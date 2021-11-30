JSON logger for Node.js and browser.
For a long time I have been a big fan of using
debug.
debug is simple to use, works in Node.js and browser, does not require configuration and it is fast. However, problems arise when you need to parse logs. Anything but one-line text messages cannot be parsed in a safe way.
To log structured data, I have been using Winston and Bunyan. These packages are great for application-level logging. I have preferred Bunyan because of the Bunyan CLI program used to pretty-print logs. However, these packages require program-level configuration – when constructing an instance of a logger, you need to define the transport and the log-level. This makes them unsuitable for use in code designed to be consumed by other applications.
Then there is pino. pino is fast JSON logger, it has CLI program equivalent to Bunyan, it decouples transports, and it has sane default configuration. Unfortunately, you still need to instantiate logger instance at the application-level. This makes it more suitable for application-level logging just like Winston and Bunyan.
I needed a logger that:
In other words,
Roarr is this logger.
Roarr logger API for producing logs is the same in Node.js and browser.
roarr
Example:
import {
Roarr as log,
} from 'roarr';
log('foo');
Roarr logs are consumed differently in Node.js and browser.
In Node.js, Roarr logging is disabled by default. To enable logging, you must start program with an environment variable
ROARR_LOG set to
true, e.g.
ROARR_LOG=true node ./index.js
All logs will be written to stdout.
In a browser, you must implement
ROARR.write method to read logs, e.g.
import {
ROARR,
} from 'roarr';
ROARR.write = () => {};
The API of the
ROARR.write is:
(message: string) => void;
Example implementation:
import {
ROARR,
} from 'roarr';
ROARR.write = (message) => {
console.log(JSON.parse(message));
};
or if you are initializing
ROARR.write before
roarr is loaded:
// Ensure that `globalThis.ROARR` is configured.
const ROARR = globalThis.ROARR = globalThis.ROARR || {};
ROARR.write = (message) => {
console.log(JSON.parse(message));
};
If your platform does not support
globalThis, use
globalthis polyfill.
You may also use
@roarr/browser-log-writer that implements and opinionated browser logger with Liqe query support for filtering logs.
In Node.js, Roarr prints all or none logs (refer to the
ROARR_LOG environment variable documentation).
Use
@roarr/cli program to filter logs, e.g.
ROARR_LOG=true node ./index.js | roarr --filter 'context.logLevel:>30'
In a browser, Roarr calls
globalThis.ROARR.write for every log message. Implement your own custom logic to filter logs, e.g.
globalThis.ROARR.write = (message) => {
const payload = JSON.parse(message);
if (payload.context.logLevel > 30) {
console.log(payload);
}
};
|Property name
|Contents
context
|Arbitrary, user-provided structured data. See context property names.
message
|User-provided message formatted using printf.
sequence
|Incremental sequence ID (see
adopt for description of the format and its meaning).
time
|Unix timestamp in milliseconds.
version
|Roarr log message format version.
Example:
{
"context": {
"application": "task-runner",
"hostname": "curiosity.local",
"instanceId": "01BVBK4ZJQ182ZWF6FK4EC8FEY",
"taskId": 1
},
"message": "starting task ID 1",
"sequence": "0",
"time": 1506776210000,
"version": "1.0.0"
}
roarr package exports a function with the following API:
export type Logger =
(
context: MessageContext,
message: string,
c?: SprintfArgument,
d?: SprintfArgument,
e?: SprintfArgument,
f?: SprintfArgument,
g?: SprintfArgument,
h?: SprintfArgument,
i?: SprintfArgument,
k?: SprintfArgument
) => void |
(
message: string,
b?: SprintfArgument,
c?: SprintfArgument,
d?: SprintfArgument,
e?: SprintfArgument,
f?: SprintfArgument,
g?: SprintfArgument,
h?: SprintfArgument,
i?: SprintfArgument,
k?: SprintfArgument
) => void;
To put it into words:
string | number | boolean | null).
Refer to the Usage documentation for common usage examples.
adopt
<T>(routine: () => Promise<T>, context: MessageContext) => Promise<T>,
adopt function uses Node.js
async_context to pass-down context properties.
When using
adopt, context properties will be added to all all Roarr messages within the same asynchronous context, e.g.
log.adopt(
() => {
log('foo 0');
log.adopt(
() => {
log('foo 1');
},
{
baz: 'baz 1',
},
);
},
{
bar: 'bar 0',
},
);
{"context":{"bar":"bar 0"},"message":"foo 0","sequence":"0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"bar":"bar 0","baz":"baz 1"},"message":"foo 1","sequence":"0.0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
sequence value
sequence represents async context hierarchy in
ltree format, i.e.
<top-level sequential invocation ID>[.<async operation sequential invocation ID>]
Members of sequence value represent log index relative to the async execution context. This information can be used to establish the origin of the log invocation in an asynchronous context, e.g.
log.adopt(() => {
log('foo 0');
log.adopt(() => {
log('bar 0');
log.adopt(() => {
log('baz 0');
setTimeout(() => {
log('baz 1');
}, 10);
});
log('bar 1');
});
});
{"context":{},"message":"foo 0","sequence":"0.0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{},"message":"bar 0","sequence":"0.1.0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{},"message":"baz 0","sequence":"0.1.1.0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{},"message":"bar 1","sequence":"0.1.2","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{},"message":"baz 1","sequence":"0.1.1.1","time":1506776210010,"version":"2.0.0"}
Notice that even though logs
baz 0 and
baz 1 were produced at different times, you can tell that one was produced after another by looking at their sequence values
0.1.1.0 and
0.1.1.1.
adopt method only works in Node.js.
child
The
child function has two signatures:
(context: MessageContext): Logger,
Creates a child logger that appends child
context to every subsequent message.
Example:
import {
Roarr as log,
} from 'roarr';
const barLog = log.child({
foo: 'bar'
});
log.debug('foo 1');
barLog.debug('foo 2');
{"context":{"logLevel":20},"message":"foo 1","sequence":"0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"foo":"bar","logLevel":20},"message":"foo 2","sequence":"1","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
<T>(context: TranslateMessageFunction<MessageContext<T>>): Logger<T>
Creates a child logger that translates every subsequent message.
Example:
import {
Roarr as log,
} from 'roarr';
const barLog = log.child<{error: Error}>((message) => {
return {
...message,
context: {
...message.context,
...message.context.error && {
error: {
message: message.context.error.message,
},
},
},
};
});
log.debug('foo 1');
barLog.debug({
error: new Error('bar'),
}, 'foo 2');
{"context":{"logLevel":20},"message":"foo 1","sequence":"0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"logLevel":20,"error":{"message":"bar"}},"message":"bar 2","sequence":"1","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
A typical use case for this pattern is serialization (e.g. of HTTP request, response or error object) and redaction of sensitive data from logs.
getContext
Returns the current context.
Example:
import {
Roarr as log,
} from 'roarr';
const childLogger = log.child({
foo: 'bar'
});
childLogger.getContext();
// {foo: 'bar'}
trace
debug
info
warn
error
fatal
Convenience methods for logging a message with
logLevel context property value set to a numeric value representing the log level, e.g.
import {
Roarr as log,
} from 'roarr';
log.trace('foo');
log.debug('foo');
log.info('foo');
log.warn('foo');
log.error('foo');
log.fatal('foo');
Produces output:
{"context":{"logLevel":10},"message":"foo","sequence":"0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"logLevel":20},"message":"foo","sequence":"1","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"logLevel":30},"message":"foo","sequence":"2","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"logLevel":40},"message":"foo","sequence":"3","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"logLevel":50},"message":"foo","sequence":"4","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"logLevel":60},"message":"foo","sequence":"5","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
getLogLevelName
Provides log level name (trace, debug, ...) for a numeric log level (10, 20, ...).
If numeric log level is between two ranges, then resolves to the one with greater severity (e.g. 5 => trace).
If numeric log level is greater than the maximum supported, then falls back to the greatest severity (fatal).
import {
getLogLevelName,
} from 'roarr';
import type {
LogLevelName,
} from 'roarr';
getLogLevelName(numericLogLevel: number): LogLevelName;
Roarr logger supports middlewares implemented as
child message translate functions, e.g.
import {
Roarr as log,
} from 'roarr';
import createSerializeErrorMiddleware from '@roarr/middleware-serialize-error';
const childLog = log.child(createSerializeErrorMiddleware());
const error = new Error('foo');
log.debug({error}, 'bar');
childLog.debug({error}, 'bar');
{"context":{"logLevel":20,"error":{}},"message":"bar","sequence":"0","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
{"context":{"logLevel":20,"error":{"name":"Error","message":"foo","stack":"[REDACTED]"}},"message":"bar","sequence":"1","time":1506776210000,"version":"2.0.0"}
Roarr middlewares enable translation of every bit of information that is used to construct a log message.
The following are the official middlewares:
Raise an issue to add your middleware of your own creation.
Roarr CLI program provides ability to filter and pretty-print Roarr logs.
CLI program has been moved to a separate package
@roarr/cli.
npm install @roarr/cli -g
Explore all CLI commands and options using
roarr --help or refer to
@roarr/cli documentation.
A transport in most logging libraries is something that runs in-process to perform some operation with the finalized log line. For example, a transport might send the log line to a standard syslog server after processing the log line and reformatting it.
Roarr does not support in-process transports.
Roarr does not support in-process transports because Node processes are single threaded processes (ignoring some technical details). Given this restriction, Roarr purposefully offloads handling of the logs to external processes so that the threading capabilities of the OS can be used (or other CPUs).
Depending on your configuration, consider one of the following log transports:
Use environment variables to control
roarr behaviour.
|Name
|Function
|Default
ROARR_LOG
|Boolean
|Enables/ disables logging.
false
ROARR_STREAM
STDOUT,
STDERR
|Name of the stream where the logs will be written.
STDOUT
When using
ROARR_STREAM=STDERR, use
3>&1 1>&2 2>&3 3>&- to pipe stderr output.
Roarr does not have reserved context property names. However, I encourage use of the following conventions:
|Context property name
|Use case
application
|Name of the application (do not use in code intended for distribution; see
package property instead).
logLevel
|A numeric value indicating the log level. See API for the build-in loggers with a pre-set log-level.
namespace
|Namespace within a package, e.g. function name. Treat the same way that you would construct namespaces when using the
debug package.
package
|Name of the NPM package.
The
roarr pretty-print CLI program is using the context property names suggested in the conventions to pretty-print the logs for the developer inspection purposes.
The
roarr pretty-print CLI program translates
logLevel values to the following human-readable names:
logLevel
|Human-readable name
|10
|TRACE
|20
|DEBUG
|30
|INFO
|40
|WARN
|50
|ERROR
|60
|FATAL
To avoid code duplication, you can use a singleton pattern to export a logger instance with predefined context properties (e.g. describing the application).
I recommend to create a file
Logger.js in the project directory. Inside this file create and export a child instance of Roarr with context parameters describing the project and the script instance, e.g.
/**
* @file Example contents of a Logger.js file.
*/
import {
Roarr,
} from 'roarr';
export const Logger = Roarr.child({
// .foo property is going to appear only in the logs that are created using
// the current instance of a Roarr logger.
foo: 'bar'
});
Roarr does not have reserved context property names. However, I encourage use of the conventions.
This is not specific to Roarr – this suggestion applies to any kind of logging.
If you want to include an instance of
Error in the context, you must serialize the error.
The least-error prone way to do this is to use an existing library, e.g.
serialize-error.
import {
Roarr as log,
} from 'roarr';
import serializeError from 'serialize-error';
// [..]
send((error, result) => {
if (error) {
log.error({
error: serializeError(error)
}, 'message not sent due to a remote error');
return;
}
// [..]
});
Without using serialization, your errors will be logged without the error name and stack trace.
globalThis.ROARR.write in Node.js
Overriding
globalThis.ROARR.write in Node.js works the same way as it down in browser. However, overriding
ROARR.write in Node.js is considered an anti-pattern because it defeats some of the major benefits outlined in Motivation section of the documentation. Namely, by overriding
ROARR.write in Node.js you are adding blocking events to the event cycle and coupling application logic with log handling logic.
If you have a use case that asks for overriding
ROARR.write in Node.js, then raise an issue to discuss your requirements.
https://github.com/gajus/roarr-sentry
https://github.com/gajus/roarr-fastify
If you are using Elasticsearch, you will want to create an index template.
The following serves as the ground work for the index template. It includes the main Roarr log message properties (context, message, time) and the context properties suggested in the conventions.
{
"mappings": {
"log_message": {
"_source": {
"enabled": true
},
"dynamic": "strict",
"properties": {
"context": {
"dynamic": true,
"properties": {
"application": {
"type": "keyword"
},
"hostname": {
"type": "keyword"
},
"instanceId": {
"type": "keyword"
},
"logLevel": {
"type": "integer"
},
"namespace": {
"type": "text"
},
"package": {
"type": "text"
}
}
},
"message": {
"type": "text"
},
"time": {
"format": "epoch_millis",
"type": "date"
}
}
}
},
"template": "logstash-*"
}
If you are using Scalyr, you will want to create a custom parser
RoarrLogger:
{
patterns: {
tsPattern: "\\w{3},\\s\\d{2}\\s\\w{3}\\s\\d{4}\\s[\\d:]+",
tsPattern_8601: "\\d{4}-\\d{2}-\\d{2}T[\\d:.]+Z"
}
formats: [
{format: "${parse=json}$"},
{format: ".*\"time\":$timestamp=number$,.*"},
{format: "$timestamp=tsPattern$ GMT $detail$"},
{format: "$timestamp=tsPattern_8601$ $detail$"}
]
}
and configure the individual programs to use
RoarrLogger. In case of Kubernetes, this means adding a
log.config.scalyr.com/attributes.parser: RoarrLogger annotation to the associated deployment, pod or container.
If your package is using Roarr, include instructions in
README.md describing how to enable logging, e.g.
## Logging
This project uses [`roarr`](https://www.npmjs.com/package/roarr) logger to log the program's state.
Export `ROARR_LOG=true` environment variable to enable log printing to `stdout`.
Use [`roarr-cli`](https://github.com/gajus/roarr-cli) program to pretty-print the logs.
Every time a change is made to the logger, one must update
ROARR_VERSION value in
./src/config.ts.
Unfortunately, this process cannot be automated because the version number is not known before
semantic-version is called.