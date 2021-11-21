Fast robust predicates for computational geometry in JavaScript. Provides reliable 2D and 3D point orientation tests ( orient2d , orient3d , incircle , insphere ) that are not susceptible to floating point errors (without sacrificing performance). A modern port of Jonathan R Shewchuk's C code, an industry standard since 1996.

Figure: non-robust vs robust orient2d test for points within a tiny range (2-42).

API

Note: unlike J. Shewchuk's original code, all the functions in this library assume y axis is oriented downwards ↓, so the semantics are different.

Returns a positive value if the points a , b , and c occur in counterclockwise order ( c lies to the left of the directed line defined by points a and b ).

The result is also an approximation of twice the signed area of the triangle defined by the three points.

Returns a positive value if the point d lies outside the circle passing through a , b , and c .

The points a , b , and c must be in counterclockwise order, or the sign of the result will be reversed.

Returns a positive value if the point d lies above the plane passing through a , b , and c , meaning that a , b , and c appear in counterclockwise order when viewed from d .

The result is also an approximation of six times the signed volume of the tetrahedron defined by the four points.

Returns a positive value if the point e lies outside the sphere passing through a , b , c , and d .

The points a , b , c , and d must be ordered so that they have a positive orientation (as defined by orient3d ), or the sign of the result will be reversed.

orient2dfast , orient3dfast , incirclefast , inspherefast

Simple, approximate, non-robust versions of predicates above. Use when robustness isn't needed.

Example

import {orient2d} from 'robust-predicates' ; const ccw = orient2d(ax, ay, bx, by, cx, cy) > 0 ;

Install

Install with npm install robust-predicates or yarn add robust-predicates , or use one of the browser builds:

predicates.min.js (all predicates)

orient2d.min.js (orient2d, orient2dfast)

orient3d.min.js (orient3d, orient3dfast)

incircle.min.js (incircle, incirclefast)

insphere.min.js (insphere, inspherefast)

Thanks

This project is just a port — all the brilliant, hard work was done by Jonathan Richard Shewchuk.

The port was also inspired by Mikola Lysenko's excellent Robust Arithmetic Notes and related projects like robust-orientation and robust-in-sphere.

License

Since the original code is in the public domain, this project follows the same choice. See Unlicense.