rocksdb

A low-level Node.js RocksDB binding. An abstract-leveldown compliant store.

Table of Contents

Introduction

This module closely follows leveldown and implements the same API. The difference is that leveldown is a binding for LevelDB while rocksdb is a binding for RocksDB, Facebook's fork of LevelDB.

It is strongly recommended that you use levelup in preference to rocksdb unless you have measurable performance reasons to do so. levelup is optimized for usability and safety. Although we are working to improve the safety of the rocksdb interface it is still easy to crash your Node process if you don't do things in just the right way.

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.

Supported Platforms

We aim to support at least Active LTS and Current Node.js releases, Electron 5.0.0, as well as any future Node.js and Electron releases thanks to N-API. The minimum node version for rocksdb is 10.12.0 .

The rocksdb npm package ships with prebuilt binaries for popular 64-bit platforms and is known to work on:

Linux (including ARM platforms such as Raspberry Pi and Kindle)

(including ARM platforms such as Raspberry Pi and Kindle) Mac OS

Solaris (SmartOS & Nodejitsu)

(SmartOS & Nodejitsu) FreeBSD

Windows

When installing rocksdb , node-gyp-build will check if a compatible binary exists and fallback to a compile step if it doesn't. In that case you'll need a valid node-gyp installation.

If you don't want to use the prebuilt binary for the platform you are installing on, specify the --build-from-source flag when you install. If you are working on rocksdb itself and want to re-compile the C++ code it's enough to do npm install .

API

Please refer to leveldown for API documentation. The db.open(options, callback) method of rocksdb has a few additional options:

readOnly (boolean, default false ): open database in read-only mode.

(boolean, default ): open database in read-only mode. infoLogLevel (string, default null ): verbosity of info log. One of 'debug' , 'info' , 'warn' , 'error' , 'fatal' , 'header' or null (disable).

Contributing

Level/rocksdb is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

Git Submodules

This project uses Git Submodules. This means that you should clone it recursively if you're planning on working on it:

$ git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/Level/rocksdb.git

Alternatively, you can initialize submodules after cloning:

$ git submodule update --init --recursive

Publishing

Increment the version: npm version .. Push to GitHub: git push --follow-tags Wait for CI to complete Download prebuilds into ./prebuilds : npm run download-prebuilds Optionally verify loading a prebuild: npm run test-prebuild Optionally verify which files npm will include: canadian-pub Finally: npm publish

License

MIT