id']);
You can call
.can(<role>).<action>(<resource>) on an
AccessControl instance to check for granted permissions for a specific resource and action.
const permission = ac.can('user').execute('read').on('account');
permission.granted; // true
permission.attributes; // ['*', '!record.id']
permission.filter(data); // filtered data (without record.id)
See express.js example.
You can pass the grants directly to the
AccessControl constructor.
It accepts either an
Object:
// This is actually how the grants are maintained internally.
let grantsObject = {
admin: {
grants: [
{
resource: 'video', action: '*', attributes: ['*']
}
]
},
user: {
grants: [
{
resource: 'video', action: 'create', attributes: ['*']
},
{
resource: 'video', action: 'read', attributes: ['*']
},
{
resource: 'video', action: 'update', attributes: ['*']
},
{
resource: 'video', action: 'delete', attributes: ['*']
},
]
},
"sports/editor": {
grants: [
{
resource: 'article',
action: '*',
attributes: ["*"],
condition: {
Fn: 'EQUALS',
args: {
'category': 'sports'
}
}
}
]
},
"sports/writer": {
grants: [
{
resource: 'article',
action: ['create', 'update'],
attributes: ["*", "!status"],
condition: {
Fn: 'EQUALS',
args: {
'category': 'sports'
}
}
}
]
}
};
const ac = new AccessControl(grantsObject);
... or an
Array (useful when fetched from a database):
// grant list fetched from Database (to be converted to a valid grants object, internally)
let grantList = [
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'create', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'read', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'update', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'admin', resource: 'video', action: 'delete', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'create', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'read', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'update', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'video', action: 'delete', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'photo', action: '*', attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'user', resource: 'article', action: ['*', '!delete'], attributes: ['*'] },
{ role: 'sports/editor', resource: 'article', action: 'create', attributes: ['*'],
condition: { "Fn": "EQUALS", "args": { "category": "sports" } }
},
{
role: 'sports/editor', resource: 'article', action: 'update', attributes: ['*'],
condition: { "Fn": "EQUALS", "args": { "category": "sports" } }
}
];
const ac = new AccessControl(grantList);
You can set/get grants any time:
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.setGrants(grantsObject);
console.log(ac.getGrants());
// You can save ac.getGrants() to Database
// Please note: User should be part of your code and wraps calls to User to table/collection.
await User.save({permissions: acl.toJSON()});
// Retrieve from DB
const perms = await User.getBydId(userId);
ac = AccessControl.fromJSON(user.permissions);
// if your DB supports storing JSON natively then you can use following code.
await User.save({permissions: acl.getGrants()});
// Retrieve from DB
const perms = await User.getBydId(userId);
ac.setGrants(user.permissions);
const ac = new AccessControl();
const editorGrant = {
role: 'editor',
resource: 'post',
action: 'create', // action
attributes: ['*'] // grant only
};
ac.grant(editorGrant);
// first level of extension (extending with condition)
ac.extendRole('sports/editor', 'editor', {Fn: 'EQUALS', args: {category: 'sports'}});
ac.extendRole('politics/editor', 'editor', {Fn: 'EQUALS', args: {category: 'politics'}});
let permission = ac.can('sports/editor').context({category: 'sports'}).execute('create').sync().on('post'); // <-- Sync Example
let permission = await ac.can('sports/editor').context({category: 'sports'}).execute('create').on('post'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['*']
permission = ac.can('sports/editor').context({category: 'politics'}).execute('create').sync().on('post'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('sports/editor').context({category: 'politics'}).execute('create').on('post'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> false
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> []
// second level of extension (extending without condition)
ac.extendRole('sports-and-politics/editor', ['sports/editor', 'politics/editor']);
permission = ac.can('sports-and-politics/editor').context({category: 'politics'}).execute('create').sync().on('post'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('sports-and-politics/editor').context({category: 'politics'}).execute('create').on('post'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['*']
// third level of extension (extending with condition)
ac.extendRole('conditional/sports-and-politics/editor', 'sports-and-politics/editor', {
Fn: 'EQUALS',
args: { status: 'draft' }
}); // <-- Async Example
permission = ac.can('conditional/sports-and-politics/editor').context({category: 'politics', status: 'draft'}).execute('create').sync().on('post'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('conditional/sports-and-politics/editor').context({category: 'politics', status: 'draft'}).execute('create').on('post'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> true
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> ['*']
permission = ac.can('conditional/sports-and-politics/editor').context({category: 'politics', status: 'published'}).execute('create').sync().on('post'); // <-- Sync Example
permission = await ac.can('conditional/sports-and-politics/editor').context({category: 'politics', status: 'published'}).execute('create').on('post'); // <-- Async Example
console.log(permission.granted); // —> false
console.log(permission.attributes); // —> []
const ac = new AccessControl();
ac.grant('user').condition({Fn: 'EQUALS', args: {category: 'sports'}}).execute('create').on('article');
ac.grant('user').execute('*').on('image');
ac.extendRole('admin', 'user');
ac.grant('admin').execute('delete').on('article');
ac.grant('admin').execute('*').on('category');
ac.extendRole('owner', 'admin'); // <-- Sync Example
ac.grant('owner').execute('*').on('video');
console.log(ac.allowedResourcesSync({role: 'user'}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'image']
console.log(await ac.allowedResources({role: 'user'}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'image']
console.log(ac.allowedResourcesSync({role: 'user', context: {category: 'politics'}}).sort()); // -> ['image']
console.log(await ac.allowedResources({role: 'user', context: {category: 'politics'}}).sort()); // -> ['image']
console.log(ac.allowedResourcesSync({role: 'admin'}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'category', 'image']
console.log(await ac.allowedResources({role: 'admin'}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'category', 'image']
console.log(ac.allowedResourcesSync({role: 'owner'}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'category', 'image', 'video']
console.log(await ac.allowedResources({role: 'owner'}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'category', 'image', 'video']
console.log(ac.allowedResourcesSync({role: ['admin', 'owner']}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'category', 'image', 'video']
console.log(await ac.allowedResources({role: ['admin', 'owner']}).sort()); // -> ['article', 'category', 'image', 'video']
console.log(ac.allowedActionsSync({role: 'user', resource: 'article'}).sort()); // -> ['create']
console.log(await ac.allowedActions({role: 'user', resource: 'article'}).sort()); // -> ['create']
console.log(ac.allowedActionsSync({role: 'user', resource: 'article', context: {category: 'politics'}})); // -> []
console.log(await ac.allowedActions({role: 'user', resource: 'article', context: {category: 'politics'}})); // -> []
console.log(ac.allowedActionsSync({role: ['admin', 'user'], resource: 'article'}).sort()); // -> ['create', 'delete']
console.log(await ac.allowedActions({role: ['admin', 'user'], resource: 'article'}).sort()); // -> ['create', 'delete']
console.log(ac.allowedActionsSync({role: 'admin', resource: 'category'}).sort()); // -> ['*']
console.log(await ac.allowedActions({role: 'admin', resource: 'category'}).sort()); // -> ['*']
console.log(ac.allowedActionsSync({role: 'owner', resource: 'video'}).sort()); // -> ['*']
console.log(await ac.allowedActions({role: 'owner', resource: 'video'}).sort()); // -> ['*']
NOTE: allowedResources and allowedActions skip the conditions when context is not passed
