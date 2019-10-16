This repository hosts the v2 of gl-react. Please also see the v3 at https://github.com/gre/gl-react

OpenGL bindings for React Native to implement complex effects over images and components, in the descriptive VDOM paradigm.

gl-react-native is an implementation of gl-react for react-native . Please read the main gl-react README for more information.

Installation

npm i --save gl-react- native

Configure your React Native Application

on iOS:

or if you use Cocapods:

pod 'RNGL' , :path => './node_modules/gl-react-native'

on Android:

android/settings.gradle :: Add the following snippet

include ':RNGL' project ( ':RNGL' ).projectDir = file ( '../node_modules/gl-react-native/android' )

android/app/build.gradle : Add in dependencies block.

compile project ( ':RNGL' )

in your MainApplication (or equivalent) the RNGLPackage needs to be added. Add the import at the top:

import com.projectseptember.RNGL.RNGLPackage;

In order for React Native to use the package, add it the packages inside of the class extending ReactActivity.