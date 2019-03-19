Recursively walk and add extra information/helpers to Esprima / Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API compatible AST.
The main difference between other tools is that it also keeps information about tokens and white spaces and it is meant to be used to transform the tokens and not the string values itself.
This library is specially useful for non-destructive AST manipulation.
This module was heavily inspired by node-falafel and node-burrito but I needed more information than what is currently available on falafel (specially about tokens, empty lines and white spaces) and also needed to do the node traversing on the opposite order (start from leaf nodes). The amount of changes required to introduce the new features and the differences on the concept behind the tool justified a new project.
It was created mainly to be used on esformatter.
Besides all the regular tokens returned by
esprima we also add a few more
that are important for non-destructive transformations:
WhiteSpace
LineBreak
LineComment
BlockComment
It's way easier to rebuild the JS string if the tokens already have line breaks and comments. It's also easier to identify if previous/next/current token is a LineBreak or Comment (sometimes needed for non-destructive transformations).
Rocambole structure might change in the future to keep the extraneous tokens
outside the
tokens array and also add an option to toggle the behavior.
(issue #7)
Each Node have the following extra properties/methods:
parent : Node|undefined
toString() : string
next : Node|undefined
prev : Node|undefined
depth : Number
startToken : Token
endToken : Token
Each token also have:
prev : Token|undefined
next : Token|undefined
BlockComment also have:
originalIndent: String|undefined
To get a better idea of the generated AST structure try out rocambole-visualize.
You should treat the tokens as a linked list instead of reading the
ast.tokens array (inserting/removing items from a linked list is very cheap
and won't break the loop). You should grab a reference to the
node.startToken
and get
token.next until you find the desired token or reach the end of the
program. To loop between all tokens inside a node you can do like this:
var token = node.startToken;
while (token !== node.endToken.next) {
doStuffWithToken(token);
token = token.next;
}
The method
toString loops through all tokens between
node.startToken and
node.endToken grabbing the
token.raw (used by comments) or
token.value
properties. To implement a method similar to falafel
update() you can do
this:
function update(node, str){
var newToken = {
type : 'Custom', // can be anything (not used internally)
value : str
};
// update linked list references
if ( node.startToken.prev ) {
node.startToken.prev.next = newToken;
newToken.prev = node.startToken.prev;
}
if ( node.endToken.next ) {
node.endToken.next.prev = newToken;
newToken.next = node.endToken.next;
}
node.startToken = node.endToken = newToken;
}
I plan to create helpers as separate projects when possible.
Parses a string and instrument the AST with extra properties/methods.
var rocambole = require('rocambole');
var ast = rocambole.parse(string);
console.log( ast.startToken );
// to get a string representation of all tokens call toString()
console.log( ast.toString() );
You can pass custom options as the second argument:
rocambole.parse(source, {
loc: true,
// custom options are forwarded to the rocambole.parseFn
ecmaFeatures: {
arrowFunctions: true
}
});
IMPORTANT: rocambole needs the
range,
tokens and
comment info to
build the token linked list, so these options will always be set to
true.
Allows you to override the function used to parse the program. Defaults to
esprima.parse.
// espree is compatible with esprima AST so things should work as expected
var espree = require('espree');
rocambole.parseFn = espree.parse;
rocambole.parseContext = espree;
Sets the context (
this value) of the
parseFn. Defaults to
esprima.
Sets the default options passed to
parseFn.
// default values
rocambole.parseOptions = {
// we need range/tokens/comment info to build the tokens linked list!
range: true,
tokens: true,
comment: true
};
The
moonwalk() starts at the leaf nodes and go down the tree until it reaches
the root node (
Program). Each node will be traversed only once.
rocambole.moonwalk(ast, function(node){
if (node.type == 'ArrayExpression'){
console.log( node.depth +': '+ node.toString() );
}
});
Traverse order:
Program [#18]
`-FunctionDeclaration [#16]
|-BlockStatement [#14]
| |-IfStatement [#12]
| | |-BynaryExpression [#9]
| | | |-Identifier [#4]
| | | `-Literal [#5]
| | `-BlockStatement [#10]
| | `-ExpressionStatement [#6]
| | `-AssignmentExpression [#3]
| | |-Identifier [#1 walk starts here]
| | `-Literal [#2]
| `-VariableDeclaration [#13]
| `-VariableDeclarator [#11]
| |-Identifier [#7]
| `-Literal [#8]
`-ReturnStatement [#17]
`-Identifier [#15]
This behavior is very different from node-falafel and node-burrito.
It loops through all nodes on the AST starting from the root node (
Program),
similar to
node-falafel.
rocambole.walk(ast, function(node){
console.log(node.type);
});
Besides the regular unit tests we also use istanbul to generate code coverage reports, tests should have at least 95% code coverage for statements, branches and lines and 100% code coverage for functions or travis build will fail.
We do not run the coverage test at each call since it slows down the
performnace of the tests and it also makes it harder to see the test results.
To execute tests and generate coverage report call
npm test --coverage, for
regular tests just do
npm test.
Coverage reports are not committed to the repository since they will change at
each
npm test --coverage call.
MIT