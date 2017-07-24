UI library built on top of React-Bootstrap



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera 11+ 15+ 20+ 5.1+ 25+

Note: You need include es5-shim and es6-shim.

RRU = Robe-React-UI

Motivation

UI components built on top of React-Bootstrap.

What's inside

Webpack for all development (server,hotload etc.) and build (package, optimize, etc.) needs.

Babel for writing codes with ES6 syntax and transpiling them browser compatible codes.

ESLint for protecting our nice formatted codes.

Karma for testing.

React for ui.

React-Bootstrap for ui components

Recaptcha for ui reCAPTCHA component

GoogleMap for ui GoogleMap component

Enzyme for ui testing

[Open-Color]

Documentation

You can find detailed documentation at robeio.github.io/robe-react-ui

Site will include Component Showcase, JSDocs and more...

Quick Start

1. Get the latest version

You can start by cloning the latest version of RRU.

2. Run npm install

This will install both run-time project dependencies and developer tools listed in package.json file.

3. How to start project in Development Mode

This will start the development server and serve site application.

npm start

Open Browser and enter http://localhost:8080 (default)

How to Build for Production

If you need just to build the app (without running a dev server), simply run:

npm run-script build

How to run Unit Tests.

Single Test Run with coverage for production.

npm test

Multi Test Run without coverage for development.

npm run testd

Development Test Examples

npm run testd Wizard

npm run testd ./__test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js

npm run testd __test__/wizard/Wizard.spec.js