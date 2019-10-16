This repository hosts the v2 of gl-react. Please also see the v3 at https://github.com/gre/gl-react
OpenGL bindings for React Native to implement complex effects over images and components, in the descriptive VDOM paradigm.
gl-react-native is an implementation of
gl-react for
react-native. Please read the main gl-react README for more information.
npm i --save gl-react-native
on iOS:
or if you use Cocapods:
pod 'RNGL', :path => './node_modules/gl-react-native'
on Android:
android/settings.gradle:: Add the following snippet
include ':RNGL'
project(':RNGL').projectDir = file('../node_modules/gl-react-native/android')
android/app/build.gradle: Add in dependencies block.
compile project(':RNGL')
MainApplication (or equivalent) the RNGLPackage needs to be added. Add the import at the top:
import com.projectseptember.RNGL.RNGLPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
...
new RNGLPackage()
);
}