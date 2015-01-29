Exactly determines if a point is contained in a 2D polygon.

Example

var classifyPoint = require ( "robust-point-in-polygon" ) var polygon = [ [ 1 , 1 ], [ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 2 ], [ 2 , 1 ] ] console .log( classifyPoint(polygon, [ 1.5 , 1.5 ]), classifyPoint(polygon, [ 1 , 2 ]), classifyPoint(polygom, [ 100000 , 10000 ]))

Output:

-1 0 1

Install

npm install robust- point - in - polygon

API

Tests if a point is contained in the interior of a simple polygon

loop is an array of vertices for the polygon

Returns An integer which determines the position of point relative to polygon . This has the following interpretation:

-1 if point is contained inside loop

if is on the boundary of 1 if point is outside loop

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License