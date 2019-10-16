openbase logo
rgr

rokid-gl-react-native

by @greweb
0.0.2 (see all)

DEPRECATED, Please migrate to latest version of gl-react-native that works nicely with expo-gl and unimodules

Readme

This repository hosts the v2 of gl-react. Please also see the v3 at https://github.com/gre/gl-react

Gitbook documentation / Github / gl-react / #gl-react on reactiflux

icon gl-react-native

OpenGL bindings for React Native to implement complex effects over images and components, in the descriptive VDOM paradigm.

gl-react-native is an implementation of gl-react for react-native. Please read the main gl-react README for more information.

Documentation

doc

Installation

npm i --save gl-react-native

Configure your React Native Application

on iOS:

or if you use Cocapods:

pod 'RNGL', :path => './node_modules/gl-react-native'

on Android:

  1. android/settings.gradle:: Add the following snippet
include ':RNGL'
project(':RNGL').projectDir = file('../node_modules/gl-react-native/android')
  1. android/app/build.gradle: Add in dependencies block.
compile project(':RNGL')
  1. in your MainApplication (or equivalent) the RNGLPackage needs to be added. Add the import at the top:
import com.projectseptember.RNGL.RNGLPackage;
  1. In order for React Native to use the package, add it the packages inside of the class extending ReactActivity.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
  return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
    new MainReactPackage(),
    ...
    new RNGLPackage()
  );
}

