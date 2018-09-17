robots.js — is parser for robots.txt files for node.js.

Installation

It's recommended to install via npm:

$ npm install -g robots

Usage

Here's an example of using robots.js:

var robots = require ( 'robots' ) , parser = new robots.RobotsParser(); parser.setUrl( 'http://nodeguide.ru/robots.txt' , function ( parser, success ) { if (success) { parser.canFetch( '*' , '/doc/dailyjs-nodepad/' , function ( access ) { if (access) { } }); } });

Default crawler user-agent is:

Mozilla / 5 .0 (X11; Linux i686; rv : 5.0 ) Gecko / 20100101 Firefox / 5 .0

Here's an example of using another user-agent and more detailed callback:

var robots = require ( 'robots' ) , parser = new robots.RobotsParser( 'http://nodeguide.ru/robots.txt' , 'Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; RobotTxtBot/1.0)' , after_parse ); function after_parse ( parser, success ) { if (success) { parser.canFetch( '*' , '/doc/dailyjs-nodepad/' , function ( access, url, reason ) { if (access) { console .log( ' url: ' +url+ ', access: ' +access); } }); } };

Here's an example of getting list of sitemaps:

var robots = require ( 'robots' ) , parser = new robots.RobotsParser(); parser.setUrl( 'http://nodeguide.ru/robots.txt' , function ( parser, success ) { if (success) { parser.getSitemaps( function ( sitemaps ) { }); } });

Here's an example of getCrawlDelay usage:

var robots = require ( 'robots' ) , parser = new robots.RobotsParser(); parser.setUrl( 'http://nodeguide.ru/robots.txt' , function ( parser, success ) { if (success) { var GoogleBotDelay = parser.getCrawlDelay( "Google-bot" ); } });

An example of passing options to the HTTP request:

var options = { headers :{ Authorization : "Basic " + new Buffer( "username:password" ).toString( "base64" )} } var robots = require ( 'robots' ) , parser = new robots.RobotsParser( null , options); parser.setUrl( 'http://nodeguide.ru/robots.txt' , function ( parser, success ) { ... });

API

RobotsParser — main class. This class provides a set of methods to read, parse and answer questions about a single robots.txt file.

setUrl(url, read) — sets the URL referring to a robots.txt file. by default, invokes read() method. If read is a function, it is called once the remote file is downloaded and parsed, and it takes in two arguments: the first is the parser itself, and the second is a boolean which is True if the the remote file was successfully parsed.

— sets the URL referring to a robots.txt file. by default, invokes read() method. If read is a function, it is called once the remote file is downloaded and parsed, and it takes in two arguments: the first is the parser itself, and the second is a boolean which is True if the the remote file was successfully parsed. read(after_parse) — reads the robots.txt URL and feeds it to the parser

— reads the robots.txt URL and feeds it to the parser parse(lines) — parse the input lines from a robots.txt file

— parse the input lines from a robots.txt file canFetch(userAgent, url, callback) — using the parsed robots.txt decide if userAgent can fetch url. Callback function: function callback(access, url, reason) { ... } where: access — can this url be fetched. true/false. url — target url reason — reason for access . Object: type — valid values: 'statusCode', 'entry', 'defaultEntry', 'noRule' entry — an instance of lib/Entry.js: . Only for types: 'entry', 'defaultEntry' statusCode — http response status code for url. Only for type 'statusCode'

— using the parsed robots.txt decide if userAgent can fetch url. Callback function: where: canFetchSync(userAgent, url) — using the parsed robots.txt decide if userAgent can fetch url. Return true/false.

— using the parsed robots.txt decide if userAgent can fetch url. Return true/false. getCrawlDelay(userAgent) — returns Crawl-delay for the certain userAgent

— returns Crawl-delay for the certain userAgent getSitemaps(sitemaps) — gets Sitemaps from parsed robots.txt

— gets Sitemaps from parsed robots.txt getDisallowedPaths(userAgent) — gets paths explictly disallowed for the user agent specified AND *

License

See LICENSE file.

Resources