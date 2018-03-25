openbase logo
robot-js

by Robot
2.0.0 (see all)

Native system automation for node.js

Documentation
17

GitHub Stars

176

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Zlib

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

ROBOT

Native System Automation for Node

Introducing Robot for Node, a library aimed at facilitating the development of system automation software for the purposes of test automation, self-running demos, and other applications. The library works by abstracting away all platform-specific differences into a single, robust API compatible with most desktop operating systems. Functionality ranges from basic keyboard and mouse automation to advanced process manipulation capabilities. It has everything you need to take full control of your system. Visit the Homepage for more information. 

npm install robot-js

