Official port of Roaring Bitmaps for NodeJS as a native addon.

It is interoperable with other implementations via the Roaring format. It takes advantage of AVX2 or SSE4.2 instructions on 64 bit platforms that supports it.

Roaring bitmaps are compressed bitmaps. They can be hundreds of times faster.

For a precompiled binary of this package compatible with AWS Lambda NodeJS v8.10.0, use roaring-aws.

Installation

npm install --save roaring

References

This package - https://www.npmjs.com/package/roaring

Source code and build tools for this package - https://github.com/SalvatorePreviti/roaring-node

Roaring Bitmaps - http://roaringbitmap.org/

Portable Roaring bitmaps in C - https://github.com/RoaringBitmap/CRoaring

Portable Roaring bitmaps in C (unity build) - https://github.com/lemire/CRoaringUnityBuild

Licenses

This package is provided as open source software using Apache License.

CRoaring is provided as open source software using Apache License.

API

See the API documentation

See the RoaringBitmap32 class documentation

Code sample:

const RoaringBitmap32 = require ( 'roaring/RoaringBitmap32' ) const bitmap1 = new RoaringBitmap32([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) bitmap1.addMany([ 100 , 1000 ]) console .log( 'bitmap1.toArray():' , bitmap1.toArray()) const bitmap2 = new RoaringBitmap32([ 3 , 4 , 1000 ]) console .log( 'bitmap2.toArray():' , bitmap2.toArray()) const bitmap3 = new RoaringBitmap32() console .log( 'bitmap1.size:' , bitmap1.size) console .log( 'bitmap3.has(3):' , bitmap3.has( 3 )) bitmap3.add( 3 ) console .log( 'bitmap3.has(3):' , bitmap3.has( 3 )) bitmap3.add( 111 ) bitmap3.add( 544 ) bitmap3.orInPlace(bitmap1) bitmap1.runOptimize() bitmap1.shrinkToFit() console .log( 'contentToString:' , bitmap3.contentToString()) console .log( 'bitmap3.toArray():' , bitmap3.toArray()) console .log( 'bitmap3.maximum():' , bitmap3.maximum()) console .log( 'bitmap3.rank(100):' , bitmap3.rank( 100 )) const iterated = [] for ( const value of bitmap3) { iterated.push(value) } console .log( 'iterated:' , iterated) const serialized = bitmap3.serialize( false ) console .log( 'serialized:' , serialized.toString( 'base64' )) console .log( 'deserialized:' , RoaringBitmap32.deserialize(serialized, false ).toArray())

Development, local building

Clone the repository and install all the dependencies

git clone https://github.com/SalvatorePreviti/roaring-node.git cd roaring-node npm install

To rebuild the roaring unity build updating to the latest version

./scripts/ update -roaring.sh npm run recompile

To rebuild the C++ sources

npm run recompile

After a full recomple, is possible to compile only changed files:

npm run compile

To run the unit test

npm test

To regenerate the API documentation

npm run doc

To run the performance benchmarks

npm run benchmarks

It will produce a result similar to this one:

Platform : Darwin 17.6 .0 x64 CPU : Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7700HQ CPU @ 2. 80GHz AVX2 Cores : 4 physical - 8 logical Memory : 16.00 GB NodeJS : v10.5.0 - V8 v6.7.288.46-node.8 * running 8 files... • suite intersection (in place) 65536 elements ✔ Set 186.82 ops/sec ±2.33% 66 runs -99.98 % ✔ FastBitSet 100 ,341.63 ops/sec ±2.10% 85 runs -87.10 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32 777 ,765.97 ops/sec ±2.14% 87 runs fastest ➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32 • suite intersection (new) 1048576 elements ✔ Set 3.49 ops/sec ±3.82% 13 runs -99.89 % ✔ FastBitSet 1 ,463.87 ops/sec ±1.13% 84 runs -55.54 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32 3 ,292.51 ops/sec ±20.89% 44 runs fastest ➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32 • suite add 65535 elements ✔ Set.add 438.37 ops/sec ±4.48% 68 runs -85.21 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32.tryAdd 489.70 ops/sec ±3.19% 76 runs -83.48 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32.add 528.09 ops/sec ±3.38% 76 runs -82.18 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32.addMany Array 1 ,652.62 ops/sec ±4.20% 64 runs -44.25 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array 2 ,964.19 ops/sec ±1.47% 86 runs fastest ➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array • suite iterator 65536 elements ✔ Set 1 ,648.55 ops/sec ±1.21% 86 runs fastest ✔ RoaringBitmap32 1 ,239.06 ops/sec ±1.62% 86 runs -24.84 % ➔ Fastest is Set • suite intersection size 262144 elements ✔ Set 29.10 ops/sec ±5.65% 51 runs -99.99 % ✔ FastBitSet 15 ,938.45 ops/sec ±2.01% 86 runs -94.09 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32 269 ,502.51 ops/sec ±2.08% 84 runs fastest ➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32 • suite union (in place) 65536 elements ✔ Set 298.53 ops/sec ±3.07% 65 runs -99.97 % ✔ FastBitSet 144 ,914.65 ops/sec ±2.10% 75 runs -83.38 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32 871 ,794.31 ops/sec ±3.85% 82 runs fastest ➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32 • suite union size 262144 elements ✔ Set 17.69 ops/sec ±3.40% 33 runs -99.99 % ✔ FastBitSet 8 ,481.07 ops/sec ±1.54% 84 runs -97.02 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32 284 ,749.52 ops/sec ±1.35% 86 runs fastest ➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32 • suite union (new) 1048576 elements ✔ Set 1.83 ops/sec ±6.60% 9 runs -99.90 % ✔ FastBitSet 744.68 ops/sec ±1.11% 85 runs -60.45 % ✔ RoaringBitmap32 1 ,882.93 ops/sec ±16.32% 44 runs fastest ➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32 * completed: 53610. 279ms

Works also on M1