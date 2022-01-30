openbase logo
rod

rodal

by neverland
1.8.1 (see all)

A React modal with animations.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

776

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Dialog

Reviews

Readme

Rodal

A React modal with animations.

A React modal with animations.
Example

Installation

npm i rodal --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Rodal from 'rodal';

// include styles
import 'rodal/lib/rodal.css';

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = { visible: false };
  }

  show() {
    this.setState({ visible: true });
  }

  hide() {
    this.setState({ visible: false });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={this.show.bind(this)}>show</button>

        <Rodal visible={this.state.visible} onClose={this.hide.bind(this)}>
          <div>Content</div>
        </Rodal>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
widthnumber400width of dialog
heightnumber240height of dialog
measurestringpxmeasure of width and height
onClosefunc/handler called onClose of modal
onAnimationEndfunc/handler called onEnd of animation
visibleboolfalsewhether to show dialog
showMaskbooltruewhether to show mask
closeOnEscboolfalsewhether close dialog when esc pressed
closeMaskOnClickbooltruewhether close dialog when mask clicked
showCloseButtonbooltruewhether to show close button
animationstringzoomanimation type
enterAnimationstring/enter animation type (higher order than 'animation')
leaveAnimationstringleave animation type (higher order than 'animation')
durationnumber300animation duration
classNamestring/className for the container
customStylesobject/custom styles
customMaskStylesobject/custom mask styles
idstring/id for dialog

Animation Types

  • zoom
  • fade
  • flip
  • door
  • rotate
  • slideUp
  • slideDown
  • slideLeft
  • slideRight

Other

Vue version

