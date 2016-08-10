Asynchronously convert a Markdown file into HTML. WOW!

You can specify either the contents of a file, or, the path to a file to read.

Usage

var roaster = require ( "roaster" ); var fs = require ( "fs" ); var options = {} roaster( "./markdown.md" , options, function ( err, contents ) { fs.writeFileSync( "./markdown.html" , contents, "utf8" ); });

Options

The second parameter, options , is optional. Any options defined here are passed to the dependent libraries for use in their own systems.

If you pass options.isFile , the first parameter is assumed to be a file path. By default, this is false , which means that the first parameter is an actual string of Markdown.

Libraries used