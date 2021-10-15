A small functional and immutable Finite State Machine library. Using state machines for your components brings the declarative programming approach to application state.
See thisrobot.life for the main documentation.
import { createMachine, interpret, state, transition } from 'robot3';
let machine = createMachine({
off: state(
transition('toggle', 'on')
),
on: state(
transition('toggle', 'off')
)
});
const service = interpret(machine, () => {
render();
});
Tests are located in the
test/ folder. Load
test/test.html in your browser of choice with any HTTP server you like (I use http-server). Tests are written in QUnit and are simple to understand.
Robot works with a variety of UI libraries, and includes integrations for React, Preact, Haunted, and more. See the integrations page to learn more.
BSD-2-Clause