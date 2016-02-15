Webplate Framework

Webplate is an awesome front-end framework that lets you stay focused on building your site or app all the while remaining really easy to use.

Getting Started

Simply drop the Webplate directory into your web project and include the start.js file before your ending body tag. Below is an example of this and note that an id of webplate is required.

< body style = "display:none;" > /* Your content goes here */ < script id = "webplate" src = "webplate/start.js" > </ script > </ body >

The body tag style attribute is used to prevent CSS style snapping on load and is highly recommended.

Simple Page Loader

If you would like a page loader to display while your project files load, simply wrap your content in a div with id webplate-content. See an example below.

< body > < div id = "webplate-content" style = "display:none;" > /* Your content goes here */ </ div > < script id = "webplate" src = "webplate/start.js" > </ script > </ body >

Load Your Project Files

All web projects include a combination of CSS and Javascript and Webplate makes it incredibly easy to load these using a simple configuration file. You can find this file at webplate/project/config.json. Below is an example of what you might typically see.

{ "project" : { "css" : [ "welcome.css" , "theme.css" ], "js" : [ "min/welcome.min.js" ], } }

You will notice that a comma delimited list allows you to load more than one file and that the Webplate path is not required. This is because Webplate automatically knows where to look inside the project directory. You can also load different files on different pages.

Lets Go To The Next Level

Before you have even started, Webplate has already loaded up Modernizr, Normalize.css, Typeplate, Velocity.js and icon font support at a minimal size. This takes away most of the set up time and acts like a kind of advanced boilerplate.

This will get you up and running for most projects but if you want to include Webplate components like Buttons, Forms or Modals or perhaps you want to even start delving into Webplate's automatic Bower, SASS and Grunt intergration then just read over some of the online documentation and become a bonafide pro.

Browser Support: IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera

Documentation

Webplate has many aspects to it so for more information view the comprehensive online documentation.

Author

Created and maintained by Chris Humboldt

Website: chrishumboldt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/chrishumboldt

GitHub github.com/chrishumboldt



Contributors

Simon Goellner

Oleg Kalandarashvili

digiltd

Copyright and License

Copyright 2016 Webplate Project

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.