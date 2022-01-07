A robots.txt parser which aims to be complaint with the draft specification.
The parser currently supports:
Via NPM:
npm install robots-parser
or via Yarn:
yarn add robots-parser
var robotsParser = require('robots-parser');
var robots = robotsParser('http://www.example.com/robots.txt', [
'User-agent: *',
'Disallow: /dir/',
'Disallow: /test.html',
'Allow: /dir/test.html',
'Allow: /test.html',
'Crawl-delay: 1',
'Sitemap: http://example.com/sitemap.xml',
'Host: example.com'
].join('\n'));
robots.isAllowed('http://www.example.com/test.html', 'Sams-Bot/1.0'); // true
robots.isAllowed('http://www.example.com/dir/test.html', 'Sams-Bot/1.0'); // true
robots.isDisallowed('http://www.example.com/dir/test2.html', 'Sams-Bot/1.0'); // true
robots.getCrawlDelay('Sams-Bot/1.0'); // 1
robots.getSitemaps(); // ['http://example.com/sitemap.xml']
robots.getPreferredHost(); // example.com
boolean or undefined
Returns true if crawling the specified URL is allowed for the specified user-agent.
This will return
undefined if the URL isn't valid for this robots.txt.
boolean or undefined
Returns true if crawling the specified URL is not allowed for the specified user-agent.
This will return
undefined if the URL isn't valid for this robots.txt.
number or undefined
Returns the line number of the matching directive for the specified URL and user-agent if any.
Line numbers start at 1 and go up (1-based indexing).
Returns -1 if there is no matching directive. If a rule is manually added without a lineNumber then this will return undefined for that rule.
number or undefined
Returns the number of seconds the specified user-agent should wait between requests.
Returns undefined if no crawl delay has been specified for this user-agent.
array
Returns an array of sitemap URLs specified by the
sitemap: directive.
string or null
Returns the preferred host name specified by the
host: directive or null if there isn't one.
Fixed bug where if the user-agent passed to
isAllowed() /
isDisallowed() is called "constructor" it would throw an error.
Added support for relative URLs. This does not affect the default behavior so can safely be upgraded.
Relative matching is only allowed if both the robots.txt URL and the URLs being checked are relative.
For example:
var robots = robotsParser('/robots.txt', [
'User-agent: *',
'Disallow: /dir/',
'Disallow: /test.html',
'Allow: /dir/test.html',
'Allow: /test.html'
].join('\n'));
robots.isAllowed('/test.html', 'Sams-Bot/1.0'); // false
robots.isAllowed('/dir/test.html', 'Sams-Bot/1.0'); // true
robots.isDisallowed('/dir/test2.html', 'Sams-Bot/1.0'); // true
getMatchingLineNumber() method
This release is not 100% backwards compatible as it now uses the new URL APIs which are not supported in Node < 7.
