Abstraction for Utilizing Rocket.Chat's Realtime API Methods with RxJS v6
npm install --save rocket.chat.realtime.api.rxjs
For RxJS v5 Version of the Package
npm install --save rocket.chat.realtime.api.rxjs@1.0.0
import { RealTimeAPI } from "rocket.chat.realtime.api.rxjs";
const realTimeAPI = new RealTimeAPI("wss://demo.rocket.chat/websocket");
// Provide, URL to the Rocket.Chat's Realtime API.
realTimeAPI.keepAlive().subscribe();
// Responds "pong" to the "ping" message sent by the Realtime API. To keep the connection alive.
const auth = realTimeAPI.login(USERNAME, PASSWORD);
// Creating Observable
//Now subscribing the observable
auth.subscribe(
(data) => console.log(data),
(err) => console.log(err),
() => console.log('completed'));
...
...
// Use any of the methods implmented in the package.
|Methods
|Functionality
|connectToServer()
|Initiates Connections to the Server to the RealTime API. Returns Observable with the server's response
|keepAlive()
|Returns Observable to subscribe which Responds "pong" to the "ping" message sent by the Realtime API. To keep the connection alive.
|login(username, password)
|Returns Observable to the Result/Response from the RealTime API.
|loginWithAuthToken(authToken)
|Returns Observable to the Result/Response from the RealTime API.
|loginWithOAuth(credToken, credSecret)
|Returns Observable to the Result/Response from the RealTime API.
|callMethod(methodName, ...params)
|Returns Observable to the Result of Method Call from Rocket.Chat Realtime API
|sendMessage(jsonObject)
|Sends the JSON Object to the API Server
|onMessage( message => console.log(message) )
|Subscribes to the Messages sent from the server
|onError( error => console.error(error) )
|Subscribes to the Errors.
|onCompletion(() => console.info("Complete"))
|Subscribes to Completion on the Websocket Connection
|subscribe(messageHandler, errorHandler, completionHandler)
|Subscribes to All three i.e - messages, errors and completion
|getObservable()
|Returns observable of the WebSocket Connection to the RealTime API
|disconnect()
|Disconnect the WebSocket Connection between client and RealTime API