openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpi

robust-point-in-polygon

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.3 (see all)

Exactly test if a point is inside, outside or on the boundary of a polygon

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

robust-point-in-polygon

Exactly determines if a point is contained in a 2D polygon.

Example

var classifyPoint = require("robust-point-in-polygon")
var polygon = [ [ 1, 1 ], [ 1, 2 ], [ 2, 2 ], [ 2, 1 ] ]

console.log(
  classifyPoint(polygon, [1.5, 1.5]),
  classifyPoint(polygon, [1, 2]),
  classifyPoint(polygom, [100000, 10000]))

Output:

-1 0 1

Install

npm install robust-point-in-polygon

API

require("robust-point-in-polygon")(loop, point)

Tests if a point is contained in the interior of a simple polygon

  • loop is an array of vertices for the polygon
  • point is a 2D point which is classified against the polygon

Returns An integer which determines the position of point relative to polygon. This has the following interpretation:

  • -1 if point is contained inside loop
  • 0 if point is on the boundary of loop
  • 1 if point is outside loop

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial