Generating
robots.txt using webpack.
Webpack plugin for generate-robotstxt package.
To begin, you'll need to install
robotstxt-webpack-plugin:
npm install --save-dev robotstxt-webpack-plugin
webpack.config.js
const RobotstxtPlugin = require("robotstxt-webpack-plugin");
const options = {}; // see options below
module.exports = {
plugins: [new RobotstxtPlugin(options)]
};
filePath - (optional) path for robots.txt (should be contain full path include
robots.txt file name, example -
path/to/robots.txt).
General options - see generate-robotstxt options.
Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.