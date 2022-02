i18njs

Internationalisation library for JS projects

For more information, demo and examples please checkout http://i18njs.com

Available via npm as npm install roddeh-i18n

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Authors

Simon Rodwell - Initial work - roddeh

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details