🚀 rocket-booster is a lightweight and scalable reverse proxy and load balancing library built for Cloudflare Workers. It sits in front of web servers (e.g. web application, storage platform, or RESTful API), forwards HTTP requests or WebSocket traffics from clients to upstream servers and transforms responses with several optimizations to improve page loading time.

⚡ Serverless: Deploy instantly to the auto-scaling serverless platform built by Cloudflare. No virtual machines, servers, or containers to manage.

✈️ Load Balancing: Distribute incoming traffics evenly among different upstream services.

⚙️ Hackable: Deliver unique content based on visitor attributes, conduct A/B testing, or build custom middleware to hook into the lifecycle. (Experimental)

📄 TypeScript: Extensive type declaration with TSDoc.

📦 Build and Deploy

Start with templates

Install Wrangler CLI and generate a project from the rocket-booster-template

npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler wrangler generate booster-app https://github.com/xiaoyang-sde/rocket-booster-template

Install dependencies and edit the options in src/index.ts

cd booster-app npm install

Login and publish to Cloudflare Workers

wrangler login wrangler publish

Integrate with existing project

Install the rocket-booster package

npm install --save rocket-booster

Import the useProxy function from rocket-booster . The function returns an object with the use() method, which maps route patterns to configuration objects, and apply() method, which takes the inbound Request to the Worker, and returns the Response fetched from the upstream service.

import useProxy from 'rocket-booster' ; addEventListener( 'fetch' , ( event ) => { const proxy = useProxy(); proxy.use( '/' , { upstream: { domain: 'example.com' , protocol: 'https' , }, }); const response = proxy.apply(event.request); event.respondWith(response); });

Edit the options object to change the request and response. For example, the options below will add the header Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * to each response from the upstream service, which allows any origin to access the service.

proxy.use( '/' , { upstream: { domain: 'example.com' , protocol: 'https' , }, cors: { origin: '*' , }, });

Build and publish to Cloudflare Workers

wrangler build wrangler publish

📔 Examples

MDN Web Docs Mirror

Set up a reverse proxy for https://developer.mozilla.org:

proxy.use( '/' , { upstream: { domain: 'developer.mozilla.org' , protocol: 'https' , }, });

Live Demo

WebSocket Proxy

rocket-booster could proxy WebSocket traffic to upstream services. Set up a reverse proxy for wss://echo.websocket.org:

proxy.use( '/' , { upstream: { domain: 'echo.websocket.org' , protocol: 'https' , }, });

S3 Bucket with custom response behavior

rocket-booster could set custom headers to request and response, add CORS header, or add basic authentication. Set up a reverse proxy for https://example.s3.amazonaws.com:

proxy.use( '/' , { upstream: { domain: 'example.s3.amazonaws.com' , protocol: 'https' , }, header: { response: { 'x-response-header' : 'Hello from rocket-booster' , }, }, cors: { origin: [ 'https://www.example.com' ], methods: [ 'GET' , 'POST' ], credentials: true , }, });

⚙️ Options

Routing

The proxy object provides a use function that maps URL patterns to different options. The options object has an optional methods property that accepts a list of HTTP methods, which specifies the request methods the route will handle.

proxy.use( '/' , { }); proxy.use( '/api' , { methods: [ 'GET' , 'POST' ], }); proxy.use( '/data/*.json' , { methods: [ 'GET' ], });

Upstream

domain : The domain name of the upstream server.

: The domain name of the upstream server. protocol : The protocol scheme of the upstream server. (optional, defaults to 'https' )

: The protocol scheme of the upstream server. (optional, defaults to ) port : The port of the upstream server. (optional, defaults to 80 or 443 based on protocol )

: The port of the upstream server. (optional, defaults to or based on ) timeout : The maximum wait time on a request to the upstream server. (optional, defaults to 10000 )

: The maximum wait time on a request to the upstream server. (optional, defaults to ) weight : The weight of the server that will be accounted as part of the load balancing decision. (optional, defaults to 1 )

proxy.use( '/' , { upstream: { domain: 'httpbin.org' , protocol: 'https' , port: 443 , timeout: 10000 , weight: 1 , }, });

Load Balancing

To load balance HTTP traffic to a group of servers, pass an array of server configurations to upstream . The load balancer will forward the request to an upstream server based on the loadBalancing.policy option.

random : The load balancer will select a random upstream server from the server group. The optional weight parameter in the server configuration could influence the load balancing algorithm.

: The load balancer will select a random upstream server from the server group. The optional parameter in the server configuration could influence the load balancing algorithm. ip-hash : The client's IP address is used as a hashing key to select the upstream server from the server group. It ensures that the requests from the same client will always be directed to the same server.

proxy.use( '/' , { loadBalancing: { policy: 'random' , }, upstream: [ { domain: 's1.example.com' , protocol: 'https' , weight: 20 , }, { domain: 's2.example.com' , protocol: 'https' , weight: 30 , }, { domain: 's3.example.com' , protocol: 'https' , weight: 50 , }, ], });

Firewall

Each incoming request is inspected against the firewall rules defined in the firewall property of the options object. The request will be blocked if it matches at least one firewall rule.

field : The property of the incoming request to be inspected asn : The ASN number of the incoming request. ( number ) ip : The IP address of the incoming request, e.g. 1.1.1.1 . ( string ) hostname : The content of the host header, e.g. github.com . ( string | undefined ) user-agent : The content of the user-agent header, e.g. Mozilla/5.0 . ( string | undefined ) country : The two-letter country code in the request, e.g. US . ( string | undefined ) continent : The continent of the incoming request, e.g. NA . ( string | undefined )

: The property of the incoming request to be inspected value : The value of the firewall rule

: The value of the firewall rule operator : The operator to be used to determine if the request is blocked equal : Block the request if field is equal to value not equal : Block the request if field is not equal to value match : Block the request if value matches field (Expect field to be string and value to be RegExp ) not match : Block the request if value doesn't match field (Expect field to be string and value to be RegExp ) in : Block the request if field is in value (Expect value to be Array ) not in : Block the request if field is not in value (Expect value to be Array ) contain : Block the request if field contains value (Expect field and value to be string ) not contain : Block the request if field doesn't contain value (Expect field and value to be string ) greater : Block the request if field is greater than value (Expect field and value to be number ) less : Block the request if field is less than value (Expect field and value to be number )

: The operator to be used to determine if the request is blocked

proxy.use( '/' , { firewall: [ { field: 'ip' , operator: 'in' , value: [ '1.1.1.1' , '1.0.0.1' ], }, { field: 'user-agent' , operator: 'match' , value: /Chrome/ , } ], });

Rewrite

location : Rewrite the location header for responses with 3xx or 201 status if exists. (optional, defaults to false )

proxy.use( '/' , { rewrite: { path: { '/api/user' : '/user' }, }, });

Headers

request : Sets request header going upstream to the backend. Accepts an object. (optional, defaults to {} )

: Sets request header going upstream to the backend. Accepts an object. (optional, defaults to ) response : Sets response header coming downstream to the client. Accepts an object. (optional, defaults to {} )

proxy.use( '/' , { headers: { request: { 'x-example-header' : 'hello server' , }, response: { 'x-example-header' : 'hello client' , }, }, });

Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS)

origin : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. (optional, defaults to false ) boolean : set to true to reflect the origin of the request, or set to false to disable CORS. string[] : an array of acceptable origins. * : allow any origin to access the resource.

methods : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects an array of valid HTTP methods or * . (optional, defaults to reflecting the method specified in the request’s Access-Control-Request-Method header)

allowedHeaders : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects an array of HTTP headers or *. (optional, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request’s Access-Control-Request-Headers header.)

exposedHeaders : Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects an array of HTTP headers or * . (optional, defaults to [] )

credentials : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Set to true to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. (optional, defaults to false )

maxAge : Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. (optional)

proxy.use( '/' , { cors: { origin: true , methods: [ 'GET' , 'POST' , ], allowHeaders: [ 'Example-Header' , ], exposeHeaders: [ 'Example-Header' , ], credentials: true , maxAge: 86400 , }, });

Optimization

Cloudflare Workers provides several optimization by default.

Brotli: Speed up page load times for visitor’s HTTPS traffic by applying Brotli compression.

HTTP/2: Improve page load time by connection multiplexing, header compression, and server push.

HTTP/3 with QUIC: Accelerate HTTP requests by using QUIC, which provides encryption and performance improvements compared to TCP and TLS.

0-RTT Connection Resumption: Improve performance for clients who have previously connected to the website.

🌎 Contributing