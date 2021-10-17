Generating robots.txt using webpack.

Why your need robots.txt?

Webpack plugin for generate-robotstxt package.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install robotstxt-webpack-plugin :

npm install --save-dev robotstxt-webpack-plugin

webpack.config.js

const RobotstxtPlugin = require ( "robotstxt-webpack-plugin" ); const options = {}; module .exports = { plugins : [ new RobotstxtPlugin(options)] };

Options

filePath - (optional) path for robots.txt (should be contain full path include robots.txt file name, example - path/to/robots.txt ).

- (optional) path for robots.txt (should be contain full path include file name, example - ). General options - see generate-robotstxt options.

Related

generate-robotstxt - api for this package.

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Changelog

License

