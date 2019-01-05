The "nearly invisible" server-rendering framework for React applications
Rogue streamlines the process of creating server-rendered React applications.
We call Rogue a nearly invisible library, because it doesn't require a special
/pages directory (like Nextjs) or a separate
routes.js file (like Afterjs); all you need, is the
App.js component you'd usually have. This means that, staying true to React's values, you can organize your code however you like.
We're able to give you back control of your application, because we leverage React Router (for dynamic routing) and Apollo Graphql (for querying data), which together dispense with the need to split your server-rendered routes into distinct entry points. With these libraries, everything already happens on a per component basis, so we just handle the server-rendering setup for you.
There are three Rogue packages:
@roguejs/app, holds the core modules for the Rogue library. You can use this package to streamline your SSR experience independent of any build setup.
@roguejs/hocs, holds
higher order components that come preconfigured with SSR support for Rogue. You can use this package to enhance your application without uncessary SSR boilerplate.
@roguejs/cli (BETA), holds the build and development system for the Rogue framework, built using Parcel.js. You can use this package to power a Rogue app with zero configuration.
The fastest way to get up and running with rogue is via @roguejs/cli. If you'd like to setup Rogue with another SSR built tool, you can also run rogue programmatically.
Note: roguejs/cli runs on Parcel which is still relatively young and has some issues. If these are blockers for you, for now, you can use Rogue programmatically with another SSR build tool such as razzle.
@roguejs/cli
First, install the packages:
npm install @roguejs/cli @roguejs/app react react-dom react-router react-router-dom
Add the following scripts to your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"dev": "rogue dev",
"build": "rogue build",
"start": "rogue start"
}
Create an
App.js entry point in your
src directory:
export default () => <div>Welcome to Rogue.js!</div>
Finally, run
npm run dev and go to
http://localhost:3000.
Think you'll need a more advanced advanced configuration? You can always eject from our built-in
client and
server builds by creating your own
client.js and
server.js entry points, respectively. See running-programmatically for more information.
Any logic you'd like to handle upon server rendering can be done inside a component's
static getInitialProps method (we kept the same property name as
Nextjs to pay homage to the grandaddy of React SSR frameworks).
It's important to note that Rogue only calls
getInitialProps inside your
App.js component (and not inside
pages like Nextjs).
The reason for that is that Rogue assumes you're using Apollo Graphql and React Router 4. So that elimates the two primary use-cases for
getInitialProps inside pages: querying data and handling redirects.
Nonetheless,
getInitialProps is still useful for bootstrapping your application with server specific logic. You can use it to configure SSR support for external libraries (see
@roguejs/hocs for examples), or, another common scenario, is refreshing an authenticated user. Here's how that might look like:
// note: this example uses our apollo and redux hocs
export default class App extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps({ req, res }) {
const token = getToken(ctx.req)
if (!ctx.store.getState().session.user) { // refresh session
try {
const res = await ctx.apollo.query({ query: authUserQuery })
ctx.store.dispatch(setSession({ user: res.data.authUser }))
} catch (err) { // invalid or expired token
ctx.store.dispatch(removeSession())
}
}
}
}
If you return any value from
getInitialProps, make sure that it is a plain
Object, as it will be serialized when server rendering.
This data will then be passed to the component exported from your
App.js file.
ctx object
req: (server-only) A nodejs Request object
res: (server-only) A nodejs Response object
app: (server-only) An object, with properties to configure SSR
routable: A function accpets a Component and returns it wrapped in router environment
headTags: An array of head tags to include in html document,
bodyTags: An array of body tags to include in html document,
isServer: A boolean to indicate whether current environment is server
fullPath: The full resolved URL including query and hash.
path: A string that equals the path of the current route.
query: An object that contains key/value pairs of the search string.
There are two ways to manage document tags: application side or server side.
To manage document tags within your application, Rogue has automatic support for react-helmet. Check out their documentation for usage, but here's a basic example:
import { Helmet } from 'react-helmet'
export default () => (
<React.Fragment>
<Helmet>
<title>My Rogue App!</title>
</Helmet>
<App />
</React.Fragment>
)
To manage document tags for server-logic, you can use Rogue's
ctx.app object. Here's an example of how you might use Rogue's API to setup a CSS-in-JS library such as styled-components:
const app = rouge(App, process.env.BUNDLE_URL, {
renderToString(app, ctx) {
const markup = ReactDOM.renderToString(app)
const sheet = new ServerStyleSheet()
sheet.collectStyles(app)
ctx.app.headTags.push(sheet.getStyleTags())
return markup
}
})
In your
server.js initialize your Rogue app by passing it your root App component and path to your client bundle:
import rogue from '@roguejs/app/server'
import { BUNDLE_SRC } from '@roguejs/cli'
import App from './App'
const app = rouge(App, BUNDLE_SRC)
app.listen(4000)
In your
client.js hydrate your Rogue app:
import hydrate from '@roguejs/app/client'
import App from './App'
hydrate(App)
And that's it! With just a few lines of code, you've setup a server-rendered React application.
rogue API
rogue(App: React.Component, bundleUrl: string, options: Object)
Accepts the following options:
renderToString(app, ctx): a custom metho for rendering app node to static markup.
headTags: array of head tags to include in html document.
bodyTags: array of body tags to include in html document.
Has the following methods:
use(fn):
Function to add a middleware after the render middleware.
render(req, res):
Function to run the rogue middleware stack against Node's
req and
res objects.
listen(port, callback):
Function to start the app listening for requests. Alias to Nodejs
server.listen.
You can use Rogue with your own custom server. Simply pass
rogue.render to your app's middleware:
import rogue from '@roguejs/app/server'
import { BUNDLE_SRC } from '@roguejs/cli'
import express from 'express'
import App from './app/App'
const app = rouge(App, BUNDLE_SRC)
const server = express()
server.use(app.render)
export default server