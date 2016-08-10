Asynchronously convert a Markdown file into HTML. WOW!
You can specify either the contents of a file, or, the path to a file to read.
var roaster = require("roaster");
var fs = require("fs");
var options = {}
roaster("./markdown.md", options, function(err, contents) {
fs.writeFileSync("./markdown.html", contents, "utf8");
});
The second parameter,
options, is optional. Any options defined
here are passed to the dependent libraries for use in their own systems.
If you pass
options.isFile, the first parameter is assumed to be a file path.
By default, this is
false, which means that the first parameter is an
actual string of Markdown.