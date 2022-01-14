rok8s-scripts is a framework for building GitOps workflows with Docker and Kubernetes. By adding rok8s-scripts to your CI/CD pipeline, you can build, push, and deploy your applications using the set of best practices we've built at Fairwinds.
In addition to building Docker images and deploying them to Kubernetes, rok8s-scripts is a great way to handle secure secrets management, environment specific configuration, Docker build caching, and much more.
Check out the full documentation at docs.fairwinds.com
To help you get started quickly, we've built a minimal example that shows how to use rok8s-scripts to build Docker images and deploy to Kubernetes using Circle CI. This example will serve as a helpful introduction regardless of your CI platform.
rok8s-scripts is designed to work well with a wide variety of use cases and environments. There are many valid ways to configure CI pipelines, but to help you get started, we've included a variety of examples in this repository.
The goal of the Fairwinds Community is to exchange ideas, influence the open source roadmap, and network with fellow Kubernetes users. Chat with us on Slack or join the user group to get involved!
