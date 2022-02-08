🚀 rocket-booster is a lightweight and scalable reverse proxy and load balancing library built for Cloudflare Workers. It sits in front of web servers (e.g. web application, storage platform, or RESTful API), forwards HTTP requests or WebSocket traffics from clients to upstream servers and transforms responses with several optimizations to improve page loading time.
npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler
wrangler generate booster-app https://github.com/xiaoyang-sde/rocket-booster-template
src/index.ts
cd booster-app
npm install
wrangler login
wrangler publish
rocket-booster package
npm install --save rocket-booster
useProxy function from
rocket-booster. The function returns an object with the
use() method, which maps route patterns to configuration objects, and
apply() method, which takes the inbound Request to the Worker, and returns the Response fetched from the upstream service.
import useProxy from 'rocket-booster';
addEventListener('fetch', (event) => {
const proxy = useProxy();
proxy.use('/', {
upstream: {
domain: 'example.com',
protocol: 'https',
},
});
const response = proxy.apply(event.request);
event.respondWith(response);
});
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * to each response from the upstream service, which allows any origin to access the service.
proxy.use('/', {
upstream: {
domain: 'example.com',
protocol: 'https',
},
cors: {
origin: '*',
},
});
wrangler build
wrangler publish
Set up a reverse proxy for https://developer.mozilla.org:
proxy.use('/', {
upstream: {
domain: 'developer.mozilla.org',
protocol: 'https',
},
});
rocket-booster could proxy WebSocket traffic to upstream services. Set up a reverse proxy for wss://echo.websocket.org:
proxy.use('/', {
upstream: {
domain: 'echo.websocket.org',
protocol: 'https',
},
});
rocket-booster could set custom headers to request and response, add CORS header, or add basic authentication. Set up a reverse proxy for https://example.s3.amazonaws.com:
proxy.use('/', {
upstream: {
domain: 'example.s3.amazonaws.com',
protocol: 'https',
},
header: {
response: {
'x-response-header': 'Hello from rocket-booster',
},
},
cors: {
origin: ['https://www.example.com'],
methods: ['GET', 'POST'],
credentials: true,
},
});
The
proxy object provides a
use function that maps URL patterns to different options. The options object has an optional
methods property that accepts a list of HTTP methods, which specifies the request methods the route will handle.
// Matches all requests
proxy.use('/', { /* ... */ });
// Matches GET and POST requests with path starting with `/api`
proxy.use('/api', {
methods: ['GET', 'POST'],
});
// Matches GET requests with path ending with `.json` in `/data`
proxy.use('/data/*.json', {
methods: ['GET'],
});
domain: The domain name of the upstream server.
protocol: The protocol scheme of the upstream server. (optional, defaults to
'https')
port: The port of the upstream server. (optional, defaults to
80 or
443 based on
protocol)
timeout: The maximum wait time on a request to the upstream server. (optional, defaults to
10000)
weight: The weight of the server that will be accounted as part of the load balancing decision. (optional, defaults to
1)
proxy.use('/', {
upstream: {
domain: 'httpbin.org',
protocol: 'https',
port: 443,
timeout: 10000,
weight: 1,
},
/* ... */
});
To load balance HTTP traffic to a group of servers, pass an array of server configurations to
upstream. The load balancer will forward the request to an upstream server based on the
loadBalancing.policy option.
random: The load balancer will select a random upstream server from the server group. The optional
weight parameter in the server configuration could influence the load balancing algorithm.
ip-hash: The client's IP address is used as a hashing key to select the upstream server from the server group. It ensures that the requests from the same client will always be directed to the same server.
proxy.use('/', {
loadBalancing: {
policy: 'random',
},
upstream: [
{
domain: 's1.example.com',
protocol: 'https',
weight: 20,
},
{
domain: 's2.example.com',
protocol: 'https',
weight: 30,
},
{
domain: 's3.example.com',
protocol: 'https',
weight: 50,
},
],
/* ... */
});
Each incoming request is inspected against the firewall rules defined in the
firewall property of the options object. The request will be blocked if it matches at least one firewall rule.
field: The property of the incoming request to be inspected
asn: The ASN number of the incoming request. (
number)
ip: The IP address of the incoming request, e.g.
1.1.1.1. (
string)
hostname: The content of the
host header, e.g.
github.com. (
string | undefined)
user-agent: The content of the
user-agent header, e.g.
Mozilla/5.0. (
string | undefined)
country: The two-letter country code in the request, e.g.
US. (
string | undefined)
continent: The continent of the incoming request, e.g.
NA. (
string | undefined)
value: The value of the firewall rule
operator: The operator to be used to determine if the request is blocked
equal: Block the request if
field is equal to
value
not equal: Block the request if
field is not equal to
value
match: Block the request if
value matches
field (Expect
field to be
string and
value to be
RegExp)
not match: Block the request if
value doesn't match
field (Expect
field to be
string and
value to be
RegExp)
in: Block the request if
field is in
value (Expect
value to be
Array)
not in: Block the request if
field is not in
value (Expect
value to be
Array)
contain: Block the request if
field contains
value (Expect
field and
value to be
string)
not contain: Block the request if
field doesn't contain
value (Expect
field and
value to be
string)
greater: Block the request if
field is greater than
value (Expect
field and
value to be
number)
less: Block the request if
field is less than
value (Expect
field and
value to be
number)
proxy.use('/', {
/* ... */
firewall: [
{
field: 'ip',
operator: 'in',
value: ['1.1.1.1', '1.0.0.1'],
},
{
field: 'user-agent',
operator: 'match',
value: /Chrome/,
}
],
});
location: Rewrite the
location header for responses with 3xx or 201 status if exists. (optional, defaults to
false)
proxy.use('/', {
/* ... */
rewrite: {
path: {
'/api/user': '/user'
},
},
});
request: Sets request header going upstream to the backend. Accepts an object. (optional, defaults to
{})
response: Sets response header coming downstream to the client. Accepts an object. (optional, defaults to
{})
proxy.use('/', {
/* ... */
headers: {
request: {
'x-example-header': 'hello server',
},
response: {
'x-example-header': 'hello client',
},
},
});
origin: Configures the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. (optional, defaults to
false)
boolean: set to
true to reflect the origin of the request, or set to
false to disable CORS.
string[]: an array of acceptable origins.
*: allow any origin to access the resource.
methods: Configures the
Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects an array of valid HTTP methods or
*. (optional, defaults to reflecting the method specified in the request’s
Access-Control-Request-Method header)
allowedHeaders: Configures the
Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects an array of HTTP headers or *. (optional, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request’s
Access-Control-Request-Headers header.)
exposedHeaders: Configures the
Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects an array of HTTP headers or
*. (optional, defaults to
[])
credentials: Configures the
Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Set to true to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. (optional, defaults to
false)
maxAge: Configures the
Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. (optional)
proxy.use('/', {
/* ... */
cors: {
origin: true,
methods: [
'GET',
'POST',
],
allowHeaders: [
'Example-Header',
],
exposeHeaders: [
'Example-Header',
],
credentials: true,
maxAge: 86400,
},
});
Cloudflare Workers provides several optimization by default.