Publish Roku projects to a Roku device by using Node.js.
npm install roku-deploy
Your project must be structured the way that Roku expects. The source files can be in a subdirectory (using the
rootDir config option), but whever your roku files exist, they must align with the following folder structure:
components/
images/
source/
manifest
You should create a rokudeploy.json file at the root of your project that contains all of the overrides to the default options. roku-deploy will auto-detect this file and use it when possible. (note:
rokudeploy.json is jsonc, which means it supports comments).
sample rokudeploy.json
{
"host": "192.168.1.101",
"password": "securePassword"
}
From a node script
var rokuDeploy = require('roku-deploy');
//deploy a .zip package of your project to a roku device
rokuDeploy.deploy({
host: 'ip-of-roku',
password: 'password for roku dev admin portal'
//other options if necessary
}).then(function(){
//it worked
}, function(error) {
//it failed
console.error(error);
});
Or
//create a signed package of your project
rokuDeploy.deployAndSignPackage({
host: 'ip-of-roku',
password: 'password for roku dev admin portal',
signingPassword: 'signing password'
//other options if necessary
}).then(function(pathToSignedPackage){
console.log('Signed package created at ', pathToSignedPackage);
}, function(error) {
//it failed
console.error(error);
});
From an npm script in
package.json. (Requires
rokudeploy.json to exist at the root level where this is being run)
{
"scripts": {
"deploy": "roku-deploy"
}
}
You can provide a callback in any of the higher level methods, which allows you to modify the copied contents before the package is zipped. An info object is passed in with the following attributes
manifestData: [key: string]: string Contains all the parsed values from the manifest file
stagingFolderPath: string Path to staging folder to make it so you only need to know the relative path to what you're trying to modify
let options = {
host: 'ip-of-roku',
password: 'password for roku dev admin portal'
//other options if necessary
};
rokuDeploy.deploy(options, (info) => {
//modify staging dir before it's zipped.
//At this point, all files have been copied to the staging directory.
manipulateFilesInStagingFolder(info.stagingFolderPath)
//this function can also return a promise,
//which will be awaited before roku-deploy starts deploying.
}).then(function(){
//it worked
}, function(){
//it failed
});
Another common config file is bsconfig.json, used by the BrighterScript project and the BrightScript extension for VSCode. Since many of the config settings are shared between
roku-deploy.json and
bsconfig.json,
roku-deploy supports reading from that file as well. Here is the loading order:
roku-deploy.json is found, those settings are used.
roku-deploy.json is not found, look for
bsconfig.json and use those settings.
Note that When roku-deploy is called from within a NodeJS script, the options passed into the roku-deploy methods will override any options found in
roku-deploy.json and
bsconfig.json.
The files array is how you specify what files are included in your project. Any strings found in the files array must be relative to
rootDir, and are used as include filters, meaning that if a file matches the pattern, it is included.
For most standard projects, the default files array should work just fine:
{
"files": [
"source/**/*",
"components/**/*",
"images/**/*",
"manifest"
]
}
This will copy all files from the standard roku folders directly into the package while maintaining each file's relative file path within
rootDir.
If you want to include additonal files, you will need to provide the entire array. For example, if you have a folder with other assets, you could do the following:
{
"files": [
"source/**/*",
"components/**/*",
"images/**/*",
"manifest"
//your folder with other assets
"assets/**/*",
]
}
You can also prefix your file patterns with "
!" which will exclude files from the output. This is useful in cases where you want everything in a folder EXCEPT certain files. The files array is processed top to bottom. Here's an example:
{
"files": [
"source/**/*",
"!source/some/unwanted/file.brs"
]
}
All patterns will be resolved relative to
rootDir, with their relative positions within
rootDir maintained.
No pattern may reference a file outside of
rootDir. (You can use
{src;dest} objects to accomplish) For example:
{
"rootDir": "C:/projects/CatVideoPlayer",
"files": [
"source/main.brs",
//NOT allowed because it navigates outside the rootDir
"../common/promise.brs"
]
}
Any valid glob pattern is supported. See glob on npm for more information.
Empty folders are not copied
Paths to folders will be ignored. If you want to copy a folder and its contents, use the glob syntax (i.e.
some_folder/**/*)
For more advanced use cases, you may provide an object which contains the source pattern and output path. This allows you to get very specific about what files to copy, and where they are placed in the output folder. This option also supports copying files from outside the project.
The object structure is as follows:
{
/**
* a glob pattern string or file path, or an array of glob pattern strings and/or file paths.
* These can be relative paths or absolute paths.
* All non-absolute paths are resolved relative to the rootDir
*/
src: Array<string|string[]>;
/**
* The relative path to the location in the output folder where the files should be placed, relative to the root of the output folder
*/
dest: string|undefined
}
if
src is a non-glob path to a single file, then
dest should include the filename and extension. For example:
{ src: "lib/Promise/promise.brs", dest: "source/promise.brs"}
if
src is a glob pattern, then
dest should be a path to the folder in the output directory. For example:
{ src: "lib/*.brs", dest: "source/lib"}
if
src is a glob pattern that includes
**, then all files found in
src after the
** will retain their relative paths in
src when copied to
dest. For example:
{ src: "lib/**.brs", dest: "source/lib"}
if
src is a path to a folder, it will be ignored. If you want to copy a folder and its contents, use the glob syntax. The following example will copy all files from the
lib/vendor folder recursively:
{ src: "lib/vendor/**/*", dest: "vendor" }
if
dest is not specified, the root of the output folder is assumed
roku-deploy processes file entries in order, so if you want to override a file, just make sure the one you want to keep is later in the files array
For example, if you have a base project, and then a child project that wants to override specific files, you could do the following:
{
"files": [
{
//copy all files from the base project
"src": "../BaseProject/**/*"
},
//override "../BaseProject/themes/theme.brs" with "${rootDir}/themes/theme.brs"
"themes/theme.brs"
]
}
Here are the available options. The defaults are shown to the right of the option name, but all can be overridden:
host: string (required)
The IP address or hostname of the target Roku device. Example:
"192.168.1.21"
password: string (required)
The password for logging in to the developer portal on the target Roku device
signingPassword: string (required for signing)
The password used for creating signed packages
rekeySignedPackage: string (required for rekeying)
Path to a copy of the signed package you want to use for rekeying
devId: string
Dev ID we are expecting the device to have. If supplied we check that the dev ID returned after keying matches what we expected
outDir?: string =
"./out"
A full path to the folder where the zip/pkg package should be placed
outFile?: string =
"roku-deploy"
The base filename the zip/pkg file should be given (excluding the extension)
rootDir?: string =
'./'
The root path to the folder holding your project. The manifest file should be directly underneath this folder. Use this option when your roku project is in a subdirectory of where roku-deploy is installed.
files?: ( string | { src: string; dest: string; } ) [] =
[
"source/**/*.*",
"components/**/*.*",
"images/**/*.*",
"manifest"
]
An array of file paths, globs, or {src:string;dest:string} objects that will be copied into the deployment package.
Using the {src;dest} objects will allow you to move files into different destination paths in the
deployment package. This would be useful for copying environment-specific configs into a common config location
(i.e. copy from
"ProjectRoot\configs\dev.config.json" to
"roku-deploy.zip\config.json"). Here's a sample:
//deploy configs/dev.config.json as config.json
{
"src": "configs/dev.config.json",
"dest": "config.json"
}
//you can omit the filename in dest if you want the file to keep its name. Just end dest with a trailing slash.
{
"src": "languages/english/language.xml",
"dest": "languages/"
}
This will result in the
[sourceFolder]/configs/dev.config.json file being copied to the zip file and named
"config.json".
You can also provide negated globs (thanks to [glob-all](https://www.npmjs.com/package/glob-all)). So something like this would include all component files EXCEPT for specs.
```
files: [
'components/**/*.*',
'!components/**/*.spec.*'
]
```
*NOTE:* If you override this "files" property, you need to provide **all** config values, as your array will completely overwrite the default.
retainStagingFolder?: boolean =
false
Set this to true to prevent the staging folder from being deleted after creating the package. This is helpful for troubleshooting why your package isn't being created the way you expected.
stagingFolderPath?: string =
`${options.outDir}/.roku-deploy-staging`
The path to the staging folder (where roku-deploy places all of the files right before zipping them up).
convertToSquashfs?: boolean =
false
If true we convert to squashfs before creating the pkg file
incrementBuildNumber?: boolean =
false
If true we increment the build number to be a timestamp in the format yymmddHHMM
username?: string =
"rokudev"
The username for the roku box. This will always be 'rokudev', but allow to be passed in just in case roku adds support for custom usernames in the future
packagePort?: string = 80 The port used for package-related requests. This is mainly used for things like emulators, or when your roku is behind a firewall with a port-forward.
remotePort?: string = 8060 The port used for sending remote control commands (like home press or back press). This is mainly used for things like emulators, or when your roku is behind a firewall with a port-forward.
remoteDebug?: boolean = false
When publishing a side loaded channel this flag can be used to enable the socket based BrightScript debug protocol. This should always be
false unless you're creating a plugin for an editor such as VSCode, Atom, Sublime, etc.
More information on the BrightScript debug protocol can be found here: https://developer.roku.com/en-ca/docs/developer-program/debugging/socket-based-debugger.md
ESOCKETTIMEDOUT error during deployment, this can be caused by an antivirus blocking network traffic, so consider adding a special exclusion for your Roku device.
