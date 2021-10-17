openbase logo
robotstxt-webpack-plugin

by itgalaxy
7.0.0 (see all)

A webpack plugin to generate a robots.txt file

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.1K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

robotstxt-webpack-plugin

Generating robots.txt using webpack.

Why your need robots.txt?

Webpack plugin for generate-robotstxt package.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install robotstxt-webpack-plugin:

npm install --save-dev robotstxt-webpack-plugin

webpack.config.js

const RobotstxtPlugin = require("robotstxt-webpack-plugin");

const options = {}; // see options below

module.exports = {
  plugins: [new RobotstxtPlugin(options)]
};

Options

  • filePath - (optional) path for robots.txt (should be contain full path include robots.txt file name, example - path/to/robots.txt).
  • General options - see generate-robotstxt options.

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Changelog

MIT

License

MIT

