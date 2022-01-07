openbase logo
roa

roaring

by Salvatore Previti
1.1.7 (see all)

Roaring for NodeJS

605

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

roaring

Official port of Roaring Bitmaps for NodeJS as a native addon.

It is interoperable with other implementations via the Roaring format. It takes advantage of AVX2 or SSE4.2 instructions on 64 bit platforms that supports it.

Roaring bitmaps are compressed bitmaps. They can be hundreds of times faster.

For a precompiled binary of this package compatible with AWS Lambda NodeJS v8.10.0, use roaring-aws.

Installation

npm install --save roaring

References

Licenses

  • This package is provided as open source software using Apache License.
  • CRoaring is provided as open source software using Apache License.

API

See the API documentation

See the RoaringBitmap32 class documentation

Code sample:

// npm install --save roaring
// create this file as demo.js
// type node demo.js

const RoaringBitmap32 = require('roaring/RoaringBitmap32')

const bitmap1 = new RoaringBitmap32([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
bitmap1.addMany([100, 1000])
console.log('bitmap1.toArray():', bitmap1.toArray())

const bitmap2 = new RoaringBitmap32([3, 4, 1000])
console.log('bitmap2.toArray():', bitmap2.toArray())

const bitmap3 = new RoaringBitmap32()
console.log('bitmap1.size:', bitmap1.size)
console.log('bitmap3.has(3):', bitmap3.has(3))
bitmap3.add(3)
console.log('bitmap3.has(3):', bitmap3.has(3))

bitmap3.add(111)
bitmap3.add(544)
bitmap3.orInPlace(bitmap1)
bitmap1.runOptimize()
bitmap1.shrinkToFit()
console.log('contentToString:', bitmap3.contentToString())

console.log('bitmap3.toArray():', bitmap3.toArray())
console.log('bitmap3.maximum():', bitmap3.maximum())
console.log('bitmap3.rank(100):', bitmap3.rank(100))

const iterated = []
for (const value of bitmap3) {
  iterated.push(value)
}
console.log('iterated:', iterated)

const serialized = bitmap3.serialize(false)
console.log('serialized:', serialized.toString('base64'))
console.log('deserialized:', RoaringBitmap32.deserialize(serialized, false).toArray())

Development, local building

Clone the repository and install all the dependencies

git clone https://github.com/SalvatorePreviti/roaring-node.git

cd roaring-node

npm install

To rebuild the roaring unity build updating to the latest version

./scripts/update-roaring.sh

npm run recompile

To rebuild the C++ sources

npm run recompile

After a full recomple, is possible to compile only changed files:

npm run compile

To run the unit test

npm test

To regenerate the API documentation

npm run doc

To run the performance benchmarks

npm run benchmarks

It will produce a result similar to this one:

Platform : Darwin 17.6.0 x64
CPU      : Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7700HQ CPU @ 2.80GHz AVX2
Cores    : 4 physical - 8 logical
Memory   : 16.00 GB
NodeJS   : v10.5.0 - V8 v6.7.288.46-node.8

* running 8 files...

 suite intersection (in place)
  65536 elements
   Set                  186.82 ops/sec  ±2.33%  66 runs  -99.98%
   FastBitSet       100,341.63 ops/sec  ±2.10%  85 runs  -87.10%
   RoaringBitmap32  777,765.97 ops/sec  ±2.14%  87 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite intersection (new)
  1048576 elements
   Set                  3.49 ops/sec   ±3.82%  13 runs  -99.89%
   FastBitSet       1,463.87 ops/sec   ±1.13%  84 runs  -55.54%
   RoaringBitmap32  3,292.51 ops/sec  ±20.89%  44 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite add
  65535 elements
   Set.add                                438.37 ops/sec  ±4.48%  68 runs  -85.21%
   RoaringBitmap32.tryAdd                 489.70 ops/sec  ±3.19%  76 runs  -83.48%
   RoaringBitmap32.add                    528.09 ops/sec  ±3.38%  76 runs  -82.18%
   RoaringBitmap32.addMany Array        1,652.62 ops/sec  ±4.20%  64 runs  -44.25%
   RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array  2,964.19 ops/sec  ±1.47%  86 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array

 suite iterator
  65536 elements
   Set              1,648.55 ops/sec  ±1.21%  86 runs  fastest
   RoaringBitmap32  1,239.06 ops/sec  ±1.62%  86 runs  -24.84%
   Fastest is Set

 suite intersection size
  262144 elements
   Set                   29.10 ops/sec  ±5.65%  51 runs  -99.99%
   FastBitSet        15,938.45 ops/sec  ±2.01%  86 runs  -94.09%
   RoaringBitmap32  269,502.51 ops/sec  ±2.08%  84 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite union (in place)
  65536 elements
   Set                  298.53 ops/sec  ±3.07%  65 runs  -99.97%
   FastBitSet       144,914.65 ops/sec  ±2.10%  75 runs  -83.38%
   RoaringBitmap32  871,794.31 ops/sec  ±3.85%  82 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite union size
  262144 elements
   Set                   17.69 ops/sec  ±3.40%  33 runs  -99.99%
   FastBitSet         8,481.07 ops/sec  ±1.54%  84 runs  -97.02%
   RoaringBitmap32  284,749.52 ops/sec  ±1.35%  86 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite union (new)
  1048576 elements
   Set                  1.83 ops/sec   ±6.60%   9 runs  -99.90%
   FastBitSet         744.68 ops/sec   ±1.11%  85 runs  -60.45%
   RoaringBitmap32  1,882.93 ops/sec  ±16.32%  44 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32


* completed: 53610.279ms

Works also on M1

Platform : Darwin 21.1.0 arm64
CPU      : Apple M1 Pro
Cores    : 10 physical - 10 logical
Memory   : 16.00 GB
NodeJS   : v16.13.1 - V8 v9.4.146.24-node.14

* running 8 files...

 suite union (in place)
  65536 elements
   Set                    456.60 ops/sec  ±1.88%  77 runs  -99.97%
   FastBitSet         232,794.03 ops/sec  ±0.94%  91 runs  -86.52%
   RoaringBitmap32  1,727,310.24 ops/sec  ±1.12%  95 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite intersection size
  262144 elements
   Set                   71.20 ops/sec  ±2.30%  62 runs  -99.98%
   FastBitSet        21,525.29 ops/sec  ±0.71%  97 runs  -93.72%
   RoaringBitmap32  342,892.37 ops/sec  ±0.93%  95 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite intersection (in place)
  65536 elements
   Set                    280.62 ops/sec  ±1.66%  76 runs  -99.97%
   FastBitSet         136,148.03 ops/sec  ±0.56%  96 runs  -87.11%
   RoaringBitmap32  1,055,978.14 ops/sec  ±1.16%  92 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite union size
  262144 elements
   Set                   37.95 ops/sec  ±2.33%  51 runs  -99.99%
   FastBitSet        12,111.37 ops/sec  ±0.67%  96 runs  -96.35%
   RoaringBitmap32  331,510.04 ops/sec  ±1.02%  95 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite intersection (new)
  1048576 elements
   Set                  6.54 ops/sec  ±5.41%  21 runs  -99.93%
   FastBitSet       2,087.94 ops/sec  ±5.23%  42 runs  -78.88%
   RoaringBitmap32  9,888.24 ops/sec  ±1.77%  51 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite union (new)
  1048576 elements
   Set                  3.80 ops/sec  ±7.91%  14 runs  -99.93%
   FastBitSet       1,693.77 ops/sec  ±3.90%  64 runs  -70.63%
   RoaringBitmap32  5,767.35 ops/sec  ±1.74%  51 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32

 suite iterator
  65536 elements
   Set.iterator              10,033.75 ops/sec  ±1.40%  92 runs  fastest
   Set.forEach                1,595.08 ops/sec  ±2.02%  89 runs  -84.10%
   RoaringBitmap32.iterator   2,879.57 ops/sec  ±1.06%  93 runs  -71.30%
   RoaringBitmap32.forEach    1,764.98 ops/sec  ±0.68%  97 runs  -82.41%
   Fastest is Set.iterator

 suite add
  65535 elements
   Set.add                                508.76 ops/sec  ±1.27%   86 runs  -91.37%
   RoaringBitmap32.tryAdd                 707.70 ops/sec  ±0.81%   96 runs  -87.99%
   RoaringBitmap32.add                    699.27 ops/sec  ±1.08%   90 runs  -88.13%
   RoaringBitmap32.addMany Array        4,457.70 ops/sec  ±0.54%   90 runs  -24.35%
   RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array  5,892.57 ops/sec  ±0.07%  101 runs  fastest
   Fastest is RoaringBitmap32.addMany Uint32Array


* completed: 27.170s```

