A React modal with animations.
Example
npm i rodal --save
import React from 'react';
import Rodal from 'rodal';
// include styles
import 'rodal/lib/rodal.css';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { visible: false };
}
show() {
this.setState({ visible: true });
}
hide() {
this.setState({ visible: false });
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.show.bind(this)}>show</button>
<Rodal visible={this.state.visible} onClose={this.hide.bind(this)}>
<div>Content</div>
</Rodal>
</div>
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|number
|400
|width of dialog
|height
|number
|240
|height of dialog
|measure
|string
|px
|measure of width and height
|onClose
|func
|/
|handler called onClose of modal
|onAnimationEnd
|func
|/
|handler called onEnd of animation
|visible
|bool
|false
|whether to show dialog
|showMask
|bool
|true
|whether to show mask
|closeOnEsc
|bool
|false
|whether close dialog when esc pressed
|closeMaskOnClick
|bool
|true
|whether close dialog when mask clicked
|showCloseButton
|bool
|true
|whether to show close button
|animation
|string
|zoom
|animation type
|enterAnimation
|string
|/
|enter animation type (higher order than 'animation')
|leaveAnimation
|string
|leave animation type (higher order than 'animation')
|duration
|number
|300
|animation duration
|className
|string
|/
|className for the container
|customStyles
|object
|/
|custom styles
|customMaskStyles
|object
|/
|custom mask styles
|id
|string
|/
|id for dialog