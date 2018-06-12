Node wrapper for Robocopy.
$ npm install robocopy --save
The first parameter is the options:
var robocopy = require('robocopy');
robocopy({ ... });
Robocopy returns a promise. Success returns
stdout:
robocopy({ ... })
.done(function(stdout) {
console.log(stdout);
});
Failure returns the error:
robocopy({ ... })
.fail(function(error) {
console.log(error.message);
});
The options below mirror those of the robocopy command itself, so check out the robocopy documentation for more details.
robocopy({
// Specifies the path to the source directory.
source: 'source/path',
// Specifies the destination path(s).
destination: 'dest/path' | [ 'dest/path1', 'dest/path2', ... ],
// Indicates if multiple destinations should be copied serialy. By default
// multiple destinations are copied in parallel.
serial: true|false,
// Specifies the file or files to be copied. You can use wildcard characters (* or ?), if
// you want. If the File parameter is not specified, *.* is used as the default value.
files: ['*.html', '*.js', '/bin/*.*'],
// Copy options
copy: {
// Copies subdirectories. Note that this option excludes empty directories. [/s]
subdirs: true|false,
// Copies subdirectories. Note that this option includes empty directories. [/e]
emptySubdirs: true|false,
// Copies only the top N levels of the source directory tree. [/lev:<N>]
levels: 0,
// Copies files in Restart mode. [/z]
restartMode: true|false,
// Copies files in Backup mode. [/b]
backupMode: true|false,
// Uses Restart mode. If access is denied, this option uses Backup mode. [/zb]
restartThenBackupMode: true|false,
// Copies all encrypted files in EFS RAW mode. [/efsraw]
efsRawMode: true|false,
// Specifies the file properties to be copied. [/copy:<CopyFlags>]
// The following are the valid values for this option:
// D Data
// A Attributes
// T Time stamps
// S NTFS access control list (ACL)
// O Owner information
// U Auditing information
// The default value for CopyFlags is DAT (data, attributes, and time stamps).
info: 'DAT',
// Copies directory time stamps. [/dcopy:T]
dirTimestamps: true|false,
// Copies files with security (equivalent to copy.flags: 'DAT'). [/sec]
securityInfo: true|false,
// Copies all file information (equivalent to copy.flags: 'DATSOU'). [/copyall]
allInfo: true|false,
// Copies no file information (useful with copy.purge). [/nocopy]
noInfo: true|false,
// Fixes file security on all files, even skipped ones. [/secfix]
// When using this option, specify the type of security information
// you want to copy by also using one of these additional copy options:
// copy.allInfo, copy.info: 'O|S|U' or copy.securityInfo.
fixSecurity: true|false,
// Fixes file times on all files, even skipped ones. [/timfix]
fixTimes: true|false,
// Deletes destination files and directories that no longer exist in the source. [/purge]
purge: true|false,
// Mirrors a directory tree (equivalent to copy.emptySubdirs plus copy.purge). [/mir]
mirror: true|false,
// Moves files, and deletes them from the source after they are copied. [/mov]
moveFiles: true|false,
// Moves files and directories, and deletes them from the source after they
// are copied. [/move]
moveFilesAndDirs: true|false,
// Adds the specified attributes to copied files. [/a+:[RASHCNET]]
addAttributes: 'RASHCNET',
// Removes the specified attributes from copied files. [/a-:[RASHCNET]]
removeAttributes: 'RASHCNET',
// Creates a directory tree and zero-length files only. [/create]
createDirsAndEmptyFiles: true|false,
// Creates destination files by using 8.3 character-length FAT file names only. [/fat]
fatFilenames: true|false,
// Turns off support for very long paths (longer than 256 characters). [/256]
disableLongPaths: true|false,
// Monitors the source, and runs again when more than N changes are detected. [/mon:<N>]
monitorCountTrigger: 0,
// Monitors source, and runs again in M minutes if changes are detected. [/mot:<M>]
monitorTimeTrigger: 0,
// Creates multi-threaded copies with N threads. N must be an integer between
// 1 and 128 or a boolean. [/MT[:N]]
// - The default value for N is 8.
// - This parameter cannot be used with the copy.interPacketGap and
// copy.efsRawMode parameters.
// - Redirect output using log.enabled option for better performance.
// - This flag applies to Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows 7.
multiThreaded: true|10,
// Specifies run times when new copies may be started. [/rh:hhmm-hhmm]
runTimes: {
start: '10:30',
end: '11:30',
// Checks run times on a per-file (not per-pass) basis. [/pf]
checkPerFile: true|false
},
// Specifies the inter-packet gap to free bandwidth on slow lines. [/ipg:n]
interPacketGap: 0,
// Copies the symbolic link instead of the target. [/sl]
symbolicLink: true|false
},
// File options
file: {
// Copies only files for which the Archive attribute is set. [/a]
copyArchived: true|false,
// Copies only files for which the Archive attribute is set, and resets the
// Archive attribute. [/m]
copyArchivedAndReset: true|false,
// Includes only files for which any of the specified attributes are set.
// [/ia:[RASHCNETO]]
includeAttributes: 'RASHCNETO',
// Excludes files for which any of the specified attributes are set. [/xa:[RASHCNETO]]
excludeAttributes: 'RASHCNETO',
// Excludes files that match the specified names or paths. Note that FileName
// can include wildcard characters (* and ?). [/xf <FileName>[ ...]]
excludeFiles: ['~*.*', '*.tmp'],
// Excludes directories that match the specified names and paths.
// [/xd <Directory>[ ...]]
excludeDirs: ['tmp', 'obj'],
// Leaves excluded directories as relative paths.
// Converts to absolute paths by default.
excludeDirsRelative: true|false,
// Excludes changed files. [/xct]
excludeChangedFiles: true|false,
// Excludes newer files. [/xn]
excludeNewerFiles: true|false,
// Excludes older files. [/xo]
excludeOlderFiles: true|false,
// Excludes extra files and directories. [/xx]
excludeExtraFilesAndDirs: true|false,
// Excludes "lonely" files and directories. [/xl]
excludeLonelyFilesAndDirs: true|false,
// Includes the same files. [/is]
includeSameFiles: true|false,
// Includes "tweaked" files. [/it]
includeTweakedFiles: true|false,
// Specifies the maximum file size (to exclude files bigger than N bytes). [/max:<N>]
maximumSize: 10,
// Specifies the minimum file size (to exclude files smaller than N bytes). [/min:<N>]
minimumSize: 10,
// The following four options can either be an integer or date. If N is less than 1900,
// N specifies the number of days. Otherwise, N specifies a date in the format YYYYMMDD.
// Specifies the maximum file age (exclude files older than N days or date) [/maxage:<N>]
maximumAge: 10|'20131115',
// Specifies the minimum file age (exclude files newer than N days or date) [/minage:<N>]
minimumAge: 10|'20131115',
// Specifies the maximum last access date (excludes files unused since N) [/maxlad:<N>]
maximumLastAccess: 10|'20131115',
// Specifies the minimum last access date (excludes files used since N) [/minlad:<N>]
minimumLastAccess: 10|'20131115',
// Assumes FAT file times (two-second precision). [/fft]
fatFileTimes: true|false,
// Compensates for one-hour DST time differences. [/dst]
compensateForDst: true|false,
// Excludes junction points, which are normally included by default. [/xj]
excludeJunctions: true|false,
// Excludes junction points for directories. [/xjd]
excludeDirectoryJunctions: true|false,
// Excludes junction points for files. [/xjf]
excludeFileJunctions: true|false
},
// Retry options
retry: {
// Specifies the number of retries on failed copies. The default value of N is
// 1,000,000 (one million retries). [/r:<N>]
count: 10,
// Specifies the wait time between retries, in seconds. The default value of N
// is 30 (wait time 30 seconds). [/w:<N>]
wait: 30,
// Saves the values specified in the retry.count and retry.wait options as
// default settings in the registry. [/reg]
saveAsDefault: true|false,
// Specifies that the system will wait for share names to be defined
// (retry error 67). [/tbd]
waitForShareNames: true|false
},
// Logging options
logging: {
// Specifies that files are to be listed only (and not copied, deleted, or
// time stamped). [/l]
listOnly: true|false,
// Reports all extra files, not just those that are selected. [/x]
includeExtraFiles: true|false,
// Produces verbose output, and shows all skipped files. [/v]
verbose: true|false,
// Includes source file time stamps in the output. [/ts]
includeSourceTimestamps: true|false,
// Includes the full path names of the files in the output. [/fp]
includeFullPaths: true|false,
// Prints sizes, as bytes. [/bytes]
sizesAsBytes: true|false,
// Specifies that file sizes are not to be logged. [/ns]
excludeFileSizes: true|false,
// Specifies that file classes are not to be logged. [/nc]
excludeFileClasses: true|false,
// Specifies that file names are not to be logged. [/nfl]
excludeFilenames: true|false,
// Specifies that directory names are not to be logged. [/ndl]
excludeDirectoryNames: true|false,
// Specifies that the progress of the copying operation (the number of
// files or directories copied so far) will not be displayed. [/np]
hideProgress: true|false,
// Shows the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of the copied files. [/eta]
showEta: true|false,
// Writes the status output to the log file.
// [/log+:<LogFile>, /log:<LogFile>, /unilog:<LogFile>, /unilog+:<LogFile>]
output: {
file: 'copy.log',
overwrite: true|false,
unicode: true|false
},
// Displays the status output as Unicode text. [/unicode]
showUnicode: true|false,
// Writes the status output to the console window, as well as to the log file. [/tee]
showAndLog: true|false,
// Specifies that there is no job header. [/njh]
noJobHeader: true|false,
// Specifies that there is no job summary. [/njs]
noJobSummary: true|false
},
// Job options
job: {
// Specifies that parameters are to be derived from the named job file. [/job:<JobName>]
deriveParameters: 'JobName',
// Specifies that parameters are to be saved to the named job file. [/save:<JobName>]
saveParameters: 'JobName',
// Quits after processing command line (to view parameters). [/quit]
quiteAfterProcessing: true|false,
// Indicates that no source directory is specified. [/nosd]
noSourceDir: true|false,
// Indicates that no destination directory is specified. [/nodd]
noDestinationDir: true|false,
// Includes the specified files. [/if]
includesFiles: true|false
}
});
MIT License