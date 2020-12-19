connectToServer() Initiates Connections to the Server to the RealTime API. Returns Observable with the server's response

keepAlive() Returns Observable to subscribe which Responds "pong" to the "ping" message sent by the Realtime API. To keep the connection alive.

login(username, password) Returns Observable to the Result/Response from the RealTime API.

loginWithAuthToken(authToken) Returns Observable to the Result/Response from the RealTime API.

loginWithOAuth(credToken, credSecret) Returns Observable to the Result/Response from the RealTime API.

callMethod(methodName, ...params) Returns Observable to the Result of Method Call from Rocket.Chat Realtime API

sendMessage(jsonObject) Sends the JSON Object to the API Server

onMessage( message => console.log(message) ) Subscribes to the Messages sent from the server

onError( error => console.error(error) ) Subscribes to the Errors.

onCompletion(() => console.info("Complete")) Subscribes to Completion on the Websocket Connection

subscribe(messageHandler, errorHandler, completionHandler) Subscribes to All three i.e - messages, errors and completion

getObservable() Returns observable of the WebSocket Connection to the RealTime API