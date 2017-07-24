openbase logo
robe-react-ui

by robeio
1.1.37

Robe React UI Components

Documentation
Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Showcase

Robe-React-UI

UI library built on top of React-Bootstrap

NPM

npm package Build Status codecov Dependency Status

Browsers support (will be updated)

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
11+15+20+5.1+25+

Note: You need include es5-shim and es6-shim.

CHANGE LOG

CONTRIBUTION

ISSUE TEMPLATE

Please take a look at Project Site

RRU = Robe-React-UI

Motivation

UI components built on top of React-Bootstrap.

What's inside
  • Webpack for all development (server,hotload etc.) and build (package, optimize, etc.) needs.
  • Babel for writing codes with ES6 syntax and transpiling them browser compatible codes.
  • ESLint for protecting our nice formatted codes.
  • Karma for testing.
  • React for ui.
  • React-Bootstrap for ui components
  • Recaptcha for ui reCAPTCHA component
  • GoogleMap for ui GoogleMap component
  • Enzyme for ui testing
  • [Open-Color]

Documentation

You can find detailed documentation at robeio.github.io/robe-react-ui

Site will include Component Showcase, JSDocs and more...

Quick Start

1. Get the latest version

You can start by cloning the latest version of RRU.

2. Run npm install

This will install both run-time project dependencies and developer tools listed in package.json file.

3. How to start project in Development Mode

This will start the development server and serve site application.

$ npm start

Open Browser and enter http://localhost:8080 (default)

How to Build for Production

If you need just to build the app (without running a dev server), simply run:

$ npm run-script build
How to run Unit Tests.
  • Single Test Run with coverage for production.
$ npm test              # Run unit tests with Mocha
  • Multi Test Run without coverage for development. 
$ npm run testd         # Run unit tests with Mocha
  • Development Test Examples 
    npm run testd Wizard

    npm run testd ./__test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js

    npm run testd __test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js

    npm run testd /Users/kamilbukum/DEV/robe/robe-react-ui/__test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js

