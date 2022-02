A TypeScript-to-Luau Compiler for Roblox

Introduction

roblox-ts is an attempt to bridge the abilities of TypeScript to work in a Roblox environment. We break down your code into an abstract syntax tree and emit functionally similar structures in Luau so that the code behaves the same.

Quick start & Documentation

Ready to dive in? Check out the documentation.

Join the Community!

https://discord.gg/f6Rn6RY

Games that use roblox-ts