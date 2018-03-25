Native System Automation for Node

Introducing Robot for Node, a library aimed at facilitating the development of system automation software for the purposes of test automation, self-running demos, and other applications. The library works by abstracting away all platform-specific differences into a single, robust API compatible with most desktop operating systems. Functionality ranges from basic keyboard and mouse automation to advanced process manipulation capabilities. It has everything you need to take full control of your system. Visit the Homepage for more information.

npm install robot-js