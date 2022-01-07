Robots Parser

A robots.txt parser which aims to be complaint with the draft specification.

The parser currently supports:

User-agent:

Allow:

Disallow:

Sitemap:

Crawl-delay:

Host:

Paths with wildcards (*) and EOL matching ($)

Installation

Via NPM:

npm install robots-parser

or via Yarn:

yarn add robots- parser

Usage

var robotsParser = require ( 'robots-parser' ); var robots = robotsParser( 'http://www.example.com/robots.txt' , [ 'User-agent: *' , 'Disallow: /dir/' , 'Disallow: /test.html' , 'Allow: /dir/test.html' , 'Allow: /test.html' , 'Crawl-delay: 1' , 'Sitemap: http://example.com/sitemap.xml' , 'Host: example.com' ].join( '

' )); robots.isAllowed( 'http://www.example.com/test.html' , 'Sams-Bot/1.0' ); robots.isAllowed( 'http://www.example.com/dir/test.html' , 'Sams-Bot/1.0' ); robots.isDisallowed( 'http://www.example.com/dir/test2.html' , 'Sams-Bot/1.0' ); robots.getCrawlDelay( 'Sams-Bot/1.0' ); robots.getSitemaps(); robots.getPreferredHost();

boolean or undefined

Returns true if crawling the specified URL is allowed for the specified user-agent.

This will return undefined if the URL isn't valid for this robots.txt.

boolean or undefined

Returns true if crawling the specified URL is not allowed for the specified user-agent.

This will return undefined if the URL isn't valid for this robots.txt.

number or undefined

Returns the line number of the matching directive for the specified URL and user-agent if any.

Line numbers start at 1 and go up (1-based indexing).

Returns -1 if there is no matching directive. If a rule is manually added without a lineNumber then this will return undefined for that rule.

number or undefined

Returns the number of seconds the specified user-agent should wait between requests.

Returns undefined if no crawl delay has been specified for this user-agent.

array

Returns an array of sitemap URLs specified by the sitemap: directive.

string or null

Returns the preferred host name specified by the host: directive or null if there isn't one.

Changes

Version 3.0.0

Changed to using global URL object instead of importing. – Thanks to @brendankenny

Version 2.4.0:

Added Typescript definitions

– Thanks to @danhab99 for creating

– Thanks to @danhab99 for creating Added SECURITY.md policy and CodeQL scanning

Version 2.3.0:

Fixed bug where if the user-agent passed to isAllowed() / isDisallowed() is called "constructor" it would throw an error.

Added support for relative URLs. This does not affect the default behavior so can safely be upgraded. Relative matching is only allowed if both the robots.txt URL and the URLs being checked are relative. For example: var robots = robotsParser( '/robots.txt' , [ 'User-agent: *' , 'Disallow: /dir/' , 'Disallow: /test.html' , 'Allow: /dir/test.html' , 'Allow: /test.html' ].join( '

' )); robots.isAllowed( '/test.html' , 'Sams-Bot/1.0' ); robots.isAllowed( '/dir/test.html' , 'Sams-Bot/1.0' ); robots.isDisallowed( '/dir/test2.html' , 'Sams-Bot/1.0' );

Version 2.2.0:

Fixed bug that with matching wildcard patterns with some URLs – Thanks to @ckylape for reporting and fixing

Changed matching algorithm to match Google's implementation in google/robotstxt

Changed order of precedence to match current spec

Version 2.1.1:

Fix bug that could be used to causing rule checking to take a long time – Thanks to @andeanfog

Version 2.1.0:

Removed use of punycode module API's as new URL API handles it

Improved test coverage

Added tests for percent encoded paths and improved support

Added getMatchingLineNumber() method

method Fixed bug with comments on same line as directive

Version 2.0.0:

This release is not 100% backwards compatible as it now uses the new URL APIs which are not supported in Node < 7.

Update code to not use deprecated URL module API's. – Thanks to @kdzwinel

Version 1.0.2:

Fixed error caused by invalid URLs missing the protocol.

Version 1.0.1:

Fixed bug with the "user-agent" rule being treated as case sensitive. – Thanks to @brendonboshell

Improved test coverage. – Thanks to @schornio

Version 1.0.0:

Initial release.

License