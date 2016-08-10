openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
roa

roaster

by Garen Torikian
1.2.1 (see all)

Turns a raw and crunchy Markdown file into nice and smooth output

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

205

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Asynchronously convert a Markdown file into HTML. WOW!

You can specify either the contents of a file, or, the path to a file to read.

Usage

var roaster = require("roaster");
var fs = require("fs");
var options = {}

roaster("./markdown.md", options, function(err, contents) {
    fs.writeFileSync("./markdown.html", contents, "utf8");
});

Options

The second parameter, options, is optional. Any options defined here are passed to the dependent libraries for use in their own systems.

If you pass options.isFile, the first parameter is assumed to be a file path. By default, this is false, which means that the first parameter is an actual string of Markdown.

Libraries used

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial