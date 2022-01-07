Official port of Roaring Bitmaps for NodeJS as a native addon.
It is interoperable with other implementations via the Roaring format. It takes advantage of AVX2 or SSE4.2 instructions on 64 bit platforms that supports it.
Roaring bitmaps are compressed bitmaps. They can be hundreds of times faster.
For a precompiled binary of this package compatible with AWS Lambda NodeJS v8.10.0, use roaring-aws.
npm install --save roaring
See the API documentation
See the RoaringBitmap32 class documentation
const RoaringBitmap32 = require('roaring/RoaringBitmap32')
const bitmap1 = new RoaringBitmap32([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
bitmap1.addMany([100, 1000])
console.log('bitmap1.toArray():', bitmap1.toArray())
const bitmap2 = new RoaringBitmap32([3, 4, 1000])
console.log('bitmap2.toArray():', bitmap2.toArray())
const bitmap3 = new RoaringBitmap32()
console.log('bitmap1.size:', bitmap1.size)
console.log('bitmap3.has(3):', bitmap3.has(3))
bitmap3.add(3)
console.log('bitmap3.has(3):', bitmap3.has(3))
bitmap3.add(111)
bitmap3.add(544)
bitmap3.orInPlace(bitmap1)
bitmap1.runOptimize()
bitmap1.shrinkToFit()
console.log('contentToString:', bitmap3.contentToString())
console.log('bitmap3.toArray():', bitmap3.toArray())
console.log('bitmap3.maximum():', bitmap3.maximum())
console.log('bitmap3.rank(100):', bitmap3.rank(100))
const iterated = []
for (const value of bitmap3) {
iterated.push(value)
}
console.log('iterated:', iterated)
const serialized = bitmap3.serialize(false)
console.log('serialized:', serialized.toString('base64'))
console.log('deserialized:', RoaringBitmap32.deserialize(serialized, false).toArray())
Clone the repository and install all the dependencies
git clone https://github.com/SalvatorePreviti/roaring-node.git
cd roaring-node
npm install
./scripts/update-roaring.sh
npm run recompile
After a full recomple, is possible to compile only changed files:
npm run compile
npm test
npm run doc
npm run benchmarks
It will produce a result similar to this one:
Platform : Darwin 17.6.0 x64
CPU : Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7700HQ CPU @ 2.80GHz AVX2
Cores : 4 physical - 8 logical
Memory : 16.00 GB
NodeJS : v10.5.0 - V8 v6.7.288.46-node.8
* running 8 files...
• suite intersection (in place)
65536 elements
✔ Set 186.82 ops/sec ±2.33% 66 runs -99.98%
✔ FastBitSet 100,341.63 ops/sec ±2.10% 85 runs -87.10%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 777,765.97 ops/sec ±2.14% 87 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite intersection (new)
1048576 elements
✔ Set 3.49 ops/sec ±3.82% 13 runs -99.89%
✔ FastBitSet 1,463.87 ops/sec ±1.13% 84 runs -55.54%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 3,292.51 ops/sec ±20.89% 44 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite add
65535 elements
✔ Set.add 438.37 ops/sec ±4.48% 68 runs -85.21%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.tryAdd 489.70 ops/sec ±3.19% 76 runs -83.48%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.add 528.09 ops/sec ±3.38% 76 runs -82.18%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.addMany Array 1,652.62 ops/sec ±4.20% 64 runs -44.25%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array 2,964.19 ops/sec ±1.47% 86 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array
• suite iterator
65536 elements
✔ Set 1,648.55 ops/sec ±1.21% 86 runs fastest
✔ RoaringBitmap32 1,239.06 ops/sec ±1.62% 86 runs -24.84%
➔ Fastest is Set
• suite intersection size
262144 elements
✔ Set 29.10 ops/sec ±5.65% 51 runs -99.99%
✔ FastBitSet 15,938.45 ops/sec ±2.01% 86 runs -94.09%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 269,502.51 ops/sec ±2.08% 84 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite union (in place)
65536 elements
✔ Set 298.53 ops/sec ±3.07% 65 runs -99.97%
✔ FastBitSet 144,914.65 ops/sec ±2.10% 75 runs -83.38%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 871,794.31 ops/sec ±3.85% 82 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite union size
262144 elements
✔ Set 17.69 ops/sec ±3.40% 33 runs -99.99%
✔ FastBitSet 8,481.07 ops/sec ±1.54% 84 runs -97.02%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 284,749.52 ops/sec ±1.35% 86 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite union (new)
1048576 elements
✔ Set 1.83 ops/sec ±6.60% 9 runs -99.90%
✔ FastBitSet 744.68 ops/sec ±1.11% 85 runs -60.45%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 1,882.93 ops/sec ±16.32% 44 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
* completed: 53610.279ms
Works also on M1
Platform : Darwin 21.1.0 arm64
CPU : Apple M1 Pro
Cores : 10 physical - 10 logical
Memory : 16.00 GB
NodeJS : v16.13.1 - V8 v9.4.146.24-node.14
* running 8 files...
• suite union (in place)
65536 elements
✔ Set 456.60 ops/sec ±1.88% 77 runs -99.97%
✔ FastBitSet 232,794.03 ops/sec ±0.94% 91 runs -86.52%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 1,727,310.24 ops/sec ±1.12% 95 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite intersection size
262144 elements
✔ Set 71.20 ops/sec ±2.30% 62 runs -99.98%
✔ FastBitSet 21,525.29 ops/sec ±0.71% 97 runs -93.72%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 342,892.37 ops/sec ±0.93% 95 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite intersection (in place)
65536 elements
✔ Set 280.62 ops/sec ±1.66% 76 runs -99.97%
✔ FastBitSet 136,148.03 ops/sec ±0.56% 96 runs -87.11%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 1,055,978.14 ops/sec ±1.16% 92 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite union size
262144 elements
✔ Set 37.95 ops/sec ±2.33% 51 runs -99.99%
✔ FastBitSet 12,111.37 ops/sec ±0.67% 96 runs -96.35%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 331,510.04 ops/sec ±1.02% 95 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite intersection (new)
1048576 elements
✔ Set 6.54 ops/sec ±5.41% 21 runs -99.93%
✔ FastBitSet 2,087.94 ops/sec ±5.23% 42 runs -78.88%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 9,888.24 ops/sec ±1.77% 51 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite union (new)
1048576 elements
✔ Set 3.80 ops/sec ±7.91% 14 runs -99.93%
✔ FastBitSet 1,693.77 ops/sec ±3.90% 64 runs -70.63%
✔ RoaringBitmap32 5,767.35 ops/sec ±1.74% 51 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32
• suite iterator
65536 elements
✔ Set.iterator 10,033.75 ops/sec ±1.40% 92 runs fastest
✔ Set.forEach 1,595.08 ops/sec ±2.02% 89 runs -84.10%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.iterator 2,879.57 ops/sec ±1.06% 93 runs -71.30%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.forEach 1,764.98 ops/sec ±0.68% 97 runs -82.41%
➔ Fastest is Set.iterator
• suite add
65535 elements
✔ Set.add 508.76 ops/sec ±1.27% 86 runs -91.37%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.tryAdd 707.70 ops/sec ±0.81% 96 runs -87.99%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.add 699.27 ops/sec ±1.08% 90 runs -88.13%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.addMany Array 4,457.70 ops/sec ±0.54% 90 runs -24.35%
✔ RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array 5,892.57 ops/sec ±0.07% 101 runs fastest
➔ Fastest is RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array
* completed: 27.170s```