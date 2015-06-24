NodeJS Framework to make trades with the private Robinhood API. Using this API is not encouraged, since it's not officially available and it has been reverse engineered. See @Sanko's Unofficial Documentation for more information.

FYI Robinhood's Terms and Conditions

Features

Quote Data

Buy, Sell Orders

Daily Fundamentals

Daily, Weekly, Monthly Historicals

Tested on the latest versions of Node 6, 7 & 8.

Installation

$ npm install robinhood --save

Usage

To authenticate, you can either use your username and password to the Robinhood app or a previously authenticated Robinhood api token:

Robinhood API Auth Token

var credentials = { token : '' };

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.quote_data( 'GOOG' , function ( error, response, body ) { if (error) { console .error(error); process.exit( 1 ); } console .log(body); }); });

Username & Password

This type of login may have been deprecated in favor of the API Token above.

var credentials = { username : '' , password : '' };

MFA code

var Robinhood = robinhood({ username : '' , password : '' }, (err, data) => { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { if (data && data.mfa_required) { var mfa_code = '123456' ; Robinhood.set_mfa_code(mfa_code, () => { console .log(Robinhood.auth_token()); }); } else { console .log(Robinhood.auth_token()); } } });

API

Before using these methods, make sure you have initialized Robinhood using the snippet above.

Get the current authenticated Robinhood api authentication token

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { console .log(Robinhood.auth_token()); }

Expire the current authenticated Robinhood api token (logout).

NOTE: After expiring a token you will need to reinstantiate the package with username & password in order to get a new token!

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.expire_token( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "Successfully logged out of Robinhood and expired token." ); } }) });

Get the current user's investment profile.

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.investment_profile( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "investment_profile" ); console .log(body); } }) });

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.instruments( 'AAPL' , function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "instruments" ); console .log(body); } }) });

Get the user's instruments for a specified stock.

quote_data(stock, callback) // Not authenticated

Get the user's quote data for a specified stock.

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.quote_data( 'AAPL' , function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "quote_data" ); console .log(body); } }) });

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.accounts( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "accounts" ); console .log(body); } }) });

Get the user's accounts.

Get the user information.

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.user( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "user" ); console .log(body); } }) });

Get the user's dividends information.

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.dividends( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "dividends" ); console .log(body); } }) });

Get the earnings information. Option should be one of:

let option = { range: X }

OR

let option = { instrument: URL }

OR

let option = { symbol: SYMBOL }

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.earnings(option, function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "earnings" ); console .log(body); } }) });

Get the user's orders information.

Retreive a set of orders

Send options hash (optional) to limit to specific instrument and/or earliest date of orders.

let options = { updated_at: '2017-08-25' , instrument: 'https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/df6c09dc-bb4f-4495-8c59-f13e6eb3641f/' }

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.orders(options, function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "orders" ); console .log(body); } }) });

Retreive a particular order

Send the id of the order to retreive the data for a specific order.

let order_id = "string_identifier" ;

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.orders(order_id, function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "order" ); console .log(body); } }) });

Get the user's position information.

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.positions( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "positions" ); console .log(body); } }); });

Get the user's nonzero position information only.

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.nonzero_positions( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "positions" ); console .log(body); } }); });

Place a buy order on a specified stock.

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { var options = { type : 'limit' , quantity : 1 , bid_price : 1.00 , instrument : { url : String , symbol : String } } Robinhood.place_buy_order(options, function ( error, response, body ) { if (error){ console .error(error); } else { console .log(body); } }) });

For the Optional ones, the values can be:

[Disclaimer: This is an unofficial API based on reverse engineering, and the following option values have not been confirmed]

trigger

A trade trigger is usually a market condition, such as a rise or fall in the price of an index or security.

Values can be:

gfd : Good For Day

: Good For Day gtc : Good Till Cancelled

: Good Till Cancelled oco : Order Cancels Other

time

The time in force for an order defines the length of time over which an order will continue working before it is canceled.

Values can be:

immediate : The order will be cancelled unless it is fulfilled immediately.

: The order will be cancelled unless it is fulfilled immediately. day : The order will be cancelled at the end of the trading day.

Place a sell order on a specified stock.

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { var options = { type : 'limit' , quantity : 1 , bid_price : 1.00 , instrument : { url : String , symbol : String }, } Robinhood.place_sell_order(options, function ( error, response, body ) { if (error){ console .error(error); } else { console .log(body); } }) });

For the Optional ones, the values can be:

[Disclaimer: This is an unofficial API based on reverse engineering, and the following option values have not been confirmed]

trigger

A trade trigger is usually a market condition, such as a rise or fall in the price of an index or security.

Values can be:

gfd : Good For Day

: Good For Day gtc : Good Till Cancelled

: Good Till Cancelled oco : Order Cancels Other

time

The time in force for an order defines the length of time over which an order will continue working before it is canceled.

Values can be:

immediate : The order will be cancelled unless it is fulfilled immediately.

: The order will be cancelled unless it is fulfilled immediately. day : The order will be cancelled at the end of the trading day.

Get fundamental data about a symbol.

Response

An object containing information about the symbol:

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.fundamentals( "SBPH" , function ( error, response, body ) { if (error){ console .error(error); } else { console .log(body); } }) });

Cancel an order with the order object

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.orders( function ( error, response, body ) { if (error){ console .error(error); } else { var orderToCancel = body.results[ 0 ]; Robinhood.cancel_order(orderToCancel, function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "Cancel Order Successful" ); console .log(body) } }) } }) })

Cancel an order by order id

var order_id = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.cancel_order(order_id, function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "Cancel Order Successful" ); console .log(body) } }) })

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.watchlists( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "got watchlists" ); console .log(body); } }) });

//Your account type must support multiple watchlists to use this endpoint otherwise will get { detail: 'Request was throttled.' } and watchlist is not created. Robinhood.create_watch_list( 'Technology' , function (err, response, body){ if (err){ console.error(err); } else { console.log("created watchlist"); console.log(body); // { // "url": "https://api.robinhood.com/watchlists/Technology/", // "user": "https://api.robinhood.com/user/", // "name": "Technology" // } } })

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.sp500_up( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "sp500_up" ); console .log(body); } }) });

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.sp500_down( function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "sp500_down" ); console .log(body); } }) });

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.splits( "7a3a677d-1664-44a0-a94b-3bb3d64f9e20" , function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "got splits" ); console .log(body); } }) })

var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( err, data ) { Robinhood.historicals( "AAPL" , '5minute' , 'week' , function ( err, response, body ) { if (err){ console .error(err); } else { console .log( "got historicals" ); console .log(body); } }) })

url is used to get continued or paginated data from the API. Queries with long results return a reference to the next sete. Example -

next : 'https://api.robinhood.com/orders/?cursor=cD0yMD82LTA0LTAzKzkwJVNCNTclM0ExNC45MzYyKDYlMkIwoCUzqtAW' }

The url returned can be passed to the url method to continue getting the next set of results.

Retrieve Robinhood's new Tags: In 2018, Robinhood Web will expose more Social and Informational tools. You'll see how popular a security is with other Robinhood users, MorningStar ratings, etc.

Known tags:

10 Most Popular Instruments: 10-most-popular

100 Most Popular Instruments: 100-most-popular

Response sample:

{ "slug" : "10-most-popular" , "name" : "10 Most Popular" , "description" : "" , "instruments" :[ "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/6df56bd0-0bf2-44ab-8875-f94fd8526942/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/50810c35-d215-4866-9758-0ada4ac79ffa/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/450dfc6d-5510-4d40-abfb-f633b7d9be3e/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/e39ed23a-7bd1-4587-b060-71988d9ef483/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/1e513292-5926-4dc4-8c3d-4af6b5836704/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/39ff611b-84e7-425b-bfb8-6fe2a983fcf3/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/ebab2398-028d-4939-9f1d-13bf38f81c50/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/940fc3f5-1db5-4fed-b452-f3a2e4562b5f/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/c74a93bc-58f3-4ccb-b4e3-30c65e2f88c8/" , "https://api.robinhood.com/instruments/fdf46795-2a81-4506-880f-514c8010c163/" ] }

Get the popularity for a specified stock.

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( ) { Robinhood.popularity( 'GOOG' , function ( error, response, body ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { console .log(body); } }); });

Obtain list of options positions

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( ) { Robinhood.options_positions( ( err, response, body ) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(body); } }); });

Obtain list of history of option orders

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( ) { Robinhood.options_orders( ( err, response, body ) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(body); } }); });

Obtain list of options expirations for a ticker

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( ) { Robinhood.options_positions( "MSFT" , ( err, response, {tradable_chain_id, expiration_dates} ) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { Robinhood.options_available(tradable_chain_id, expiration_dates[ 0 ]) } }); });

Obtain list of options expirations for a ticker

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( ) { Robinhood.options_positions( "MSFT" , ( err, response, {tradable_chain_id, expiration_dates} ) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { Robinhood.options_available(tradable_chain_id, expiration_dates[ 0 ]) } }); });

Return news about a symbol.

Get crypto - currency pairs

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( ) { Robinhood.get_currency_pairs( ( err, response, body ) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(body); } }); });

Get cryptocurrency quote information from symbol

var credentials = require ( "../credentials.js" )(); var Robinhood = require ( 'robinhood' )(credentials, function ( ) { Robinhood.get_crypto( 'DOGE' , (err, response, body) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(body); } }); });

Documentation lacking sample response Feel like contributing? :)

Even though this should be obvious: I am not affiliated in any way with Robinhood Financial LLC. I don't mean any harm or disruption in their service by providing this. Furthermore, I believe they are working on an amazing product, and hope that by publishing this NodeJS framework their users can benefit in even more ways from working with them.

