robocopy

Node wrapper for Robocopy.

Install

$ npm install robocopy --save

Usage

The first parameter is the options:

var robocopy = require ( 'robocopy' ); robocopy({ ... });

Robocopy returns a promise. Success returns stdout :

robocopy({ ... }) .done( function ( stdout ) { console .log(stdout); });

Failure returns the error:

robocopy({ ... }) .fail( function ( error ) { console .log(error.message); });

The options below mirror those of the robocopy command itself, so check out the robocopy documentation for more details.

robocopy({ source : 'source/path' , destination : 'dest/path' | [ 'dest/path1' , 'dest/path2' , ... ], serial : true | false , files : [ '*.html' , '*.js' , '/bin/*.*' ], copy : { subdirs : true | false , emptySubdirs : true | false , levels : 0 , restartMode : true | false , backupMode : true | false , restartThenBackupMode : true | false , efsRawMode : true | false , info : 'DAT' , dirTimestamps : true | false , securityInfo : true | false , allInfo : true | false , noInfo : true | false , fixSecurity : true | false , fixTimes : true | false , purge : true | false , mirror : true | false , moveFiles : true | false , moveFilesAndDirs : true | false , addAttributes : 'RASHCNET' , removeAttributes : 'RASHCNET' , createDirsAndEmptyFiles : true | false , fatFilenames : true | false , disableLongPaths : true | false , monitorCountTrigger : 0 , monitorTimeTrigger : 0 , multiThreaded : true | 10 , runTimes : { start : '10:30' , end : '11:30' , checkPerFile : true | false }, interPacketGap : 0 , symbolicLink : true | false }, file : { copyArchived : true | false , copyArchivedAndReset : true | false , includeAttributes : 'RASHCNETO' , excludeAttributes : 'RASHCNETO' , excludeFiles : [ '~*.*' , '*.tmp' ], excludeDirs : [ 'tmp' , 'obj' ], excludeDirsRelative : true | false , excludeChangedFiles : true | false , excludeNewerFiles : true | false , excludeOlderFiles : true | false , excludeExtraFilesAndDirs : true | false , excludeLonelyFilesAndDirs : true | false , includeSameFiles : true | false , includeTweakedFiles : true | false , maximumSize : 10 , minimumSize : 10 , maximumAge : 10 | '20131115' , minimumAge : 10 | '20131115' , maximumLastAccess : 10 | '20131115' , minimumLastAccess : 10 | '20131115' , fatFileTimes : true | false , compensateForDst : true | false , excludeJunctions : true | false , excludeDirectoryJunctions : true | false , excludeFileJunctions : true | false }, retry : { count : 10 , wait : 30 , saveAsDefault : true | false , waitForShareNames : true | false }, logging : { listOnly : true | false , includeExtraFiles : true | false , verbose : true | false , includeSourceTimestamps : true | false , includeFullPaths : true | false , sizesAsBytes : true | false , excludeFileSizes : true | false , excludeFileClasses : true | false , excludeFilenames : true | false , excludeDirectoryNames : true | false , hideProgress : true | false , showEta : true | false , output : { file : 'copy.log' , overwrite : true | false , unicode : true | false }, showUnicode : true | false , showAndLog : true | false , noJobHeader : true | false , noJobSummary : true | false }, job : { deriveParameters : 'JobName' , saveParameters : 'JobName' , quiteAfterProcessing : true | false , noSourceDir : true | false , noDestinationDir : true | false , includesFiles : true | false } });

License

MIT License