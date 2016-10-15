Robe

Robe wraps around monk to provide a simple yet effective ODM library for MongoDB.

Features:

Work with ODM-style documents or raw Mongo data - the choice is yours

Add before and after hooks for inserts, updates and removals

Cursor mode (for streaming results)

Schema validation (simple-nosql-schema).

Indexes and replica sets supported

Mongo oplog tailing (like in Meteor)

and more...

Installation

This package requires Node 4+

$ npm install robe

Examples

Detailed documentation is available at https://hiddentao.github.io/robe.

The basics

; var co = require ( 'co' ), Robe = require ( 'robe' ); co( function *( ) { var db = yield Robe.connect( '127.0.0.1' ); var collection = db.collection( 'test' ); yield collection.insert({ name : 'jim' , age : 23 }); var item = yield collection.findOne({ name : 'jim' }); console .log(item instanceof Robe.Document); console .log( Object .keys(item)); item.age = 54 ; yield item.save(); yield item.remove(); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Raw querying mode

In this mode we won't make use of Robe.Document and will instead deal directly with Mongo data objects.

yield collection.insert({ name : 'jim' , age : 23 }); var item = yield collection.findOne({ name : 'jim' }, { rawMode : true }); console .log(item instanceof Robe.Document); console .log( Object .keys(item)); yield collection.update({ _id : item._id }, { $set : { age : 54 } }); yield collection.remove({ _id : item._id });

You can also enable rawMode querying at the collection level:

var collection = db.collection( 'test' , { rawMode : true }); yield collection.findOne({ name : 'john' }, { rawMode : false });

Hooks

You can add multiple before and after hooks for insertions, updates and removals. Hooks get triggered even when calling the save() and remove() methods on a Robe.Document instance.

collection.before( 'remove' , function *( search, next ) { console .log( 'Before hook' ); search.age = 54 ; console .log( JSON .stringify(search)); yield next; }); collection.after( 'remove' , function *( search, result, next ) { console .log( 'After hook: ' + result); yield next; }); yield collection.remove({ name : 'john' });

Schema validation

Schema definitions are as supported by simple-nosql-schema. Inserts and updates trigger schema validation checks. Any keys not specified in the schema get ignored during validation, i.e. a schema can be a partial definition of a document.

var collection = db.collection( 'test' , { schema : { name : { type : String }, isMarried : { type : Boolean }, numCars : { type : Number }, } }); try { yield collection.insert({ name : 'jim' , hasKids : true , isMarried : 'yes' , numCars : '20' }); } catch (err) { console .log(err); console .log(err.failures); }

Indexes

Robe supports the full Mongo index spec and can ensure that indexes you define are present within a collection:

var collection = db.collection( 'test' , { indexes : [ { fields : { name : -1 }, options : { unique : true } }, { fields : { name : 1 , age : 1 , }, options : { name : 'index2' } }, ] }); yield collection.ensureIndexes();

Oplog tailing

If you are connecting to a Mongo replica set, then you can tail the oplog through Robe, allowing you to be notified when collections within your database get updated (even by other processes).

var db = yield Robe.connect([ '127.0.0.1/dbname?replicaSet=example' , '127.0.0.2/dbname?replicaSet=example' , ]); var collection = db.collection( 'test' ); yield collection.addWatcher( function ( collectionName, operationType, data ) { }); var oplog = yield db.oplog(); yield oplog.start(); oplog.onAny( function ( collectionName, operationType, data ) { }); oplog.on( 'test:*' , function ( collectionName, operationType, data ) { }); oplog.on( 'test:delete' , function ( collectionName, operationType, data ) { });

Building

To run the tests:

npm install -g gulp npm install npm test

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Inspiration and thanks

License

MIT - see LICENSE.md