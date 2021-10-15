openbase logo
Readme

Robot

The Robot logo, with green background.

A small functional and immutable Finite State Machine library. Using state machines for your components brings the declarative programming approach to application state.

See thisrobot.life for the main documentation.

import { createMachine, interpret, state, transition } from 'robot3';

let machine = createMachine({
  off: state(
    transition('toggle', 'on')
  ),
  on: state(
    transition('toggle', 'off')
  )
});

const service = interpret(machine, () => {
  render();
});

📚 Documentation

Testing

Tests are located in the test/ folder. Load test/test.html in your browser of choice with any HTTP server you like (I use http-server). Tests are written in QUnit and are simple to understand.

Integrations

Robot works with a variety of UI libraries, and includes integrations for React, Preact, Haunted, and more. See the integrations page to learn more.

License

BSD-2-Clause

Great Documentation
👨🏼‍💻 Fullstack Developer @Staffbase
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Great Documentation
September 20, 2020
Sourav DeyBangalore15 Ratings0 Reviews
Great Documentation
September 3, 2020

