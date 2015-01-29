Exactly determines if a point is contained in a 2D polygon.
var classifyPoint = require("robust-point-in-polygon")
var polygon = [ [ 1, 1 ], [ 1, 2 ], [ 2, 2 ], [ 2, 1 ] ]
console.log(
classifyPoint(polygon, [1.5, 1.5]),
classifyPoint(polygon, [1, 2]),
classifyPoint(polygom, [100000, 10000]))
Output:
-1 0 1
npm install robust-point-in-polygon
require("robust-point-in-polygon")(loop, point)
Tests if a point is contained in the interior of a simple polygon
loop is an array of vertices for the polygon
point is a 2D point which is classified against the polygon
Returns An integer which determines the position of
point relative to
polygon. This has the following interpretation:
-1 if
point is contained inside
loop
0 if
point is on the boundary of
loop
1 if
point is outside
loop
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License