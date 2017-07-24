React-Bootstrap
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|11+
|15+
|20+
|5.1+
|25+
Note: You need include es5-shim and es6-shim.
RRU = Robe-React-UI
UI components built on top of React-Bootstrap.
You can start by cloning the latest version of RRU.
npm install
This will install both run-time project dependencies and developer tools listed in package.json file.
This will start the development server and serve site application.
$ npm start
Open Browser and enter
http://localhost:8080 (default)
If you need just to build the app (without running a dev server), simply run:
$ npm run-script build
$ npm test # Run unit tests with Mocha
$ npm run testd # Run unit tests with Mocha
npm run testd Wizard
npm run testd ./__test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js
npm run testd __test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js
npm run testd /Users/kamilbukum/DEV/robe/robe-react-ui/__test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js