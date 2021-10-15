Robot

A small functional and immutable Finite State Machine library. Using state machines for your components brings the declarative programming approach to application state.

See thisrobot.life for the main documentation.

import { createMachine, interpret, state, transition } from 'robot3' ; let machine = createMachine({ off : state( transition( 'toggle' , 'on' ) ), on : state( transition( 'toggle' , 'off' ) ) }); const service = interpret(machine, () => { render(); });

Testing

Tests are located in the test/ folder. Load test/test.html in your browser of choice with any HTTP server you like (I use http-server). Tests are written in QUnit and are simple to understand.

Integrations

Robot works with a variety of UI libraries, and includes integrations for React, Preact, Haunted, and more. See the integrations page to learn more.

License

BSD-2-Clause