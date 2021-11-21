Fast robust predicates for computational geometry in JavaScript. Provides reliable 2D and 3D point orientation tests (
orient2d,
orient3d,
incircle,
insphere) that are not susceptible to floating point errors (without sacrificing performance). A modern port of Jonathan R Shewchuk's C code, an industry standard since 1996.
Figure: non-robust vs robust
orient2d test for points within a tiny range (2-42).
Note: unlike J. Shewchuk's original code, all the functions in this library assume
y axis is oriented downwards ↓, so the semantics are different.
orient2d(ax,ay, bx,by, cx,cy)
a,
b, and
c occur in counterclockwise order (
c lies to the left of the directed line defined by points
a and
b).
c lies to the right of the directed line
ab).
The result is also an approximation of twice the signed area of the triangle defined by the three points.
incircle(ax,ay, bx,by, cx,cy, dx,dy)
d lies outside the circle passing through
a,
b, and
c.
The points
a,
b, and
c must be in counterclockwise order, or the sign of the result will be reversed.
orient3d(ax,ay,az, bx,by,bz, cx,cy,cz, dx,dy,dz)
d lies above the plane passing through
a,
b, and
c, meaning that
a,
b, and
c appear in counterclockwise order when viewed from
d.
d lies below the plane.
The result is also an approximation of six times the signed volume of the tetrahedron defined by the four points.
insphere(ax,ay,az, bx,by,bz, cx,cy,cz, dx,dy,dz, ex,ey,ez)
e lies outside the sphere passing through
a,
b,
c, and
d.
The points
a,
b,
c, and
d must be ordered so that they have a positive orientation
(as defined by
orient3d), or the sign of the result will be reversed.
orient2dfast,
orient3dfast,
incirclefast,
inspherefast
Simple, approximate, non-robust versions of predicates above. Use when robustness isn't needed.
import {orient2d} from 'robust-predicates';
const ccw = orient2d(ax, ay, bx, by, cx, cy) > 0;
Install with
npm install robust-predicates or
yarn add robust-predicates, or use one of the browser builds:
orient2d,
orient2dfast)
orient3d,
orient3dfast)
incircle,
incirclefast)
insphere,
inspherefast)
This project is just a port — all the brilliant, hard work was done by Jonathan Richard Shewchuk.
The port was also inspired by Mikola Lysenko's excellent Robust Arithmetic Notes and related projects like robust-orientation and robust-in-sphere.
Since the original code is in the public domain, this project follows the same choice. See Unlicense.